Detroit News

Dumas: Detroit Public Library is ‘here to stay’

Since 1921, the stately presence of the Detroit Public Library's (DPL) main branch has occupied the corner of Kirby and Woodward in Detroit. It is the second largest library system by volumes in Michigan, and the fourth largest public library system in the United States. Walking through its marble corridors...
HometownLife.com

Hidden treasures at discounted prices fill this Livonia bin store each weekend

Looking for a sweet deal? Sam and Natalie Blonski have just the place for you. The Plymouth couple opened Honey Bins this fall in the former Dick Scott Freedom Powersports building on Plymouth Road west of Levan in Livonia. It's become a haven for those seeking items of all kinds at a heavily discounted rate.
Detroit News

Southwest Solutions renovates 2 Detroit buildings for affordable apartments

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and Southwest Solutions leaders celebrated the completion Monday of renovations of two historic apartment buildings, which will offer a combined 40 units of affordable housing in southwest Detroit. The project tapped $7.8 million in grants and loans to invest in the Hubbard-Richard community. There...
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
Detroit News

Archbishop of Detroit dedicates new additions to Solanus Casey Center

Detroit — The Solanus Casey Center celebrated its 20th anniversary Saturday morning with about 100 members of its congregation and the Archbishop of Detroit, who dedicated a new gift shop, cafe, confessionals, office space and reception atrium at the center. The Solanus Casey Center is a pilgrimage place on...
Banana 101.5

80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Detroit News

Head of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital leaves Dec. 23

Detroit — Kathy Donovan, CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and COO of the Detroit Medical Center, is leaving this month "for personal reasons," according to a statement released Monday by the Detroit-based medical group. The statement didn't provide details about Donovan's resignation. Her last day is...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
The Detroit Free Press

Debra Walker, longtime Corktown community leader, dies

Debra Trenace Walker, 69, a community organizer, activist and longtime Corktown resident died Nov. 23. A native Detroiter and retired Chrysler executive, Walker was known to monitor what was happening in the community and how it affected residents in the historic Corktown neighborhood. ...
Detroit News

Macomb Co. continues calls on Oakland Co. to reduce sewage overflows

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller on Monday backed Warren Mayor Jim Fouts' call for Oakland County to reduce sewage dumping. Fouts issued a mayoral proclamation last week urging Oakland County to reduce the amount of wastewater exceeding its sewage system’s capacity that is released into nearby water systems, also known as combined sewage overflows, or CSOs.
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...

