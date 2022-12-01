ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second man charged with attempted murder in connection to Huntsville shooting

By Kait Newsum
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A second man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Huntsville two months ago, according to police.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) tells News 19 that Tyhree Keyshawn Moore was picked up by U.S. Marshals “out of town” on a warrant for attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that happened on October 24 in the 3700-block of Drake Avenue.

Tyhree Moore (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Moore was transported back to the Madison County Jail on November 30 where he was booked.

HPD says at the time of the shooting, the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Nicholas Hill (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities confirm with News 19 that Moore’s arrest is for the same incident as the one Nicholas Allen Hill was arrested for earlier this week.

Hill was arrested in Birmingham. He was transported back to Madison County and was booked into the jail on Wednesday.

HPD says Moore and Hill were not together when they were arrested, adding that no one else is wanted in the case.

Both men remain in the custody of the Madison County Jail on a $50,000 bond each.

