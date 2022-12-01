ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
KEYT

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to convene antisemitism roundtable at the White House this week

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff — the first Jewish person in his position — will convene an antisemitism roundtable Wednesday at the White House, Emhoff’s office tells CNN. Planning for the event was underway for weeks, but White House aides said that it’s taken on extra significance now following a series of antisemitic comments from the rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, as well as the revelation that former President Donald Trump hosted West along with White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in late November.
KEYT

Elon Musk speaks out on ‘Twitter Files’ release detailing platform’s inner workings

Twitter owner Elon Musk spoke out on Saturday evening about the so-called “Twitter Files,” a long tweet thread posted by journalist Matt Taibbi, who had been provided with details about behind-the-scenes discussions on Twitter’s content moderation decision-making, including the call to suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop.
KEYT

Meta threatens to remove news content over US journalism bargaining bill

Facebook owner Meta threatened to remove news content from its platforms on Monday following reports that US lawmakers have added controversial legislation favoring news media to the annual defense authorization bill. The warning highlights the danger that Meta perceives to its business model in the face of the proposed bill,...
KEYT

Paul Pelosi attends Kennedy Center Honors in first public appearance since attack

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made his first public appearance on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors after being brutally attacked in late October. President Joe Biden made a fist pump to Paul Pelosi, who was seated nearby, as he was walking to his seat with first lady Jill Biden. Paul Pelosi was wearing a black hat as he recovers from injuries to his head.
KEYT

Georgia voters once again have the last word during election season

On the final day of overtime in Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock exuded confidence, but warned supporters against being complacent in his runoff election with Republican nominee and former football great Herschel Walker. “There is still a path for Herschel Walker to win this race,” Warnock said after a campaign...
KEYT

MAGA-world keeps losing in its efforts to tie up Trump criminal probes in court

The former president sometimes called “Teflon Don” is learning that sometimes, the subpoenas do stick. In recent months, former President Donald Trump and his allies have suffered a string of defeats in court as they’ve tried to resist or impede criminal investigations into his conduct. The latest...
KEYT

Conservative justices come to same-sex marriage controversy with minds made up

At the Supreme Court, the conservative majority seems to have a new mantra that half way is no way. From the beginning of oral arguments on Monday, it appeared the Supreme Court’s conservatives had come to the bench with their minds set. They sidestepped the lack of clear facts in the case, brushed off worst-case consequences and diminished past rulings that would seem to disfavor a Colorado website designer who has refused to serve same-sex couples.
KEYT

Former Education Secretary King named SUNY chancellor

Former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr. has been named chancellor of the State University of New York, the nation’s largest university system. The appointment announced Monday marks a return to New York for King, who was once the state’s education commissioner. King is scheduled to begin in January at a salary of a $750,000. King served as President Barack Obama’s education secretary in the last year of his presidency. He ran for governor of Maryland earlier this year, losing in the Democratic primary. As New York’s first Black and Puerto Rican education commissioner, King was at the helm during the contentious rollout of the Common Core academic standards.
KEYT

Ex-DOJ official and former counsel in Trump Org. probe joins Manhattan DA’s office

Matthew Colangelo — who recently served as a senior official in the US Justice Department and before that served as an attorney on the Trump Foundation investigation with the New York attorney general’s office — will now serve as senior counsel to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to an announcement from the office.
KEYT

What’s at stake as Trump Org. trial deliberations continue

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial will continue deliberating for a second day on Tuesday as they weigh charges that former President Donald Trump’s company helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks. Jurors deliberated for about four hours on Monday. The deliberations follow a monthlong trial that featured testimony from seven witnesses, including longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg and Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney. An outside accountant who spent years preparing tax returns for Trump and the company also testified.
KEYT

US, EU agree to intensify talks on ‘green subsidies’ dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European Union have agreed to intensify talks to resolve EU concerns over major subsidies for American companies contained in a U.S. clean energy law. Although no deal was reached at talks Monday, the two sides pledged to continue work and push for a solution that benefits both U.S. and European firms, workers and consumers. The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act offers about $375 billion in new and extended tax credits to help the the U.S. clean energy industry as well as buyers of qualifying electric vehicles made in North America. But European leaders have expressed alarm that the subsidies would be an enormous setback for European companies.
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Hobbled Long-Range Capability on Rocket Launchers it Gave to Ukraine: Report

Before giving Ukraine a number of advanced rocket systems that have allowed its forces to level the playing field, striking Russian units from far beyond enemy lines, the Pentagon quietly modified the system’s launchers so they were unable to fire long-range missiles, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reported Monday that the Biden administration believed this was necessary to avoid the risk of escalating the conflict. Since June, the U.S. has given Kyiv around 20 advanced HIMARS, or M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, along with rockets with a 50-mile range that have allowed Ukrainian soldiers to target Russian command posts and ammunition deposits. But an unmodified HIMARS launcher has the capability to fire rockets with ranges of nearly 200 miles—long-range weapons that the U.S. has not provided but that Kyiv could potentially secure elsewhere, officials said. The Pentagon declined to comment on the exact nature of the modifications, which officials said involved adjustments to both hardware and software.Read it at The Wall Street Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy