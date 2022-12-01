New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ war on rats could start at home. The New York Daily News reports that Adams had an unpaid summons for a rodent infestation at his Brooklyn home—even as he is searching for a “rat czar” who can come up with a plan to drive the creatures out of the city. His spokesman said the mayor “spent thousands of dollars to remediate an infestation at his residence in Brooklyn earlier this year and looks forward to appearing... at an upcoming hearing to state as much.” However, the Daily News reports it found no visible rat traps at Adams’ Bedford-Stuyvesant house and did spot garbage bags piled up outside of receptacles.Read it at Daily News

2 DAYS AGO