WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule

With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
WINKNEWS.com

Waste Pro resumes bulk pickups in Cape Coral

Waste Pro begins picking up bulk waste from Cape Coral curbs on Monday. Piles of debris from Hurricane Ian line almost any street you drive along in Cape Coral. But now that Waste Pro is resuming bulk pickups and horticulture services, it is important to remember that hurricane debris needs to be kept separate.
Mysuncoast.com

DeSantis announces $60M in aid to those affected by Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday in Punta Gorda that the $60 million in state funds will go towards rebuilding homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Specifically, the money is directed to go towards Floridians who may not be eligible for benefits from FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program.
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County launches new Hurricane Ian debris website

Lee County launched a new Hurricane Ian debris website to improve delivering information to the public. According to the Lee County Government, some of the information disseminated by the website will be about how debris should be separated, kept clear, and placed out. The website will help find debris removal...
WINKNEWS.com

The red tide dangers that remain after the water is deemed safe

As red tide alerts are lifted at beaches from Boca Grande Pass down to Bonita Beach Park, one alert remains active along Lighthouse Beach Park on Sanibel. Just like the wind and waves wash away sand and shells on our beaches, they can wash away red tide too. “We’ve had...
WINKNEWS.com

Gas prices dropping in SWFL

Lower gas prices can’t really be wrapped up, but it could still be the best gift this holiday season. Since more people travel for the holidays, it might also lighten the burden on Southwest Florida wallets. Gas prices have gone down around Southwest Florida. The average price for gas...
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers water main break repaired, boil notice issued

A large water main break in Fort Myers has left many people without water or with low water pressure Sunday morning. The break happened at the corner of Edison Avenue and Rockfill Road around 5 p.m. Saturday. The city said that the break was found at the bottom of a 12-inch pipe that supplies water to a 42-inch water main.
ABC7 Fort Myers

FEMA redraws SWFL flood zone maps

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — You could be living in a flood zone right now and not even know it. That’s because FEMA has just drawn and released new flood zone maps. You may think you’re out of reach of the flood waters, but the federal government may disagree.
WINKNEWS.com

Town hall meeting discussing future of Fort Myers Beach Elementary School

Parents and students question when and if, Fort Myers Beach Elementary School will be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian shut it down. And after the town hall meeting on Monday, still no word on what is happening with the school. Nautilus Earth Management made an offer to clean the school for...
CBS Miami

2 dead, 1 missing in plane crash off Florida's Gulf coast

MIAMI - A private airplane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast Saturday night, with two people confirmed dead and a third person believed to have been on the flight missing. Authorities in Venice initiated a search Sunday after 10 a.m. following a Federal Aviation Administration inquiry to the Venice Municipal Airport about an overdue single-engine Piper Cherokee that had not returned to its origin airport in St. Petersburg. Around the same time, recreational boaters found the body of a woman floating about 2.5 miles west of the Venice shore, city of Venice spokesperson Lorraine Anderson said in a statement. Divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office located the wreckage of the rented airplane around 2 p.m. about a third of a mile offshore, directly west of the Venice airport, Anderson said. Rescuers found a deceased girl in the plane's passenger area. A third person, believed to be a male who was the pilot or a passenger, remained missing Sunday, Anderson said.
WINKNEWS.com

Boil water notice for Burnt Store service area

The Charlotte County Utilities Department has declared a precautionary boil water notice for the entire Burnt Store service area due to reduced system pressure. The affected customers will remain under a boil water notice until further notice. For customer questions, contact the Charlotte County Health Department at (941) 743-1266.
Mysuncoast.com

Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Farmers market reopens, holiday lights walk

1. Wednesday, Marco Island: Farmers market reopens. Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com. 2. Thursday, Naples: 'Discoveries After Dusk'. From...

