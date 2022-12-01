Read full article on original website
High concentrations of dangerous ‘forever chemicals’ found in Midwestern rivers, report shows
The Missouri Confluence Waterkeeper wasn’t surprised to find dangerous PFAS chemicals in Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County, but the group was surprised to see how much there was. “Out of all of the waterkeepers in the broader Midwest, we had the highest concentration of total PFAS,” said...
States mull limits on foreign ownership of farmland
Amid growing concern about Chinese investment in U.S. agriculture, there has been a renewed push to limit and more closely monitor foreign ownership of farmland across the country. At least eight states considered implementing a new limit on foreign control of agricultural land, and one, Indiana, passed a new law...
Investigate Midwest is an independent, nonprofit newsroom. Our mission is to serve the public interest by exposing dangerous and costly practices of influential agricultural corporations and institutions through in-depth and data-driven investigative journalism.http://investigatemidwest.org/
