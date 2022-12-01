ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Check out the holiday-themed events at Moncus Park this month

Moncus Park has had over 230,000 visitors since it opened in January and has events scheduled this month. Executive director JP MacFadyen, who recently spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, noted the park will host Christmas-themed events this month and other progress made this year. Events include Christmas in the Park Dec. 16-18, Teddy Bear Tea Dec. 17, Mistletoe & Mystery Brunch Dec. 18 and Movies at Moncus Dec. 21.
theadvocate.com

Some Christmas tree ornaments are made from the unexpected, especially in Louisiana

Christmas isn't Christmas in Louisiana if your tree isn't decorated with driftwood, oyster shells, dried okra pods and gourds. Well, admittedly, that's a blanket statement. Not everyone would want these castaway products hanging on their Christmas trees. That is, until they see how some Louisiana crafters work their magic. Take,...
theadvocate.com

Saturday program at Shadows takes new look at Black history in New Iberia

The Shadows-on-the-Teche and The Iberia African American Historical Society will open an oral traditions exhibit titled The Second Side: A Historical Retelling of African American Life in Iberia Parish. The event will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Shadows Visitors Center, 320 E. Main St., New Iberia. The exhibit...
theadvocate.com

LSU police adding 5 'Tiger Team' officers and lighting to improve campus safety

In an effort to improve campus safety, the LSU Police Department is adding five officers to patrol key areas on campus as part of what it calls the "Tiger Team." The police department announced Friday the additional officers will monitor campus during late night and early morning shifts, targeting housing areas and commuter parking lots.
theadvocate.com

Finally home. Sorrento Boucherie returns to where it all started 40 years ago

The aroma of frying cracklins and bubbling jambalaya waffled over the site of the Boucherie and Balloons Festival. The three-day festival included jambalaya and cracklin-cooking contests, hot air balloons, music, carnival rides and shopping. The festival started at the Airline Highway location and moved 10 years ago after the Ascension...
theadvocate.com

Live: LSU football takes on Georgia in the SEC title game in Atlanta

The LSU football team will look to earn its first SEC championship since 2019 when it takes on Georgia at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the conference title game in Atlanta. Georgia enters the game as a 17.5-favorite, but LSU has shown at times this season that it can surpass expectations.
theadvocate.com

LSU bowl game: Tigers' destination to finish the 2022 season has been set

ATLANTA — After losing its last two games, No. 17 LSU will play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Purdue with the chance to complete a 10-win season in coach Brian Kelly’s first year. The game is Jan. 2 at noon in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida,...
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge woman implicated in husband's, boyfriend's deaths stands trial before judge

Arthur Noflin Jr. was barely recognizable as a human being when authorities found his charred remains inside a truck that had been burned to a crisp in New Orleans. The grisly discovery happened in March 2016, about nine months after another man died in Baton Rouge under what initially appeared to be natural causes.
theadvocate.com

LSU opens as Citrus Bowl favorites over Purdue; see betting odds

The LSU Tigers have their bowl locked in, and the oddsmakers are liking their chances against the Purdue Boilermakers. LSU will be facing Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, and the early betting line has the Tigers as 5.5-point favorites. LSU and Purdue have had similar seasons, as they both qualified...
theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: Georgia manhandled an LSU team that cost itself with its own mistakes

ATLANTA — Jalen Carter, Georgia’s massive defensive tackle who is large enough to draw other players into his orbit with his gravitational pull, wrapped up Jayden Daniels, hoisted the LSU quarterback in the air with his left arm like he was lugging a sack of potatoes and made a No. 1 signal with his right index finger.
theadvocate.com

LSU Executive Education launches public manager program, new small business workspace open

LSU Executive Education launching certified public manager program. LSU Executive Education is launching a certified public manager program in January. The program is nationally accredited, specifically designed to prepare students for careers in federal, state and local government, and in other organizations with a public or not-for-profit purpose. This CPM...
theadvocate.com

Defense never rests: Call it a tourney-winning formula for unbeaten Madison Prep boys

Another fast start for Madison Prep is anything but a boys basketball surprise. The Chargers (5-0) won the boys title at last weekend’s Showdown in the Lake. Success at the highly regarded Lake Charles-based tournament also is nothing new for the Chargers, but with only three players returning who have extensive varsity experience, it was a significant early-season gauge.
theadvocate.com

Southern coach Eric Dooley hands himself 'harsh' grade on first season

Southern coach Eric Dooley is a man of absolutes, and he doesn’t spare himself when his teams don’t reach their goals. In that vein he was highly self-critical when his first season as Jaguars’ coach ended in the 43-24 loss to Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game Saturday.
theadvocate.com

Women's basketball: LSU has late answer for persistent Tulane

The No. 11-ranked LSU women's basketball team turned back a furious Tulane rally that reached into the start of the fourth quarter on its way to an 85-72 victory Sunday at Devlin Fieldhouse. “I thought we held our composure,” LSU second-year coach Kim Mulkey said. “This was our first big...

Comments / 0

Community Policy