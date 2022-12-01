Read full article on original website
Check out the holiday-themed events at Moncus Park this month
Moncus Park has had over 230,000 visitors since it opened in January and has events scheduled this month. Executive director JP MacFadyen, who recently spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, noted the park will host Christmas-themed events this month and other progress made this year. Events include Christmas in the Park Dec. 16-18, Teddy Bear Tea Dec. 17, Mistletoe & Mystery Brunch Dec. 18 and Movies at Moncus Dec. 21.
Some Christmas tree ornaments are made from the unexpected, especially in Louisiana
Christmas isn't Christmas in Louisiana if your tree isn't decorated with driftwood, oyster shells, dried okra pods and gourds. Well, admittedly, that's a blanket statement. Not everyone would want these castaway products hanging on their Christmas trees. That is, until they see how some Louisiana crafters work their magic. Take,...
Saturday program at Shadows takes new look at Black history in New Iberia
The Shadows-on-the-Teche and The Iberia African American Historical Society will open an oral traditions exhibit titled The Second Side: A Historical Retelling of African American Life in Iberia Parish. The event will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Shadows Visitors Center, 320 E. Main St., New Iberia. The exhibit...
LSU police adding 5 'Tiger Team' officers and lighting to improve campus safety
In an effort to improve campus safety, the LSU Police Department is adding five officers to patrol key areas on campus as part of what it calls the "Tiger Team." The police department announced Friday the additional officers will monitor campus during late night and early morning shifts, targeting housing areas and commuter parking lots.
Finally home. Sorrento Boucherie returns to where it all started 40 years ago
The aroma of frying cracklins and bubbling jambalaya waffled over the site of the Boucherie and Balloons Festival. The three-day festival included jambalaya and cracklin-cooking contests, hot air balloons, music, carnival rides and shopping. The festival started at the Airline Highway location and moved 10 years ago after the Ascension...
Live: LSU football takes on Georgia in the SEC title game in Atlanta
The LSU football team will look to earn its first SEC championship since 2019 when it takes on Georgia at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the conference title game in Atlanta. Georgia enters the game as a 17.5-favorite, but LSU has shown at times this season that it can surpass expectations.
Grinch visits Clinton's A Southern Christmas event to usher in the season
Downtown Clinton businesses were open Friday night for shopping and getting visitors into the Christmas spirit. The town's A Southern Christmas included music, food, shopping and a visit from the Grinch.
LSU bowl game: Tigers' destination to finish the 2022 season has been set
ATLANTA — After losing its last two games, No. 17 LSU will play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Purdue with the chance to complete a 10-win season in coach Brian Kelly’s first year. The game is Jan. 2 at noon in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida,...
Baton Rouge woman implicated in husband's, boyfriend's deaths stands trial before judge
Arthur Noflin Jr. was barely recognizable as a human being when authorities found his charred remains inside a truck that had been burned to a crisp in New Orleans. The grisly discovery happened in March 2016, about nine months after another man died in Baton Rouge under what initially appeared to be natural causes.
LSU notebook: Despite loss in SEC title game, Tigers made rare jump from worst to first
With its appearance in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday, LSU became just the third team to earn a spot in the league's title game after finishing last in its division the previous season. Prior to LSU’s matchup with No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the only other teams...
Scott Rabalais: LSU needs Citrus Bowl win to craft its best 2023 narrative possible
ATLANTA — LSU is going to the Citrus Bowl. Again. The Tigers are Orlando-bound for the third time in the past seven seasons. And they’re playing Purdue — like LSU, a conference runner-up. Tiger fans are probably going to need a little holiday cheer to move the...
LSU opens as Citrus Bowl favorites over Purdue; see betting odds
The LSU Tigers have their bowl locked in, and the oddsmakers are liking their chances against the Purdue Boilermakers. LSU will be facing Purdue in the Citrus Bowl, and the early betting line has the Tigers as 5.5-point favorites. LSU and Purdue have had similar seasons, as they both qualified...
Jayden Daniels adapted his game with an injured ankle, but productive passing wasn't enough
ATLANTA — Quarterback Jayden Daniels’ eel-like elusiveness made him a tough catch for opposing defenses all season, but as he limped Saturday with a lingering ankle injury from the previous week, he had to adjust his approach. Even with the alterations, Daniels could not finish LSU's 50-30 loss...
Scott Rabalais: Georgia manhandled an LSU team that cost itself with its own mistakes
ATLANTA — Jalen Carter, Georgia’s massive defensive tackle who is large enough to draw other players into his orbit with his gravitational pull, wrapped up Jayden Daniels, hoisted the LSU quarterback in the air with his left arm like he was lugging a sack of potatoes and made a No. 1 signal with his right index finger.
LSU Executive Education launches public manager program, new small business workspace open
LSU Executive Education launching certified public manager program. LSU Executive Education is launching a certified public manager program in January. The program is nationally accredited, specifically designed to prepare students for careers in federal, state and local government, and in other organizations with a public or not-for-profit purpose. This CPM...
Defense never rests: Call it a tourney-winning formula for unbeaten Madison Prep boys
Another fast start for Madison Prep is anything but a boys basketball surprise. The Chargers (5-0) won the boys title at last weekend’s Showdown in the Lake. Success at the highly regarded Lake Charles-based tournament also is nothing new for the Chargers, but with only three players returning who have extensive varsity experience, it was a significant early-season gauge.
Southern coach Eric Dooley hands himself 'harsh' grade on first season
Southern coach Eric Dooley is a man of absolutes, and he doesn’t spare himself when his teams don’t reach their goals. In that vein he was highly self-critical when his first season as Jaguars’ coach ended in the 43-24 loss to Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game Saturday.
Heavy smoke from field burn blamed for fatal crash; why are fields burned in Louisiana?
Chelsea LaPoint had given little thought to the practice of agricultural field burning until the day Louisiana State Police troopers showed up at her Lake Arthur door with the news that her husband had been killed in a Vermilion Parish car crash. LaPoint, 23, knew something was wrong even before...
Women's basketball: LSU has late answer for persistent Tulane
The No. 11-ranked LSU women's basketball team turned back a furious Tulane rally that reached into the start of the fourth quarter on its way to an 85-72 victory Sunday at Devlin Fieldhouse. “I thought we held our composure,” LSU second-year coach Kim Mulkey said. “This was our first big...
TJ Ribs shutters Prairieville location for good; building owner eyeing new restaurant there
The TJ Ribs location in Prairieville has closed its doors again, and the owner of the building is marketing the space for a new restaurant, according to the real estate agent marketing the property. The Prairieville location opened in 2017 but shut down in 2019. It reopened in 2021 after...
