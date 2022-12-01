Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
This Bay Area City Ranks as One of the Most Expensive in the World, According to New Economist Intelligencer Report
San Francisco is one of three U.S. cities ranked as the most expensive in the world amid rising inflation and cost of living, according to a new report by the Economist Intelligencer Unit. Californians are all too familiar with the high price of living, especially in the Bay Area. San...
NBC Bay Area
Cruises & Cargo Ships Regularly Break Voluntary Speed Limit Aimed at Protecting Endangered Whales
About 80 endangered whales are killed off the west coast each year by a phenomenon known as ‘ship strikes,’ which is when vessels unintentionally, and sometimes unknowingly, hit and kill whales. The area off the San Francisco coast is home to one of the largest feeding habitats for...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Community, City Leaders Rally to Save Aquatic Park Pier
Swimmers, rowers and city leaders concerned about the Aquatic Park Pier rallied in San Francisco Saturday. The Municipal Pier was built in 1933 to create a protected cove where people could swim safely. San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani said a lot is stake with the critical piece of infrastructure. “We...
NBC Bay Area
Nonstop Flights to El Salvador Coming to Oakland International Airport
Tickets are now on sale for new nonstop flights from Oakland to El Salvador that will be offered starting in March of next year, according to a news release from the Port of Oakland. Volaris El Salvador, a subsidiary of Volaris Airlines, based in Mexico, will operate four weekly flights...
NBC Bay Area
Oaklandside Culture Makers
Oaklandside Culture Makers brings new and inspiring stories to the community on Dec. 15th. Earlier this year, the quarterly event brought in space changers in music, art, film, food, education and social justice. The end of year event will continue sharing the work of talented people who call Oakland home. Along with rich discussions from these impactful speakers, it will also feature live performances.
NBC Bay Area
Is It Real? Banksy Mural Authenticity Being Questioned in Windsor
One of the world's most notorious street artists may have stopped in a small North Bay town. An iconic image of a little girl holding a red balloon showed up on the side of a masonic lodge in Windsor in Sonoma County. The mural even bears the artist "Banksy’s" signature....
NBC Bay Area
Crews Contain 2-Alarm Fire at Lowe's in San Francisco
Crews with the San Francisco Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire at Lowe's hardware store Sunday afternoon. The garage at the store on Bayshore Boulevard near Waterloo Street caught fire, officials said. Firefighters said that construction material being stored in the garage burned. No cars were damaged and neither was...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Continue to Call for Solidarity with Iranian Protestors
Iranian Americans in the Bay Area continue efforts to raise awareness for the ongoing uprising in Iran. At San Francisco’s Union Square Sunday, photos were assembled of people reportedly killed in the ongoing protests in Iran. It’s been 80 days since the uprising began following the death of Mahsa...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County DA to Leave Twitter Due to Hate Speech
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced Monday that he will deactivate his office's Twitter account due to the recent rise in hate speech on the platform. In a statement, Rosen called on other district attorneys around the country to leave Twitter in an effort to stand against racist and homophobic speech.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary M3.7 Earthquake Rattles South Bay: USGS
A preliminary 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Alum Rock in San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned...
NBC Bay Area
Supervisor Reverses Course, Says He'll Vote ‘No' on Robots With Lethal Force
A day before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is expected to take a final vote on a policy allowing police to deploy armed robots, at least one supervisor says he'll change his vote. At its meeting last week, the board voted 8-3 to approve the policy that would allow...
NBC Bay Area
Walnut Creek to Finalize Rules and Fees for Permanent Outdoor Dining
The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday will finalize details of its outdoor dining policy to implement the new permanent policy it passed in June. The council will finalize recommended design standards and a fee structure for downtown restaurants that added outdoor dining due to safety concerns during the pandemic.
NBC Bay Area
UC Berkeley Snow Lab Hit With More Than 10 Inches of Snow in 24 Hours
The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs tweeted Sunday that, in 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday mornings, it received more than 10 inches of snow - a number they expected to get higher before Sunday was over. "Realistically, we had much more than that, but rain...
NBC Bay Area
Novato Shelter-in-Place Order Cancelled
Novato police issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday due to "police activity." The order was issued for the area of Kristy Ct at around 10:23 a.m. and was cancelled before 11 a.m. No more details have been released. This is a developing story.
NBC Bay Area
Weekend Storm Brings Rain to the Bay Area, Snow to the Sierra
The bitter cold and more rain have arrived to the Bay Area for this weekend. Saturday will see rain throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 50s. East winds will be 5 to 10 mph before switching to southwest winds in the afternoon. Saturday night will see continued...
NBC Bay Area
Here Are Scams You Need to Be Aware of This Holiday Shopping Season
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning shoppers of online scams swirling this holiday season. There's at least two scams circulating FBI agents are aware of and are expecting more scams to spike this month. "With the great volume of online commerce we see over the holiday season, of course...
NBC Bay Area
Officials Look for Ways to Combat Youth Fentanyl Deaths
It has become common to hear about a drug bust or opioid-related deaths across the Bay Area. Officials across the state and locally are looking at ways to prevent more youth deaths, which is the demographic that has the highest number of fentanyl deaths. A 17-year-old San Carlos young man...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Forecast: Scattered Rain Showers Expected Monday
Bay Area weather forecasters Monday called for a chance of rain before 10 a.m., before clearing and becoming partly sunny with highs in the 50s. Parts of the North Bay could see thunderstorms and a chance of more rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is...
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles the East Bay
A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck the East Bay Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 p.m. and was centered 3.2 miles north northeast of Diablo, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check Back for Updates.
NBC Bay Area
Police Respond to Illegal Sideshow in Oakland
Police are investigating a sideshow that happened in Oakland early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Harrison Street, just a few blocks from Lake Merritt. Oakland police said they responded to reports of gunshots and cars and spectators blocking the streets. When officers got there, spectators...
Comments / 0