ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigate Midwest

Comments / 0

Related
Investigate Midwest

States mull limits on foreign ownership of farmland

Amid growing concern about Chinese investment in U.S. agriculture, there has been a renewed push to limit and more closely monitor foreign ownership of farmland across the country. At least eight states considered implementing a new limit on foreign control of agricultural land, and one, Indiana, passed a new law...
Investigate Midwest

Investigate Midwest

Champaign, IL
1K+
Followers
466
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Investigate Midwest is an independent, nonprofit newsroom. Our mission is to serve the public interest by exposing dangerous and costly practices of influential agricultural corporations and institutions through in-depth and data-driven investigative journalism.

 http://investigatemidwest.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy