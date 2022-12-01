Read full article on original website
mykdkd.com
Car Chase Ends in Clinton with Four Arrested
On the evening of December 01, 2022, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Resolution Team (CRT), Sgt. Mike Bilbruck and Officer Doubledee, attempted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger vehicle within the city limits of Warrensburg, Missouri. The passenger vehicle failed to yield and proceeded to...
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (12/5)
Stolen trailer – 11500 blk NW Hwy 7 / report taken. Stolen vehicle – 10500 blk SE Hwy 7 / report taken. Citations issued to Eric Harmon, Warrensburg for Failure to Display Front License Plate & Driving While Suspended. November 29, 2022 0600 a.m. – November 30, 2022...
