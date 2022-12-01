ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Landowners condemn Tory government for ‘stifling’ rural businesses

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rH2Ok_0jTpdywV00
‘There is nothing Conservative about holding rural businesses back,’ said Mark Tufnell, chair of the Country Land and Business Association.

Landowners have told the environment secretary they are “running out of patience” with the Conservative government after 12 years of the rural economy being “stifled” and delays to nature-friendly farming payment schemes.

At a conference organised by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), the largest rural landowner group in the country, Thérèse Coffey announced that the review into the new land payments schemes had concluded, but admitted that farmers and other land managers would remain in the dark with regards to detail on payment and standards until next year.

Farmers have been in limbo for six years about how they will be subsidised by government after it was announced that England would diverge from the EU’s common agricultural policy and have its own nature-friendly farming payments scheme.

During her first public outing since becoming environment secretary, Coffey announced the schemes would stay largely as planned, split into three tiers with an emphasis on environmental protection. Her predecessor, Ranil Jayawardena, had planned to rethink them to emphasise economic growth instead.

Mark Tufnell, the chair of the CLA, told the conference the delays were “unacceptable”, comparing the lack of clarity on payment rates to buying “something from the shop without knowing the price”.

Coffey said she had been doing a “deep dive” into issues in Defra, taking part in “rigorous approaches on how to get the best bang for our buck” when it comes to the schemes. Because of this, farmers would not get clarity on the schemes or funding split until “hopefully” early next year, she said.

Tufnell said “landowners are running out of patience” after Coffey’s announcement. The payments scheme was “at risk of disappearing for ever”, he added, because landowners would not sign up.

He also criticised the past 12 years of Conservative government, telling the audience rural policy had not improved, and in “some cases has worsened” with rural businesses being “stifled”.

He said planning regimes seemed “designed to hold the rural economy back”, that a lack of affordable housing drove away young people, and that infrastructure prevented many from “operating in the 21st century”.

Tufnell said: “There is nothing Conservative about holding rural businesses back. There is nothing Conservative about letting rural communities fail.”

Coffey said the Conservatives had improved rural broadband and kept agricultural land out of inheritance tax schemes.

She signalled that the government would be targeting agricultural polluters after her predecessor had promised to “cut red tape” and “leave farmers alone”, telling the conference: “Sadly, there will still be the polluters who let the side down. Frankly, if they don’t accept our support, we will tackle them head on.”

Farmers and policy experts were unimpressed by her announcement of more delays. Martin Lines, UK chair of the Nature Friendly Farming Network, said: “Nature protection and restoration need to happen now if we are serious about our climate ambitions. No doubt Thérèse Coffey will stand in front of Cop15 next week and speak of the importance of biodiversity, but so far, I see no action to back that up. Rather than using the review period to develop a clear, coherent and ambitious plan for environmental land management, Defra has chosen to kick the can further down the road.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Raheem Sterling flying back from World Cup after armed burglary at home

Raheem Sterling is returning home from the World Cup in Qatar after armed intruders broke into his home on Saturday night. The England forward missed the 3-0 win against Senegal in the last‑16 tie on Sunday and Gareth Southgate said it was unclear whether Sterling would return. England play France in a quarter-final on Saturday.
The Guardian

Details of the two Russian military airbases hit by explosions

The explosions at the Engels-2 and Dyagilevo airbases, if confirmed as Ukraine’s, would mark its deepest attack so far into Russia and against key military facilities used in the Kremlin’s war. Engels-2 airbase. The Soviet-era Engels-2 airbase, named after the Communist philosopher, Friedrich Engels, is home to Russia’s...
The Guardian

Two-year-old girl survives coyote attack in Los Angeles daylight

A coyote grabbed and injured a two-year old girl outside her Los Angeles home in a daytime attack before her father chased the animal off, her family said. Home security video obtained by KTLA-TV showed the animal grab and drag the toddler across her lawn and sidewalk, seconds after her father took her out of a car seat, set her down and turned back inside the vehicle to gather her toys. They had just arrived home from preschool.
The Guardian

Strikes deep inside Russia highlight Ukraine’s tactical ingenuity

Ukrainian officials have recently been hinting at developments in the country’s grinding war with Russia. A long-range rocket, perhaps? Or a homemade modified drone? The apparent evidence of a new and unexpected weapon was visible on Monday morning, when mysterious explosions hit two Russian airbases. Both took place a...
The Guardian

The Guardian

524K+
Followers
119K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy