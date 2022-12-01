ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FanSided

3 replacements for Jacob deGrom for New York Mets

The unthinkable has happened for the New York Mets. The Mets were still considered the favorites to retain Jacob deGrom as recently as Thursday. It had been thought that he would collect offers and then return to New York, giving the Mets the chance to match any deal he was offered. Those thoughts went out the window just one day later as deGrom signed a massive deal with the Texas Rangers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

MLB Hot Stove: Aaron Judge to Giants ‘very realistic possibility’; Jameson Taillon to Mets or Phillies?

Aaron Judge has a big offer from the Yankees, eight years for around $300 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. That probably won’t be enough for Judge to stay put. It’s believed the San Francisco Giants, Judge’s hometown club and favorite as a kid, will offer more to a free agent slugger who is coming off an AL MVP, 62-homer season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Braves Rumors: Atlanta has shown interest in trading for Sean Murphy

The best general managers in every sport, and Alex Anthopoulos is among the most outstanding in the business, leave no stone unturned. If you’re unfamiliar with what that might entail, this is a pristine example. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Braves have checked in with the Athletics regarding catcher Sean Murphy.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Lease

Texas Rangers Reach Five Year Deal with Jacob DeGrom

The Texas Rangers have signed free agent pitcher Jacob DeGrom.Photo byMike Bowman/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers announced they have signed 34-year-old right-handed pitcher Jacob DeGrom to a five-year deal worth $185 million. It's a major pickup for a team in desperate need of pitching. WFAA reports DeGrom spent nine seasons with the Mets recording a 2.5 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings. He's a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star selection and in 2014 was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2014.
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals focusing on free agents to fill need at catcher

The Cardinals have yet to have much engagement with the offseason’s top-tier free agents, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This relates to both starting pitchers and position players, as in regards to the top of the shortstop market, the Cards “have remained on the outskirts of the shortstop discussions, staying aware but not plunging in,” Goold writes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Provides Update On Cardinals Pitching Situation

The St. Louis Cardinals’ top priorities this winter are clear. The team needs to find a catcher to replace Yadier Molina and a bat to replace Albert Pujols. Pitching however, remains a bit of a mystery for the 11-time World Series champs. Adam Wainwright has returned for one final...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Angels 2022 MLB Winter Meetings Primer, Free Agents & Schedule

The annual MLB Winter Meetings begin on Sunday in San Diego, Calif. and the Los Angeles Angels have some more work to do despite doing much of their heavy lifting already. General manager Perry Minasian has already added All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson, slugging outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela to his roster, but they also watched the division rival Texas Rangers come away with one of free agency’s biggest prizes in Jacob deGrom, the Seattle Mariners bring in Kolten Wong, and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros still have their core, so work remains for the Angels.
batterypower.com

Braves News: Bryan Reynolds trade rumor, winter meetings, more

The winter meetings begin today and there has been a bit of a thawing of the market in the lead-up. Jacob deGrom was the headline move on Friday, as he signed a massive contract with the Rangers. The news of the day on Saturday was Pirates’ star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade. Trade requests mean less in MLB than in the NFL or NBA, but given the Pirates’ general state as a franchise, Reynolds could very well be available. The Braves were rumored to make a run at Reynolds at the trade deadline in 2021 and have been rumored to be making a strong push for him this time around as well.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Continued A Brutal NL Central Trend In October

The 2022 season ended in unceremonious fashion for the St. Louis Cardinals, as they were swept in the NL Wild Card series by the Philadelphia Phillies, which effectively ended the careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. The Cardinals have yet to win a postseason series since eliminating the Atlanta...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

