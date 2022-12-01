Read full article on original website
GOP City Council caucus grows as Borelli nets Dem defector
CITY HALL — The power of New York City Council’s minority party grew Monday as a Brooklyn Democrat announced he’d be switching sides. City Councilman Ari Kagan (R-Brooklyn) joined Republican members of the city’s legislative body — City Council Minority Leader Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Queens), City Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens) and City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R-Brooklyn) — on the steps of City Hall to announce he’d be joining their conference.
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
New York YIMBY
Developers Secure $317M to Complete The Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange, New Jersey
Developers have secured $317 million in financing to complete phase one of The Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange, New Jersey. Anchored at 533 Main Street, the two-phase development is referred to simply as The Crossings and will comprise around 200,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, 820 mixed-income apartments, public outdoor space, a parking garage for 1,200 vehicles, and additional surface-level parking spaces.
Elected officials see former Staten Island Hospital site as ‘golden opportunity’ for new development
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With decades of litigation and tax issues resolved, the former Staten Island Hospital site in Tompkinsville is finally poised for a new chapter of development. Borough President Vito Fossella and City Councilmember Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) are eager to get the ball rolling and explore opportunities...
insidernj.com
‘Authentically the North Star’ – New Jersey Honors Senator Ronald L. Rice
NEWARK – New Jerseyans came here from all corners of the state on Saturday to honor retired state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28) as an uncompromising, often lone voice champion of the poor and dispossessed. Rice stepped down in August after a 36-year career in the state senate. “This...
2 Hudson County communities devastated by separate fires
UNION CITY, N.J. -- Two fires two miles apart have displaced 25 families and devastated two communities in Hudson County, New Jersey.Ashen furniture and DVDs now fill the Salvation Army on Kennedy Boulevard in Union City.William Campbell was outside when the thrift store caught fire around 7 p.m. Thursday."There was a sort of a haze coming out of the building and then, like, a pop pop sound, then the glass blew out," he told CBS2's Ali Bauman. "It was awful. I mean, it was just flames. I've never seen anything like that."READ MORE: Salvation Army thrift store goes up in flames in...
State Senator Sandra Cunningham expected to resign due to health issues
State Senator for the 31st Legislative District Sandra Cunningham is expected to resign, according to reports. Cunningham is a five-time state Senator who was first elected in 2007, and is the widow of former Jersey City Mayor and state Senator Glenn Cunningham who died in office in 2004. The 72-year-old...
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Gun control: It’s time to bury the Graves Act | Mulshine
The late Frank X. Graves of Paterson was the last of a lost breed here in New Jersey. He was the Democratic mayor of a big city who was also a right-winger. Graves was notorious for doing things like threatening to arrest people who were behind on their property taxes. He made national news in 1966 when he ordered the arrest of Allen Ginsberg after the poet said at a reading that he had smoked pot near the Great Falls.
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
nj1015.com
Newark, NJ serial car burglar caught with bloody hand, cops say
NEWARK — An accused serial car burglar was literally caught red-handed while breaking into a vehicle, according to police. Newark cops responding to a call for an attempted home invasion around 4:15 a.m. early Saturday morning instead found a trail of burglarized vehicles in the area of Blum, Holland, and South 10th streets. The cars' passenger side windows had been shattered.
Toms River Residents Rescued From Burning House
TOMS RIVER – Residents – and their pets – were rescued from a three-alarm fire on Friday morning. The East Dover Fire Company said that the 911 calls started coming in at around 5:10 a.m. Callers said that there were people inside the home in the Georgetown section of town. They were rescued before the fire companies arrived. They were brought to local hospitals for evaluation. Two cats were also rescued and reunited with their owners.
$3.7M Lottery Winner Sold In Jersey City
A $3.7 million winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Hudson County. The ticket from the Thursday, Dec. 1 Pick-6 Double Play drawing was sold at Borinquen Corner, 1063 West Side Ave., in Jersey City. The winning numbers were: 08, 23, 24, 26, 32 and 46. The jackpot will...
Rat-Hating NYC Mayor Has Unpaid Ticket for Rodent Infestation
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ war on rats could start at home. The New York Daily News reports that Adams had an unpaid summons for a rodent infestation at his Brooklyn home—even as he is searching for a “rat czar” who can come up with a plan to drive the creatures out of the city. His spokesman said the mayor “spent thousands of dollars to remediate an infestation at his residence in Brooklyn earlier this year and looks forward to appearing... at an upcoming hearing to state as much.” However, the Daily News reports it found no visible rat traps at Adams’ Bedford-Stuyvesant house and did spot garbage bags piled up outside of receptacles.Read it at Daily News
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
shorelocalnews.com
NJ bear hunt reinstated amid rising safety concerns
Eighty-one-year-old Carol Neighbour credits her springer spaniel Amanda with saving her life during a violent Jan. 3 encounter with a black bear in Sparta, Sussex County. According to the New York Post, Neighbour was taking Amanda and her daughter’s dog outside when she saw two black bears rooting through her trash.
cityandstateny.com
Eric Adams is in Qatar. Council members are in Israel. Who's paying?
It’s a tale as old as time – or at least since Abraham Lincoln visited Paris in 1858. Elected officials have long been drawn to different parts of the world for conferences, educational tours, cultural exchanges and pseudo campaign stops, often at the bequest of special interest groups. Over the years, these trips have ranged from wildly controversial to encouraged.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli
A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
