A Pair of Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Lows Are Releasing Soon

By Victor Deng
 4 days ago
Billie Eilish and Nike have collaborated once again and much like their recent team-up, the pop artist has put her spin on the classic Air Force 1 sneaker.

After delivering the collaborative Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Sequoia” in October, the sportswear giant announced yesterday that it has joined forces with Eilish to deliver two new Air Force 1 Low colorways before month’s end. One pair will don a tan-based “Mushroom” makeup while the other will wear the aforementioned “Sequoia” colorway.

According to Nike, Eilish’s ongoing focus on creating sustainable products continues on this new two-shoe collab as the uppers are pieced with leftover material waste from the prior Air Force 1 Highs. The environmentally-focused design approach continues with the shoe’s sockliner and insole that are constructed from foam scraps along with the repurposed Nike Grind midsole and outsole.

“I want my collaboration with Nike to tell a story that not only highlights the importance of recycling but also reminds us that we need to take better care of our planet,” Eilish said about her sustainability-focused Nike Air Force 1 Low collabs.

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mushroom” and “Sequoia” collabs will be released on Dec. 13 exclusively at Billieeilish.com. A wider release of the sneaker project will arrive on Dec. 14 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $140 each.

