IMPD: Woman hit, killed by car on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car and killed on the southeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue, just east of South Keystone Avenue, for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car shortly before 6 a.m.
Bloomington man arrested after police say he choked and stabbed mother multiple times

BATESVILLE — A Bloomington man was arrested after investigators say he choked and stabbed his mother multiple times. Police arrested 22-year-old Dalton Hall on multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and strangulation. He is currently being held in the Ripley County jail where he is being held on...
Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
Drivers call southeast side intersection dangerous after woman hit and killed

People we talked to driving or doing business in the area said the intersection is a dangerous one with speeding and jaywalking issues. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/drivers-call-southeast-side-intersection-dangerous-after-woman-hit-and-killed/. Drivers call southeast side intersection dangerous …. People we talked to driving or doing business in the area said the intersection is a dangerous one with...
IMPD seeks missing 21-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 21-year-old man missing from Indianapolis. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are looking for Isaiah Scholl. He's 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Scholl has brown hair and hazel eyes. Scholl was last seen Sunday, Dec....
IMPD investigating person shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
IMPD gun detection pilot program enters final phase

INDIANAPOLIS — A trial run for technology that detects gunshots in Indianapolis is now being put to the test. IMPD's gunshot detection system pilot program is now entering its final phase. Police and researchers with IUPUI will determine if the technology is worth a permanent investment in Indy. It's...
6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days

Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it. WISH-TV confirmed through the...
Clifford man charged with trafficking drugs in Bartholomew County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Clifford man is being accused by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) of trafficking drugs while behind bars. On December 3, Shawn Timothy Gilley, 47, was brought into the Bartholomew County Jail (BCJ) on a parole violation, per BCSO. Law enforcement said it was discovered by jail staff that Gilley had brought drugs inside BCJ. Staff allegedly located 9 grams of fentanyl, 5 grams of methamphetamine, and Suboxone pills.
Ex-Muncie police officer convicted

Former Muncie Police Officer Chase Winkle is now a convicted man after admitting in court Monday to using excessive force on suspects and writing false reports in an attempt to cover it up.
IMPD investigating deadly south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' south side Friday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 600 block of West Hanna Avenue, near Bluff Road, for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with...
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
Officers investigate deadly shooting on Washington Boulevard

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are looking for clues in a near north side shooting that left one man dead Friday evening. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers responding to a call about a shooting located victim at 7:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Washington Boulevard, which is in the area of 38th and Meridian streets.
Former Muncie officer pleads guilty to 11 civil rights, obstruction charges

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Muncie Police Department officer pleaded guilty to 11 civil rights and obstruction charges. The civil rights charges Chase Winkle admitted to include assaulting arrestees. The obstruction charges come from filing false reports to cover up what he did. NOTE: The above video is from a...
Western Indiana man arrested after Parke County standoff

KINGMAN, Ind. — A standoff with a wanted man in rural Parke County ended peacefully late Friday after the man barricaded himself inside a home and refused to cooperate with police. Brandon Crockett, 43, of West Lebanon is charged in an active felony drug case in Porter County and...
