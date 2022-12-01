ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

holtvilletribune.com

El Centro Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing

EL CENTRO – A 20-year-old El Centro man was arrested by El Centro police in connection to a stabbing in the 1000 block of South Third Street that left another person hospitalized at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Francisco Jacob Flores was identified by police as the suspect...
kyma.com

Aggravated assault last Saturday in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of shots fired last Saturday night. YPD says there was a report of shots being fired in the area of South 11th Avenue and 14th Street on Saturday, December 3. According to YPD, multiple shots were...
KYMA News 11

Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico

Calexico- Calexico police say a murder suspect from Indio was arrested Saturday night around 10 pm in Calexico as he crossed the border.  According to authorities, the 19 year old man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio.  He was booked into Imperial County jail and is waiting extradition to Riverside County jail for court proceedings.  The Calexico police The post Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com

Calexico PD arrest Indio man wanted for murder

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department say they arrested a murder suspect from Indio. The arrest occurred at around 10:00pm in Calexico on Saturday as the suspect crossed the border. According to authorities, the 19 year old man is the prime suspect in the shooting and killing...
holtvilletribune.com

Deputy Facing Four Felony Charges Related to Alleged Defrauding

EL CENTRO – An Imperial County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing four felony charges that allege he defrauded a fallen officer’s fund and lied to an employee appeals board. William Ayala, 34, was arrested by local Sheriff’s Office personnel at the agency’s administrative building in connection to...
yumadailynews.com

Local high school put on lock down, shots fired in area say police

YUMA - Yuma Police have been investigating the reason why shots were fired on December 1st 2022, at 8 in the morning. The shots were fired in the area of 300 block of East 19th Street. Official's say a shot was fired by a man, later identified as 27 year-old...
yumadailynews.com

Deaths in Yuma increase from inhaling "poppers"

YUMA - Health care providers are reporting increases in deaths and hospitalizations related to intentional ingestion or inhalation of nitrite products for recreational use, including sexual experience enhancement. Commonly referred to as “poppers,” these products contain chemical substances similar to the prescription medication, amyl nitrite, which is prescribed for the...
KYMA News 11

Christmas Around the World happening now

Between December 3rd through December 18th, Christmas Around the World takes place at Harvest Preparatory Academy. The post Christmas Around the World happening now appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com

Arizona’s four food banks get major boost as demand soars

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's four regional food banks are partnering with Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) to restock the shelves this holiday season. Overall, St. Mary's Food Bank, United Food Bank, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, and the Yuma Community Food Bank reported a rising demand for their services.
KYMA News 11

Santa visits Yuma YMCA for the tenth year

Santa Claus made a pit stop at the YMCA this morning where children and families lined up with their Christmas list for the 10th Annual Photos with Santa event. The post Santa visits Yuma YMCA for the tenth year appeared first on KYMA.
KYMA News 11

Local Christmas tree sales in Yuma

It's that time of year when locals search for the perfect Christmas tree, with many debating whether to buy a real or an artificial tree. The post Local Christmas tree sales in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com

Tracking another weather system before drier days arrive

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It was a foggy start to our Monday, but thankfully we are much clearer for our afternoon with increasing clouds by tonight. Taking a look back from Saturday we had some active weather which brought Yuma a little bit of rain and chillier-than-normal temperatures. Winds...
SignalsAZ

Yuma Receives Two Communications Awards

The City of Yuma Communications Team was recently recognized with two awards from the City-County Communications and Marketing Association (3CMA), a national organization that supports local government communicators. The City took home the Award of Excellence in the category Video – Best Regularly Scheduled Programming for “Charlemos Yuma,” the Spanish-language...

