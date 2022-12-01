Larry Joseph Arnoe, age 70, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his residence. He was born on January 8, 1952, in Davenport, IA to the late Victor Arnoe and Iona Arnoe. Larry served in the military for over 20 years. He was a part of the Desert Storm and Vietnam. One of his passions was collecting various items such as comics, coins, baseball cards, records, marbles, hot wheels, and anything that could be collected. Larry was a very tough guy and he had a few limitations but that did not stop him from getting any task done that was brought to him. Larry loved his wife and his family dearly. He adored every single one of his grandchildren whether or not they were his biologically; everyone was treated as his own.

14 HOURS AGO