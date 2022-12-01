Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Dumas: Detroit Public Library is ‘here to stay’
Since 1921, the stately presence of the Detroit Public Library's (DPL) main branch has occupied the corner of Kirby and Woodward in Detroit. It is the second largest library system by volumes in Michigan, and the fourth largest public library system in the United States. Walking through its marble corridors...
See You Tomorrow restaurant owner knew he was destined to meet Detroit cook
While growing up, first on Detroit’s North End, then in the Joy Road-North Martindale area, and later in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood, Damon Cann, the kitchen manager at the recently opened See You Tomorrow restaurant (7740 Woodward), says he learned enough good things about how to treat people to last a lifetime. “Between my...
HometownLife.com
Hidden treasures at discounted prices fill this Livonia bin store each weekend
Looking for a sweet deal? Sam and Natalie Blonski have just the place for you. The Plymouth couple opened Honey Bins this fall in the former Dick Scott Freedom Powersports building on Plymouth Road west of Levan in Livonia. It's become a haven for those seeking items of all kinds at a heavily discounted rate.
Black-Owned ‘Detroit Soul’ Opens New Restaurant With Sampling Gala
The brothers used southern-style recipes from their family to create and develop their menu. The post Black-Owned ‘Detroit Soul’ Opens New Restaurant With Sampling Gala appeared first on BLAC Media.
Detroit News
Southwest Solutions renovates 2 Detroit buildings for affordable apartments
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and Southwest Solutions leaders celebrated the completion Monday of renovations of two historic apartment buildings, which will offer a combined 40 units of affordable housing in southwest Detroit. The project tapped $7.8 million in grants and loans to invest in the Hubbard-Richard community. There...
Detroit News
Detroiters fear concrete plants will block Riverwalk, be 'catastrophic to neighborhoods'
Detroit — Residents are pushing back on plans to develop two concrete crushing and mixing plants, fearing operations at a proposed southwest Detroit facility could be fatal to their neighborhood urban farms and hurt the quality of life and, in the other instance, block a portion of the popular Detroit Riverwalk.
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
Detroit News
Archbishop of Detroit dedicates new additions to Solanus Casey Center
Detroit — The Solanus Casey Center celebrated its 20th anniversary Saturday morning with about 100 members of its congregation and the Archbishop of Detroit, who dedicated a new gift shop, cafe, confessionals, office space and reception atrium at the center. The Solanus Casey Center is a pilgrimage place on...
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Detroit News
Head of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital leaves Dec. 23
Detroit — Kathy Donovan, CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and COO of the Detroit Medical Center, is leaving this month "for personal reasons," according to a statement released Monday by the Detroit-based medical group. The statement didn't provide details about Donovan's resignation. Her last day is...
Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through metro Detroit on Dec. 1
Various local businesses are expecting crowds to gather and view the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pass through metro Detroit on Thursday, between 8-10 p.m. If you plan on attending any of the events below, remember to dress warm, remain at least 50 feet away from the train tracks at all times, and show up early for easier parking.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Michigan Big Ten Championship gear, where to get the best deals on T-shirts, sweatshirts
Now that the Wolverines have captured a back-to-back Big Ten championship with Saturday night’s big win over Purdue, it’s time for maize and blue fans to celebrate by showing their pride in some new championship gear. Fanatics has rolled out a new selection of short-sleeve T-shirts, long-sleeve T-shirts...
Debra Walker, longtime Corktown community leader, dies
Debra Trenace Walker, 69, a community organizer, activist and longtime Corktown resident died Nov. 23. A native Detroiter and retired Chrysler executive, Walker was known to monitor what was happening in the community and how it affected residents in the historic Corktown neighborhood. ...
R.I.P. Debra Walker, a Corktown activist and poet
The longtime community booster died last week at 69
Hiring delays prompt questions about Amazon's fulfillment center in Detroit
A 3.8 million square foot Amazon fulfillment center in Detroit has promised more than a thousand local jobs and millions in economic impact for the city.
Detroit News
Macomb Co. continues calls on Oakland Co. to reduce sewage overflows
Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller on Monday backed Warren Mayor Jim Fouts' call for Oakland County to reduce sewage dumping. Fouts issued a mayoral proclamation last week urging Oakland County to reduce the amount of wastewater exceeding its sewage system’s capacity that is released into nearby water systems, also known as combined sewage overflows, or CSOs.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
Walli’s Restaurant demolished, a decades-long Burton destination
BURTON, MI - The historic Walli’s Restaurant in Burton will be no more. The owner of the property told MLive-The Flint Journal that the decades-old building is being demolished, and the demolition should be completed in two weeks. The current property owner, Johnny Beshi, said the building was broken...
