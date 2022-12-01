‘Good Morning America’ Co-Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes, Who Are Married to Other People, Deactivate Instagrams Amid Affair Rumors

Why are these people personal business news worthy. There's homeless children praying for a home and a meal. Someone's bedroom escapades is not that important to the world. ugh!
They dumped their spouses bc TJs atty ex got a detective and caught them they told their producers and are free to do what adults do they fell in love after the marathon they were in. Judge Not lest Ye be judged. I was going in on them earlier this week until I did a little research. It’s none of our business really and I thought TJ dove way too fast w his trophy bride n kid just too much hanging on social media and the pretty pictures are often not as it seems. Maybe it’ll work for them. Always loved TJs shows! Great Journalist!
They’re adults, who cares lol. None of us know what’s going on behind closed doors so just leave them be.
Related
Amy Robach Believes Lara Spencer Pushed for Her and T.J. Holmes’ Break From ‘Good Morning America’
T.J. Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, ‘blindsided’ by alleged Amy Robach affair
Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'
'GMA' Co-Host Robin Roberts Confronted T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach About Relationship Rumors Prior To Secret Couple's Exposed Affair
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Lonely Matt Lauer ‘Really Upset’ With Ex-Friend Katie Couric For Leaking Their Private Texts
GMA host Robin Roberts chokes back tears as she discusses scary health battle in emotional video
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Gisele Bündchen Spotted With New Man In Her Life; Tom Brady's Camp Reacts
Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
Wendy Williams Addresses Marriage During First Public Appearance Since Leaving Wellness Facility
See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules
Country music star Alan Jackson stays silent on bizarre rumor he had died after sharing cryptic post
‘Nervous’ TJ Holmes left ‘frozen’ Amy Robach ‘vulnerable’ in first GMA spot since ‘affair’ news, body language pro says
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
PopCrush
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 34