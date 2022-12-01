Read full article on original website
Senators draft bipartisan framework to legalize DACA recipients and extend Trump-era border policy
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have landed on an initial framework intended to bolster border security and provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, sources told CNN. Democrats have been betting on the...
As the old order steps aside, Hakeem Jeffries plots return to majority for House Democrats in 2024
Some things have changed in the two weeks since Hakeem Jeffries learned — from listening to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s speech, sitting motionless with an intentional blank expression on his face for those who were watching — that she really was going to step aside. His phone is ringing more. He’s being stopped more in the hallways of the Capitol.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
GOP slowly begins to condemn Trump’s call to terminate Constitution, but many remain silent
Republicans returned to Washington on Monday facing a familiar drama that has played out continually in the Trump years: GOP members forced to confront a controversy that they would rather ignore. After days of silence over former President Donald Trump’s call to terminate the Constitution, several top Republicans have now...
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to convene antisemitism roundtable at the White House this week
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff — the first Jewish person in his position — will convene an antisemitism roundtable Wednesday at the White House, Emhoff’s office tells CNN. Planning for the event was underway for weeks, but White House aides said that it’s taken on extra significance now following a series of antisemitic comments from the rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, as well as the revelation that former President Donald Trump hosted West along with White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in late November.
Elon Musk speaks out on ‘Twitter Files’ release detailing platform’s inner workings
Twitter owner Elon Musk spoke out on Saturday evening about the so-called “Twitter Files,” a long tweet thread posted by journalist Matt Taibbi, who had been provided with details about behind-the-scenes discussions on Twitter’s content moderation decision-making, including the call to suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop.
Meta threatens to remove news content over US journalism bargaining bill
Facebook owner Meta threatened to remove news content from its platforms on Monday following reports that US lawmakers have added controversial legislation favoring news media to the annual defense authorization bill. The warning highlights the danger that Meta perceives to its business model in the face of the proposed bill,...
Supreme Court won’t hear case brought by a group of voters against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook
The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up a case brought against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook after the 2020 election by a group of voters who claimed the companies illegally “influenced or interfered with” the contest. Lower courts had previously rejected the case, ruling that the...
Paul Pelosi attends Kennedy Center Honors in first public appearance since attack
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made his first public appearance on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors after being brutally attacked in late October. President Joe Biden made a fist pump to Paul Pelosi, who was seated nearby, as he was walking to his seat with first lady Jill Biden. Paul Pelosi was wearing a black hat as he recovers from injuries to his head.
Georgia voters once again have the last word during election season
On the final day of overtime in Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock exuded confidence, but warned supporters against being complacent in his runoff election with Republican nominee and former football great Herschel Walker. “There is still a path for Herschel Walker to win this race,” Warnock said after a campaign...
MAGA-world keeps losing in its efforts to tie up Trump criminal probes in court
The former president sometimes called “Teflon Don” is learning that sometimes, the subpoenas do stick. In recent months, former President Donald Trump and his allies have suffered a string of defeats in court as they’ve tried to resist or impede criminal investigations into his conduct. The latest...
Conservative justices come to same-sex marriage controversy with minds made up
At the Supreme Court, the conservative majority seems to have a new mantra that half way is no way. From the beginning of oral arguments on Monday, it appeared the Supreme Court’s conservatives had come to the bench with their minds set. They sidestepped the lack of clear facts in the case, brushed off worst-case consequences and diminished past rulings that would seem to disfavor a Colorado website designer who has refused to serve same-sex couples.
Former Education Secretary King named SUNY chancellor
Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr. has been named chancellor of the State University of New York, the nation’s largest university system. The appointment announced Monday marks a return to New York for King, who was once the state’s education commissioner. King is scheduled to begin in January at a salary of a $750,000. King served as President Barack Obama’s education secretary in the last year of his presidency. He ran for governor of Maryland earlier this year, losing in the Democratic primary. As New York’s first Black and Puerto Rican education commissioner, King was at the helm during the contentious rollout of the Common Core academic standards.
Ex-DOJ official and former counsel in Trump Org. probe joins Manhattan DA’s office
Matthew Colangelo — who recently served as a senior official in the US Justice Department and before that served as an attorney on the Trump Foundation investigation with the New York attorney general’s office — will now serve as senior counsel to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to an announcement from the office.
What’s at stake as Trump Org. trial deliberations continue
NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial will continue deliberating for a second day on Tuesday as they weigh charges that former President Donald Trump’s company helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks. Jurors deliberated for about four hours on Monday. The deliberations follow a monthlong trial that featured testimony from seven witnesses, including longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg and Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney. An outside accountant who spent years preparing tax returns for Trump and the company also testified.
Midwestern Democrat voices concern over Iowa possibly losing front-runner status on 2024 calendar
Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois voiced concerns Sunday with Iowa potentially losing its status as the first state to vote in the presidential nominating process following a proposal by President Joe Biden to reshape the 2024 calendar. The rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday voted to...
US, EU agree to intensify talks on ‘green subsidies’ dispute
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European Union have agreed to intensify talks to resolve EU concerns over major subsidies for American companies contained in a U.S. clean energy law. Although no deal was reached at talks Monday, the two sides pledged to continue work and push for a solution that benefits both U.S. and European firms, workers and consumers. The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act offers about $375 billion in new and extended tax credits to help the the U.S. clean energy industry as well as buyers of qualifying electric vehicles made in North America. But European leaders have expressed alarm that the subsidies would be an enormous setback for European companies.
U.S. Hobbled Long-Range Capability on Rocket Launchers it Gave to Ukraine: Report
Before giving Ukraine a number of advanced rocket systems that have allowed its forces to level the playing field, striking Russian units from far beyond enemy lines, the Pentagon quietly modified the system’s launchers so they were unable to fire long-range missiles, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reported Monday that the Biden administration believed this was necessary to avoid the risk of escalating the conflict. Since June, the U.S. has given Kyiv around 20 advanced HIMARS, or M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, along with rockets with a 50-mile range that have allowed Ukrainian soldiers to target Russian command posts and ammunition deposits. But an unmodified HIMARS launcher has the capability to fire rockets with ranges of nearly 200 miles—long-range weapons that the U.S. has not provided but that Kyiv could potentially secure elsewhere, officials said. The Pentagon declined to comment on the exact nature of the modifications, which officials said involved adjustments to both hardware and software.Read it at The Wall Street Journal
