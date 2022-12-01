Read full article on original website
HCSO: A man has been detained after confessing to shooting many catsEddyEvonAnonymousHillsborough County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFlorida State
Top Toys Sought For Christmas 2022 in Phoenix and TampaMark HakePhoenix, AZ
3 replacements for Jacob deGrom for New York Mets
The unthinkable has happened for the New York Mets. The Mets were still considered the favorites to retain Jacob deGrom as recently as Thursday. It had been thought that he would collect offers and then return to New York, giving the Mets the chance to match any deal he was offered. Those thoughts went out the window just one day later as deGrom signed a massive deal with the Texas Rangers.
Mets offered Jacob deGrom three-year deal for roughly $120 million: Report
According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets offered Jacob deGrom a three-year deal for nearly $120 million before he signed with Texas.
MLB Hot Stove: Aaron Judge to Giants ‘very realistic possibility’; Jameson Taillon to Mets or Phillies?
Aaron Judge has a big offer from the Yankees, eight years for around $300 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. That probably won’t be enough for Judge to stay put. It’s believed the San Francisco Giants, Judge’s hometown club and favorite as a kid, will offer more to a free agent slugger who is coming off an AL MVP, 62-homer season.
A catcher, pitching depth and a big surprise. What do to the Cardinals have brewing?
For the St. Louis Cardinals, this winter’s hot stove is thus far the sort that requires the operator to double check the stove has been ignited, with a plan in mind to flee the house in case of a strong whiff of gas.
Mets reportedly not given chance to match Rangers' offer to deGrom
The Texas Rangers and pitcher Jacob deGrom agreed to a five-year, $185 million contract on Friday evening. The deal came as a shock to most, especially the New York Mets, who were completely caught off guard by his sudden departure. The Mets knew they’d have some competition for deGrom, but...
Braves Rumors: Atlanta has shown interest in trading for Sean Murphy
The best general managers in every sport, and Alex Anthopoulos is among the most outstanding in the business, leave no stone unturned. If you’re unfamiliar with what that might entail, this is a pristine example. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Braves have checked in with the Athletics regarding catcher Sean Murphy.
New York Mets’ focus is ‘front and center’ on All-Star pitcher after losing Jacob deGrom
After losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets are now turning their attention to one of
Texas Rangers Reach Five Year Deal with Jacob DeGrom
The Texas Rangers have signed free agent pitcher Jacob DeGrom.Photo byMike Bowman/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers announced they have signed 34-year-old right-handed pitcher Jacob DeGrom to a five-year deal worth $185 million. It's a major pickup for a team in desperate need of pitching. WFAA reports DeGrom spent nine seasons with the Mets recording a 2.5 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings. He's a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star selection and in 2014 was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2014.
Texas Rangers' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Jacob deGrom
The Texas Rangers agreed to terms on a five-year, $185 million contract with free agent starting pitcher Jacob deGrom on Friday. After adding deGrom, here's a look at the Texas Rangers' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Red Sox Outbid By Low-Budget Rays In Failed Attempt To Upgrade Pitching Staff
The Boston Red Sox have had a brutal start to the offseason, as they've already lost out on two of their free-agent targets, with the latter proving to be a real twist of the knife. The Red Sox were very close to bringing in former Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin,...
Cardinals focusing on free agents to fill need at catcher
The Cardinals have yet to have much engagement with the offseason’s top-tier free agents, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This relates to both starting pitchers and position players, as in regards to the top of the shortstop market, the Cards “have remained on the outskirts of the shortstop discussions, staying aware but not plunging in,” Goold writes.
MLB Insider Provides Update On Cardinals Pitching Situation
The St. Louis Cardinals’ top priorities this winter are clear. The team needs to find a catcher to replace Yadier Molina and a bat to replace Albert Pujols. Pitching however, remains a bit of a mystery for the 11-time World Series champs. Adam Wainwright has returned for one final...
Angels 2022 MLB Winter Meetings Primer, Free Agents & Schedule
The annual MLB Winter Meetings begin on Sunday in San Diego, Calif. and the Los Angeles Angels have some more work to do despite doing much of their heavy lifting already. General manager Perry Minasian has already added All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson, slugging outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela to his roster, but they also watched the division rival Texas Rangers come away with one of free agency’s biggest prizes in Jacob deGrom, the Seattle Mariners bring in Kolten Wong, and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros still have their core, so work remains for the Angels.
Braves News: Bryan Reynolds trade rumor, winter meetings, more
The winter meetings begin today and there has been a bit of a thawing of the market in the lead-up. Jacob deGrom was the headline move on Friday, as he signed a massive contract with the Rangers. The news of the day on Saturday was Pirates’ star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade. Trade requests mean less in MLB than in the NFL or NBA, but given the Pirates’ general state as a franchise, Reynolds could very well be available. The Braves were rumored to make a run at Reynolds at the trade deadline in 2021 and have been rumored to be making a strong push for him this time around as well.
The Cardinals Continued A Brutal NL Central Trend In October
The 2022 season ended in unceremonious fashion for the St. Louis Cardinals, as they were swept in the NL Wild Card series by the Philadelphia Phillies, which effectively ended the careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. The Cardinals have yet to win a postseason series since eliminating the Atlanta...
