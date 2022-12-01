Read full article on original website
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Ex-Georgia QB has message for Nick Saban
Nick Saban spent some time on Saturday campaigning for Alabama to be included in the College Football Playoff, but his pitch did not make a difference. One former rival player is pleased about that. Saban joined FOX for an interview during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan...
Ex-Colorado star Joel Klatt shares message for Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders on Saturday was officially named the new head coach at the University of Colorado, and one notable Buffaloes alumnus is ecstatic about the hire. FOX analyst Joel Klatt was calling Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan when the Sanders news broke. Klatt, who played quarterback at Colorado from 2002-2005, could not contain his excitement.
Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today
Appearing Sunday morning on ESPN's SportsCenter, via Saturday Down South, Paul Finebaum dismissed Nick Saban's reasoning for his Alabama team deserving a playoff bid... "While Nick Saban has some interesting arguments, they are not winning arguments," Finebaum said. "His arguments and his campaign are as inconsistent as his football team was this year. They just simply don’t fly."
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury
USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
UGA facing Ohio State is worst-case scenario for Bulldogs' chances to repeat
DawgNation’s Mike Griffith details some of his concerns for Georgia, especially on the defensive side of the ball, as they prepare to take on Ohio State.
ESPN Predicts Score Of Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff field was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State, while in the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Michigan will take on No. 3 seed TCU. ESPN's college football guru, Adam Rittenberg, has released...
Former Georgia Star Aaron Murray Makes His Opinion On Stetson Bennett Very Clear
Aaron Murray may be the Georgia Bulldogs all-time leading passer, but the former UGA QB turned SiriusXM analyst believes Stetson Bennett is the Dawgs' GOAT signal-caller. Taking to Twitter on Championship Saturday, Murray said: "Not only is Stetson Bennett going to NYC, he has moved into GOAT status at UGA. He is the greatest QB in Georgia history."
Dick Vitale Has a Strong Opinion on Ohio State-Alabama CFP Debate
The legendary college basketball analyst weighed in on one of college football’s most heated debates.
Look: Michigan Quarterback Has 5-Word Message For Ohio State
Michigan had no problems taking down Ohio State in Columbus last month. Would the Wolverines want to face the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff, though?. Michigan and Ohio State could meet as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the College Football Playoff. Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy is just fine with that possibility.
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham To Ohio State’s Ryan Day After Upsetting USC: “You’re Welcome”
Eleventh-ranked Utah upset No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, opening the door for No. 5 Ohio State to sneak into the College Football Playoff despite last week's loss to Michigan. Afterward, former Buckeyes and Utes head coach and current FOX analyst Urban Meyer joked that...
Ryan Day Has Clear Preference For National Title Opponent
The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups were finally set on Sunday afternoon. Georgia, who won the national championship last season, is going to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Some thought that OSU was going to play Michigan in...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP
Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
Look: Joel Klatt Unhappy With FOX's Decision To Interview Nick Saban At Halftime
FOX's Joel Klatt didn't seem to keen on his network interviewing Alabama's Nick Saban at halftime of the Big Ten Championship. "We've never had a two-loss in the College Football Playoff, they're a non-champ," Klatt explained prior to the break. "I think Ohio State is back in at that [No.] 4 spot. I don't think TCU is going to move. But, you know, I guess Nick Saban's gonna come on and lobby."
AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on what the final regular season college football rankings might be. AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews. Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 final regular season AP...
Jim Leonhard decides to remain at Wisconsin as HC
Much speculation has settled around former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his role under new coach Luke Fickell. As of Saturday, it appeared as if Leonhard had made up his mind. Leonard has decided to remain at Wisconsin, likely returning to his role as defensive coordinator, according to Jeff...
Report: DJ Uiagalelei to enter transfer portal
D.J. Uiagalelei’s time at Clemson is apparently coming to an end. Uiagalelei was benched at times while struggling this season, but he always ended up regaining the starting quarterback job with the Tigers. That is no longer the case. Cade Klubnik took over for Clemson on the team’s third...
SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000
Just what the Dr ordered.Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.Fans at the LSU-Georgia game jeered when one of the competitors appeared to capture the Dr Pepper ball toss competition in overtime on a technicality.The two women were tossing footballs with precision into the sponsored Dr Pepper buckets, both opting for the more-accurate chest pass over the traditional football throw. It was clear they had practiced — a lot.And why not, with so much at...
