ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

5 of Ian Blackford's best moments as he is to stand down as SNP leader at Westminster

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Ian Blackford is to stand down as leader of the SNP group at Westminster after five years in the role.

In a statement, Blackford said he believed it was time for "fresh leadership" and that he would formally stand down at the party's annual general meeting next week.

He said he would continue in his role as the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber and had also accepted a new role at the centre of the SNP's independence campaign.

Blackford said: "After more than five years in the role, now is the right time for fresh leadership at Westminster as we head towards a general election and the next steps in winning Scotland's independence.

"During my time as leader, the SNP won a landslide victory in the 2019 general election, with an increased share of the vote and MPs, and support for independence has continued to grow with polling this week showing a majority in favour."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Indeed during his time as leader of the party he never shied away from the spotlight and frequently made headlines for his interventions in parliament, particular with Boris Johnson.

Here are some of his most memorable moments:

1. When he got kicked out of parliament over a Brexit row

In 2018, SNP MPs walked out of parliament during PMQs to protest Blackford being kicked out.

The leader was kicked out because he had refused to sit down when ordered to by John Bercow having asked for the Commons to sit in private.

This was in protest at a lack of debate on what he said was a "power grab" in the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Bercow said MPs could vote on the request for a private sitting at the end of PMQs - but when Blackford refused to sit back down he was suspended for the rest of the day's sitting.

His fellow SNP MPs followed him out of the chamber.


2. When he called Boris Johnson "racist"

In June 2019, when Johnson's premiership was in its infancy, Blackford brought up his old controversial Telegraph columns in which he made a number of dodgy comments about Muslim women, African people and homosexual men.

He said: "I ask does the prime minister realise, not only is the member racist, he is stoking division in communities, and has a record of dishonesty.

When he was challenged by the then speaker of the House John Bercow, who urged him to "be extremely careful in the language that he uses" and told him to "weigh his words", Blackford refused to withdraw his comments, saying:

"Mr Speaker I have informed the member, but the member has described Muslim women as 'letterboxes'; described African people as having 'watermelon smiles' and another disgusting slur that I would never dignify by repeating.

"If that's not racist, Mr Speaker, I don't know what is."


3. When he said workers didn't want a hug from Boris Johnson

In 2020, Johnson said the government would continue "to put our arms round the people in this country going through a very tough time" with schemes to keep people in work "and keep the economy moving" during Covid.

It was a metaphor, but the SNP leader didn't like it.

"That's so poor," Blackford said, before talking about the need to protect jobs "today". He called for the furlough scheme to be extended.

He said not doing so would put 61,000 jobs in Scotland "at risk".

"I can tell you the last thing those 61,000 Scots are looking for is a hug from you".

Savage stuff.


4. When he got kicked out of the commons for saying Boris Johnson "misled" the house

In January the SNP leader got into a spot of bother when he kept saying Johnson "misled" the house during a conversation about Partygate. Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle asked him to withdraw his comment and replace it with “inadvertently”, instead of just “misled the House”.

Blackford responded: “It’s not my fault if the prime minister can’t be trusted to tell the truth” and was booted out.

He received a lot of praise on social media, with commentators saying it was silly he had been removed.


5. When he compared Boris Johnson to 'Monty Python's Black Knight'

In June Blackford mocked Johnson over a no-confidence vote the former PM had just scraped through.

The Scottish politician compared the then PM to the Black Knight – a comedy character from the 1975 film Monty Python And The Holy Grail who gets all of his limbs chopped off in battle, before claiming that the mortal injuries are mere "flesh wounds".

He also called Johnson "a lame duck" PM.

We're sure Blackford won't be a wallflower as a backbencher MP and he will continue to get people talking.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Which MPs are standing down at the next general election?

Even though it could still be (at most) two years away, politicians are still looking ahead to the next general election and whether they will contest the seat once again – with Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison being the latest Conservative MP to say they will not.Davison, who juggles a presenting job on GB News alongside her role in the House of Commons, announced her intention to stand down at the next election on her Facebook page on Friday.Confirming she would continue to represent constituents until the election is called, she wrote: “I will always be humbled to have had...
Indy100

Nadhim Zahawi points at graph showing Labour poll lead, says he'd 'be worried if he was Keir Starmer'

Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi has claimed he'd be "worried" if he was Keir Starmer - who is leading in the polls.Speaking to Sky News' Sophy Ridge today, the minister backed his party despite being presented with figures showing the Tories floundering on 22 per cent of the vote compared to Labour's 47 per cent."If you dig beneath the data, I'd be worried if I was Keir Starmer..." he said.Ridge interrupted incredulously and laughed: "You'd be worried if you were Keir Starmer?" she said. "Look at that red line!" she added pointing to the graph.Zahawi said: "If you look at his...
Indy100

