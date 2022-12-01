Read full article on original website
Swedish prices have not risen more than motivated by costs, think tank says
STOCKHOLM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swedish companies have not raised consumer prices by more than is motivated by the growing costs they face, a report published by the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) said on Tuesday.
European shares dip as financials, energy stocks weigh
Dec 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by financials and energy stocks, as strong U.S. services activity data spurred fears that the Federal Reserve could stick to its aggressive rate hike approach.
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
UK risks sleepwalking into food supply crisis, says farmers’ union
NFU warns farmers are struggling with soaring cost of fuel, fertiliser and feed
Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply while the relaxing of China's COVID curbs bolstered the demand outlook.
