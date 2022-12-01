ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Georgia QB has message for Nick Saban

Nick Saban spent some time on Saturday campaigning for Alabama to be included in the College Football Playoff, but his pitch did not make a difference. One former rival player is pleased about that. Saban joined FOX for an interview during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Colorado star Joel Klatt shares message for Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders on Saturday was officially named the new head coach at the University of Colorado, and one notable Buffaloes alumnus is ecstatic about the hire. FOX analyst Joel Klatt was calling Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan when the Sanders news broke. Klatt, who played quarterback at Colorado from 2002-2005, could not contain his excitement.
tigerdroppings.com

Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today

Appearing Sunday morning on ESPN's SportsCenter, via Saturday Down South, Paul Finebaum dismissed Nick Saban's reasoning for his Alabama team deserving a playoff bid... "While Nick Saban has some interesting arguments, they are not winning arguments," Finebaum said. "His arguments and his campaign are as inconsistent as his football team was this year. They just simply don’t fly."
ClutchPoints

USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury

USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
The Spun

ESPN Predicts Score Of Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU

The College Football Playoff field was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State, while in the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Michigan will take on No. 3 seed TCU. ESPN's college football guru, Adam Rittenberg, has released...
The Spun

Former Georgia Star Aaron Murray Makes His Opinion On Stetson Bennett Very Clear

Aaron Murray may be the Georgia Bulldogs all-time leading passer, but the former UGA QB turned SiriusXM analyst believes Stetson Bennett is the Dawgs' GOAT signal-caller. Taking to Twitter on Championship Saturday, Murray said: "Not only is Stetson Bennett going to NYC, he has moved into GOAT status at UGA. He is the greatest QB in Georgia history."
The Spun

Look: Michigan Quarterback Has 5-Word Message For Ohio State

Michigan had no problems taking down Ohio State in Columbus last month. Would the Wolverines want to face the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff, though?. Michigan and Ohio State could meet as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the College Football Playoff. Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy is just fine with that possibility.
The Spun

Ryan Day Has Clear Preference For National Title Opponent

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups were finally set on Sunday afternoon. Georgia, who won the national championship last season, is going to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Some thought that OSU was going to play Michigan in...
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach

Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP

Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
The Spun

Look: Joel Klatt Unhappy With FOX's Decision To Interview Nick Saban At Halftime

FOX's Joel Klatt didn't seem to keen on his network interviewing Alabama's Nick Saban at halftime of the Big Ten Championship. "We've never had a two-loss in the College Football Playoff, they're a non-champ," Klatt explained prior to the break. "I think Ohio State is back in at that [No.] 4 spot. I don't think TCU is going to move. But, you know, I guess Nick Saban's gonna come on and lobby."
College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on what the final regular season college football rankings might be. AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews. Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 final regular season AP...
Yardbarker

Jim Leonhard decides to remain at Wisconsin as HC

Much speculation has settled around former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his role under new coach Luke Fickell. As of Saturday, it appeared as if Leonhard had made up his mind. Leonard has decided to remain at Wisconsin, likely returning to his role as defensive coordinator, according to Jeff...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DJ Uiagalelei to enter transfer portal

D.J. Uiagalelei’s time at Clemson is apparently coming to an end. Uiagalelei was benched at times while struggling this season, but he always ended up regaining the starting quarterback job with the Tigers. That is no longer the case. Cade Klubnik took over for Clemson on the team’s third...
The Independent

SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000

Just what the Dr ordered.Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.Fans at the LSU-Georgia game jeered when one of the competitors appeared to capture the Dr Pepper ball toss competition in overtime on a technicality.The two women were tossing footballs with precision into the sponsored Dr Pepper buckets, both opting for the more-accurate chest pass over the traditional football throw. It was clear they had practiced — a lot.And why not, with so much at...
