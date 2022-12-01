Video footage has emerged showing Samuel Eto’o apparently attacking a football fan in Qatar.The incident took place outside Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, after Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea. The clip shared by La Opinion, a Spanish-speaking news website based in Los Angeles, showed Eto’o taking pictures with fans outside the stadium, before he was approached by a man who was filming him with a camera.As the 41-year-old continued to walk away from the crowd, the man followed him.Eto’o angrily approached the man, before being held back by passers-by.[VIDEO] Samuel Eto’o golpea peligrosamente a una persona al final...

30 MINUTES AGO