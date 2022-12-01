Read full article on original website
Pine Island family gets first state-funded travel trailer
Since launching Unite Florida two weeks ago, 1,515 people have applied for a state-funded travel trailer.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule
With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
WINKNEWS.com
Waste Pro resumes bulk pickups in Cape Coral
Waste Pro begins picking up bulk waste from Cape Coral curbs on Monday. Piles of debris from Hurricane Ian line almost any street you drive along in Cape Coral. But now that Waste Pro is resuming bulk pickups and horticulture services, it is important to remember that hurricane debris needs to be kept separate.
Mysuncoast.com
DeSantis announces $60M in aid to those affected by Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Punta Gorda that the $60 million in state funds will go towards rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Specifically, the money is directed to go towards Floridians who may not be eligible for benefits from FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers utilities director addresses water quality concerns after water main break
The City of Fort Myers remains under a boil water notice after a water main break forced it to be implemented on Saturday. Since Saturday night, businesses have had to limit their offerings due to the water main break. Crews have since fixed the leak, but the boil water notice is still in effect.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County launches new Hurricane Ian debris website
Lee County launched a new Hurricane Ian debris website to improve delivering information to the public. According to the Lee County Government, some of the information disseminated by the website will be about how debris should be separated, kept clear, and placed out. The website will help find debris removal...
WINKNEWS.com
The red tide dangers that remain after the water is deemed safe
As red tide alerts are lifted at beaches from Boca Grande Pass down to Bonita Beach Park, one alert remains active along Lighthouse Beach Park on Sanibel. Just like the wind and waves wash away sand and shells on our beaches, they can wash away red tide too. “We’ve had...
WINKNEWS.com
Gas prices dropping in SWFL
Lower gas prices can’t really be wrapped up, but it could still be the best gift this holiday season. Since more people travel for the holidays, it might also lighten the burden on Southwest Florida wallets. Gas prices have gone down around Southwest Florida. The average price for gas...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers water main break repaired, boil notice issued
A large water main break in Fort Myers has left many people without water or with low water pressure Sunday morning. The break happened at the corner of Edison Avenue and Rockfill Road around 5 p.m. Saturday. The city said that the break was found at the bottom of a 12-inch pipe that supplies water to a 42-inch water main.
FEMA redraws SWFL flood zone maps
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — You could be living in a flood zone right now and not even know it. That’s because FEMA has just drawn and released new flood zone maps. You may think you’re out of reach of the flood waters, but the federal government may disagree.
WINKNEWS.com
Town hall meeting discussing future of Fort Myers Beach Elementary School
Parents and students question when and if, Fort Myers Beach Elementary School will be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian shut it down. And after the town hall meeting on Monday, still no word on what is happening with the school. Nautilus Earth Management made an offer to clean the school for...
38th annual Snowfest in Collier County
The 38th annual Snowfest happened Saturday and celebrated Collier County's 100th anniversary at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Small team takes on tremendous boat salvage effort
State fish and wildlife officials are scheduling team rotations well into 2023 to help remove the hundreds of damaged boats that remain after Hurricane Ian
Lee Health needs help identifying patient
Lee Health is asking for the community’s help in identifying a patient. This man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center on Nov. 20, 2022, due to injuries from a reported fall.
2 dead, 1 missing in plane crash off Florida's Gulf coast
MIAMI - A private airplane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast Saturday night, with two people confirmed dead and a third person believed to have been on the flight missing. Authorities in Venice initiated a search Sunday after 10 a.m. following a Federal Aviation Administration inquiry to the Venice Municipal Airport about an overdue single-engine Piper Cherokee that had not returned to its origin airport in St. Petersburg. Around the same time, recreational boaters found the body of a woman floating about 2.5 miles west of the Venice shore, city of Venice spokesperson Lorraine Anderson said in a statement. Divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office located the wreckage of the rented airplane around 2 p.m. about a third of a mile offshore, directly west of the Venice airport, Anderson said. Rescuers found a deceased girl in the plane's passenger area. A third person, believed to be a male who was the pilot or a passenger, remained missing Sunday, Anderson said.
Roofing company works on wrong home, causes thousands of dollars in damages
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Imagine your roof survived Hurricane Ian but then is destroyed another way. It is happening to homeowners like Howard Bartels of Cape Coral. His roof was replaced during Hurricane Irma, so he thankfully escaped roof damage during Ian, however, many of his neighbors weren’t so lucky.
WINKNEWS.com
Boil water notice for Burnt Store service area
The Charlotte County Utilities Department has declared a precautionary boil water notice for the entire Burnt Store service area due to reduced system pressure. The affected customers will remain under a boil water notice until further notice. For customer questions, contact the Charlotte County Health Department at (941) 743-1266.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Farmers market reopens, holiday lights walk
1. Wednesday, Marco Island: Farmers market reopens. Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com. 2. Thursday, Naples: 'Discoveries After Dusk'. From...
