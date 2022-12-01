Read full article on original website
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Elk Grove (Elk Grove, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Elk Grove. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Laguna Boulevard, northbound 1-5.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove police arrest suspect after standoff
The Elk Grove Police Department arrested a man who was wanted for making threats against his former employer. The incident went on for several hours on Saturday evening at a home on Trumpet Court in Elk Grove. At one point the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jorge Calderon-Melara, destroyed a police drone. The standoff eventually ended peacefully.
2 arrested after deadly Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County deputies arrested two men nearly two months after a man was fatally shot on Sky Parkway. According to the sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Alexander Ketchens and 22-year-old Reginald Charles Jackson, both of Rancho Cordova, were arrested Friday. Their arrests are in connection with the...
Man who made threats to former employer surrenders after standoff, Elk Grove Police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man wanted for allegedly making threats against his former employer is in the Sacramento County Main Jail Sunday after surrendering during a four-hour standoff, Elk Grove police said in a Facebook post. According to police, 23-year-old Jorge Calderon-Melara made threats against his former employer....
Minor shot in Vacaville Monday evening
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A minor was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vacaville on Monday evening, the Vacaville Police Department said. VPD officers responded to the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane for the shooting. In a Facebook post at 6:07 p.m., VPD said the shooting had “just occurred.” KRON […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Police search for man who attacked Starbucks customer with knife inside Northern California store
Investigators on Monday continued their search for a suspect who assaulted a man with some type of knife Sunday afternoon inside a Northern California Starbucks cafe. The reported assault occurred shortly 2 p.m. at the Starbucks on the 300 block of Elm Avenue in Auburn, according to the Auburn Police Department.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
One person killed in vehicle fire near I-5 and Laguna Blvd Sunday morning
One person was killed in a solo vehicle collision just before 4 am on Sunday morning. The vehicle was exiting Interstate 5 at the northbound offramp at Laguna Blvd when it left the roadway and collided with a tree. First responders arrived to find the vehicle on fire with one person inside the vehicle. That person died of their injuries.
South Sacramento daughter dies after accidental fentanyl poisoning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heading into the holidays, a South Sacramento father has a message for the community after losing his daughter to an accidental fentanyl poisoning. He wants parents to be aware that this could happen to any family, and he believes someone out there knows what led to her death.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Accident Fatality Reported in Sacramento’s Florin Area
A woman died after being struck by a train in the Florin area of Sacramento on November 29. According to a representative of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the fatal collision occurred along Gerber Road near French Road. There is a wishbone crossing gate to warn motorists and others when a train is approaching. No information has yet been released about the pedestrian who died at the crossing. The accident will be investigated to determine how it occurred.
abc10.com
Suspect arrested after firing gun in Sacramento neighborhood, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun in a Sacramento neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the 5600 block of Carmela Way around 3:50 p.m. Sunday after reports came in of a person firing a gun. Officers...
citrusheightssentinel.com
Citrus Heights man ID’d as victim in fatal Land Park shooting
Sentinel staff report– — A 37-year-old man who was killed in a shooting near Sacramento City College the day after Thanksgiving has been identified by the coroner’s office. The Nov. 25 shooting left Joshua Benjamin Gunderson with a fatal gunshot wound after police said he was shot...
Sacramento Police arrest man for allegedly firing a gun
SACRAMENTO -- Police arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun in a Sacramento neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers arrived at the 5600 block of Carmela Way at roughly 3:50 p.m. after receiving reports about a person firing a gun.Officers were able to arrest the suspect and found evidence of a shooting.
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
citrusheightssentinel.com
Helicopter assists in arrest after driver flees Citrus Heights traffic stop
By Mike Hazlip— A Friday-night police pursuit on Greenback Lane began after a driver fled from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a pickup truck and trailer. Police Sgt. Anthony Boehle told The Sentinel the suspect traveled westbound along Greenback before turning onto Park Oaks Drive. Officers lost the driver for a short time, Boehle said, before the vehicle was spotted just outside Citrus Heights near Park Oaks Drive and Coyle Avenue.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident Occurs Near Auburn
Fatal Accident Occurs When Vehicle Crashes Off Foresthill Road. A fatal single-vehicle accident occurred northeast of Auburn, which was reported on December 1 but was believed to have occurred the day before. The collision was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by a caller who spotted the vehicle but said they didn’t know if the car was possibly abandoned. Responders with the Placer County Fire Department arrived at the scene to discover a white Jeep, which they said came off Foresthill Road in the Todd Valley area and ended up on private property.
Suspect in fatal machete attack in Rancho Cordova has lengthy criminal history
Court records reveal that James Hall, the man accused of killing Rancho Cordova man Timothy Fairall earlier this week with a machete, has a lengthy criminal past. On Monday night, Hall allegedly used a machete to cut Fairall on his head and face while Fairall was riding his eBike. Fairall was placed on life support shortly after the attack and then pronounced dead on Friday. Hall has a series of weapons charges dating back a decade in Sacramento, but his criminal history dates back even longer elsewhere. Court records indicate that in 2001, he was convicted of felony vehicle theft in...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 22. Dakota Taylor Fitchett, 19, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 12500 block of...
abc10.com
Yuba City cold case: Arrest made in 23-year-old killing
Police made an arrest in a 23-year-old Yuba City cold case. Police say Blanca Dueñas was allegedly killed by her husband, who then fled to Mexico.
Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
