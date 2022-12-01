Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Conway woman charged after child tests positive for cocaine
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway woman is facing charges after a child in her care tested positive for cocaine, according to authorities. Documents obtained by WMBF News state that 59-year-old Rosemary Brown was arrested Saturday and charged with a count of unlawful neglect of a child. According to a...
SLED: Lake City man charged in South Carolina shooting involving police officer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City man faces several charges following an officer-involved shooting, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED said Darrell Lee Williams, 37, was charged with the following: Seven counts of 1st degree Assault and Battery Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Violent Felony […]
WMBF
Florence woman pleads guilty to fraud, exploiting assisted living residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence woman will serve 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of exploitation of vulnerable adults and breach of trust. The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says on Dec. 5, 57-year-old Regan Simone Carter, pleaded guilty to two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, the value of $10,000 or more.
WMBF
2 women charged in Florence convenience store shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are facing charges after a man was shot at a Florence convenience store earlier this year. Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said Rorshea Huggins and LaTonya Henry were both arrested this week and each charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
FOX Carolina
AG: Upstate woman accused of fraud, exploiting nursing home resident
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control unit (SCMFCU) arrested an Upstate woman for fraud and exploiting a nursing home resident. The attorney general said 56-year-old Tiawana Renee Smith-Browning of Spartanburg was arrested for exploitation of a vulnerable...
27-year-old woman reported missing from Darlington County, sheriff’s office says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old woman was reported missing by family members in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brittany Williamson, 27, was last seen Saturday in the area of Harry Byrd Highway, DCSO said. If anyone has information on Williamson’s location, they are asked to call the Darlington County […]
myhorrynews.com
Conway man found dead in Longs; Horry County police open homicide investigation
Horry County police are conducting a homicide investigation into the Saturday evening death of a 24-year-old man in Longs, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office and a police report. Police responded to an area near 504 Sandridge Loop in Longs around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a death investigation...
WMBF
Woman charged in deadly Nichols stabbing, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is now facing charges in connection to a deadly Pee Dee stabbing. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said the incident happened in the area of Broomstraw Court and Cactus Court in Nichols on Friday. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson later confirmed the victim,...
WMBF
FBI involved after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Federal authorities are now involved in the investigation into a bomb threat called at a Myrtle Beach restaurant. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the Mr. Fish location on the 6400 block of North Kings Highway on Sunday after reports of the threat.
WMBF
Coroner’s office: Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Longs
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - The discovery of a body on the road in Longs over the weekend has led Horry County police to launch a homicide investigation. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard says on Dec. 3 around 8:30 p.m. the body of Cole D. Coleman was discovered on the road near Sandridge Loop and Fort Lane.
WMBF
Deputies: Argument leads to shooting in Florence County, man arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this year. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Cornelius Cade was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder. Investigators said the charge stems from an incident that happened...
Biological mother in Sumter accused of kidnapping her child turns herself in
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A mother who was at one point facing kidnapping charges in Sumter County over her alleged refusal to return a child to his legal guardian has turned herself in. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that 29-year-old Jessica Marie Peebles contacted authorities on Friday to...
abccolumbia.com
8 year-old taken by mother safely back with legal guardian, says Sumter Sheriff
SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a child that was taken by his mother is now safely back with the proper custodial parent. Rowan Luke Clemmons, 8, was returned after being taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Authorities say Jessica Peebles decided to cooperate with law enforcement and turned herself in earlier today. She was only charged with the original Custodial Interference charge after cooperating with law enforcement.
Police: 1 injured following fight on West Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating after a fight left one injured Sunday night. According to GPD, police responded to a reported fight on West Street at about 4:00 p.m. Reports said one victim was cut in the leg and is being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. […]
abccolumbia.com
Former Darlington County corrections officer arrested, says SLED
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested former Darlington County Corrections Officer Larry Kadeem Green on Dec. 1. The 29 year-old is charged with Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office. According to arrest warrants, Green removed contraband received from a prison inmate, but...
wpde.com
1 person killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in an early crash Sunday morning on Ousleydale Road at Walton Way Drive in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper Nick Pye with SCHP said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, as both vehicles were traveling...
24-year-old North Carolina man hit, killed on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old man died after he was hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning on Highway 31, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 24-year-old was identified as De’Ron Bellamy, of Calabash, North Carolina. The incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. along […]
Newly named Darlington police chief backs out of role, city to fill vacancy
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief, fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation in the past, has backed out of the new role, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell […]
WMBF
1 dead after vehicle overturns in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after a crash in the Pee Dee early Sunday. LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Ousleydale Road near Pond Hollow Road in Darlington County. Pye said...
First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
Comments / 13