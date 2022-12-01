Read full article on original website
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Man dead after allegedly assaulting mother with weapon in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man is dead after allegedly assaulting his mother at a residence on Gratton Road in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 1544 Gratton Rd. at approximately 10:27 a.m. in response to a domestic assault in progress. The fight involved Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden, and their adult son, Brandon Pulley.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Victim dies after shooting in parking lot on Riverside Drive in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Someone was shot in the parking lot of Casa Blanca on Riverside Drive overnight. At about 1:56 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville police were called to the parking lot at 700 N. Riverside Drive, where they found the person with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
clarksvillenow.com
Truck pulled from Cumberland River, body inside may be missing Clarksville man
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have recovered a pickup truck from the Cumberland River with a body inside, and they believe the body may be that of a Clarksville man who’s been missing for almost a month. At 1:13 p.m. Monday, Clarksville Police were notified by Lindsay...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Madison Street
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A motorcycle and another vehicle crashed Saturday evening on Madison Street, critically injuring the motorcyclist. At about 5:17 p.m., the vehicles crashed on Madison near Memorial Drive, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Overdose deaths, Roxy funding, Chick-fil-A update and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Money raised by VIP Clarksville for Boys & Girls Club frozen by state, VIP blames promotion error: The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office has now stepped into the matter of the money raised at the Black Tie Ball. The publisher blames mistake by a former employee. READ MORE.
clarksvillenow.com
Alan Wilton Beaverson
Alan Wilton Beaverson, born on August 9th, 1952, departed this earthly life on Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at the age of 70. He was the son of the late Harold Austin Beaverson Jr. and Patsye (Horn) Beaverson both of York, PA. He is survived by his spouse, Cheryl (Hasley) Beaverson;...
clarksvillenow.com
Ranjanben P. Parmar
Ranjanben P. Parmar, age 75, of Clarksville passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center. Ranjanben was born December 20, 1946, in India, to the late Nathubhei Rathod and Kamalaben Rathod. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Rajesh Parmar. Ranjanben is survived by her husband,...
clarksvillenow.com
Dominic Joseph Napolitan
Dominic Joseph Napolitan, 58, of Clarksville, TN passed away on December 3, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, with full Military Honors.
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas Parade lights up downtown Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Lighted Christmas Parade lit up Clarksville on Saturday night. Local businesses, schools and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit with the theme this year of “Christmas Movies.” The event was preceded by SpiritFest at Downtown Commons. More than 100 local businesses,...
clarksvillenow.com
Larry Joseph Arnoe
Larry Joseph Arnoe, age 70, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his residence. He was born on January 8, 1952, in Davenport, IA to the late Victor Arnoe and Iona Arnoe. Larry served in the military for over 20 years. He was a part of the Desert Storm and Vietnam. One of his passions was collecting various items such as comics, coins, baseball cards, records, marbles, hot wheels, and anything that could be collected. Larry was a very tough guy and he had a few limitations but that did not stop him from getting any task done that was brought to him. Larry loved his wife and his family dearly. He adored every single one of his grandchildren whether or not they were his biologically; everyone was treated as his own.
clarksvillenow.com
Robert Gray
Robert George Gray, age 75, of Indian Mound, TN, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Tennova Hospital in Clarksville. He was born to the late Robert Gray and Patricia Eubanks Gray of Columbus, OH on November 3, 1947. He was a long-time painter for Bob Evans painting and a long time Ohio State Football Fan.
clarksvillenow.com
Bloom Project transforms wedding flowers into gifts for Clarksville shut-ins
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Elizabeth Darke, the founder of the Bloom Project, doesn’t intend change the world with flowers. Her goal is just to spread smiles and kindness to the Clarksville community. The Bloom Project is a nonprofit organization that repurposes flowers from weddings and events and...
clarksvillenow.com
People Helping People benefit concert in December
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m., the People Helping Benefit Annual Concert will be held at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. Every year, on the second Sunday in December, founder and executive director Niomi Jenkins leads in helping the community by providing basic needs for those that are less fortunate.
clarksvillenow.com
Story of Jesus told through trees on display at First Baptist Church | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Christmas trees that help share the story of Jesus are back on display at First Baptist Church, 435 Madison St.. Helen Allen and Marilyn Chilcutt said the special display has been going on for 10 years, and this year more than 45 trees can be found throughout the halls of the church, with each one featuring a distinctive holiday theme.
clarksvillenow.com
Grace Church of the Nazarene hosts Drive-Thru Live Nativity | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Grace Church of the Nazarene is once again spreading the spirit of Christmas with its annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity. The free family event opened Friday, featuring live camels, donkeys, goats and actors in costume. The Grace Church Choir also sings Christmas carols, and there is hot cocoa and snacks at the end.
clarksvillenow.com
Lindsey Reed
Lindsey Brooke Frey Reed, age 38, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 3, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, with Pastor Russell Irwin, Lifeway CEO Ben Mandrell, and Pastor Chad Rowland officiating. Lindsey’s family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and again from 10 a.m. until the hour of service Friday at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
John Dean Carney Jr.
John Dean Carney Jr., age 62, of Woodlawn, TN passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. He was born November 30, 1960, in Santa Monica, CA to Katherine Currie and the late John Carney Sr. John was a member of the Sundowners Motorcycle club in San Fernando Valley, CA for 30 years. He enjoyed doing a variety of outdoor activities, with fishing being one of them. John loved his wife and children, and he would do anything in the world for them. He had three dogs, all of whom he loved dearly.
clarksvillenow.com
John Paul Richardson
CSM (Ret.) John Paul Richardson, age 93, of Clarksville passed away peacefully Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his residence. John Paul was born May 17, 1929, in Maydon, NC to the late Jessie M. Richardson and Addie Gann Richardson. John is also preceded in death by his four brothers, three sisters, and granddaughter, Heather Wolford.
clarksvillenow.com
Pets of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) –Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
clarksvillenow.com
SpiritFest celebrates Christmas with music, camels and Santa Claus | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – SpiritFest filled Downtown Commons with activities for families as a prelude to the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade. There were visits with Santa, live music, food trucks, live animals, vendors and a canine demonstration from the Clarksville Police Department. Kris Foust said the event began...
Comments / 0