Rishi Sunak's response to Sajid Javid stepping down at next election is pure cringe

Rishi Sunak's response to Sajid Javid announcing he will stand down at the next general election is completely cringe.The former chancellor and health minister said he will not run as MP for Bromsgrove again, and in doing so joined a swelling rank of young (by politician's standards) Tories who have said they will not do so.He said: "After much reflection I have decided that I will not be standing again at the next General Election. Serving as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove remains an incredible privilege, and I will continue to support the Government and the causes I believe...
Indy100

Labour MP mocks Matt Hancock upon his return to parliament

Matt Hancock is back in the House of Commons, and the jokes about his time on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! - on which he came third - are coming in quick and fast.Speaking in the chamber as an independent MP, after his decision to jet off to Australia saw him have the Conservative Party whip removed, Mr Hancock kickstarted the second reading of his Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill.You know, the condition he went on I'm A Celeb for in the first place, but was only seen mentioning it three times out of 21 episodes?Unlike...
Indy100

Boris Johnson recycled an old joke in his latest speech – and not for the first time

Boris Johnson is a constant joke who likes making constant jokes - to the extent he makes the same joke more than once.The last time we saw gagging this awkward was when we were shoving swabs down our throats.Anyway… The former prime minister was delivering a keynote speech in Singapore at the International Symposium on Blockchain Advancements on Friday, during which he made a familiar remark about the weather and politician’s decisions.According to The Times, he told attendees: “Even in the UK it was 40 degrees in July this year … British people find it very difficult to think of...
Indy100

Question Time audience member makes cheeky case for why private schools should be closed

A Question Time audience member had his fellow audience members laughing after he made a cheeky case for closing private schools.Labour wants to end private schools' charitable status which gives them tax breaks but the Tories disagree. It was this issue that was among those the Question Time panel debated yesterday in Aberystwyth, Wales.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOne man was definitely in favour of changing the system and gave a funny reason as to why. He said: "Not all but most of our recent prime ministers and most of the cabinets have all had private education. When...
Indy100

Liz Truss thought being called a 'human hand grenade' was a compliment

Liz Truss regarded being known as a "human hand grenade" as a compliment, her former aide has said.Speaking to the BBC, Asa Bennett - who wrote the former prime minister's speeches - said she took the insult, that Boris Johnson's former aide Dominic Cummings used about her, as a "compliment, not an insult"."She's been dismissed and mocked by people in Westminster and the media over the years... And so she's found then that she could laugh these things off," he said."She can embrace the jokes, and that's a part of her personality. Then she could see that she was bullet-proof...
Indy100

Tory minister's galaxy brain explanation for why nurses shouldn't get a pay rise is unbelievable

A Tory minister has said striking nurses should drop their demands for a pay rise and the reason why is bonkers.Speaking to Sky News' Sophy Ridge, party chairman Nadhim Zahawi said striking made the UK seemed divided during Putin's war in Ukraine.He said: “This is a time to come together and to send a very clear message to Mr Putin that we’re not going to be divided in this way,“I think people need to remember that Putin is using energy as a weapon, because he’s failing so badly in his illegal war on Ukraine,” he added.He warned that chasing higher...
Indy100

Football legend Neville Southall schools Nigel Farage on Tory Britain on his own GB News show

Football legend Neville Southall has told Nigel Farage everything he needs to know about the state of Tory Britain.Speaking on Farage's GB show, the former Wales international goalkeeper said the party doesn't do enough for vulnerable people and said Boris Johnson and Donald Trump were "dangerous".Southall said: "I believe in looking after the most vulnerable and I think that's what any good country should be doing and we don’t seem to be doing it, we seem to be loading it on the top."We should be looking at the bottom of the rung and the most vulnerable people of our society...
Indy100

The 12 UK industries that have gone on strike this year

2022 will be remembered as the year of three prime ministers, record-breaking temperatures, the war in Ukraine, and strikes.Over the last 12 months a number of industries, all with employees dealing with inflation eating away at their paychecks, have taken action in a bid to force employers to improve pay and conditions.Indeed, some 560,00 working days were lost in August and September and industrial actions are mounting in the months ahead.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterFrom rail workers to nurses, a range of workers downed tools this year.Here is 2022 in strikes:1. Rail workersPerhaps the most high-profile strikes...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy