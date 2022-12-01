ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FMPD leads multi-agency plea for drivers to reduce distracted, impaired driving

By WFTX
 4 days ago
Representatives from Fort Myers police, Florida Highway Patrol, Lee Health and the Lee County Sheriff's Office discuss distracted and impaired driving at a public address Thursday.

With the holiday season in full swing, the area and state law enforcement agencies stressed the importance of drivers behaving responsibly on the road. The public plea was to reduce the number of drunk, drugged, distracted and aggressive drivers that cause hundreds of fatalities.

They also pledged to arrest and prosecute those who violate the law.

"Give the gift of safety," they implored.

25% of recent trauma alerts have been connected to alcohol-related impaired driving, Lee Health officials said.

On Thursday, other organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) spoke with Fox 4 about impaired driving across Florida.

Larry Coggins Jr., MADD's Regional Director, said around the nation there are over 10,000 deaths each year involving an impaired driver.

“About 1,000 or 1,500 of those are in the state of Florida and that’s alcohol and drugs and the use of drugs and alcohol combined,” said Coggins Jr.

Fox 4 asked Coggins Jr. if current state laws were helping or hurting his organization's cause.

“...Sadly it doesn't matter how strong the laws are, people will still, unfortunately, make this decision because logic is out the window, here at madd we are always wanting laws to be stronger,” said Coggins Jr.

Fox 4 asked what stronger would like look.

“Suspended license, revoked license, classes they all have to take, the DUI schools, ya know all of that stuff is there for a reason but then again it all comes back to that personal decision,” said Coggins Jr.

A personal decision Coggins Jr. said MADD hopes to change through the promotion and education of sober driving.

Jake Carner
4d ago

How about the people driving around talking on their phones? I drive a motorcycle and Ill tell you right now......I see everyone on their phones. Driving down the road and going through their phones. 1. This is illegal to have a phone in your hands and driving!! We all voted on it. Why is it the cops drive down the road playing on their computers? I see them driving all over the roads too. If youre driving that is all you should be doing! Pay attention to the roads and the people on the roads!!

