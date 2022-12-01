Read full article on original website
El Centro Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing
EL CENTRO – A 20-year-old El Centro man was arrested by El Centro police in connection to a stabbing in the 1000 block of South Third Street that left another person hospitalized at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Francisco Jacob Flores was identified by police as the suspect...
Aggravated assault last Saturday in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of shots fired last Saturday night. YPD says there was a report of shots being fired in the area of South 11th Avenue and 14th Street on Saturday, December 3. According to YPD, multiple shots were...
Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico
Calexico- Calexico police say a murder suspect from Indio was arrested Saturday night around 10 pm in Calexico as he crossed the border. According to authorities, the 19 year old man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio. He was booked into Imperial County jail and is waiting extradition to Riverside County jail for court proceedings. The Calexico police The post Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico PD arrest Indio man wanted for murder
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department say they arrested a murder suspect from Indio. The arrest occurred at around 10:00pm in Calexico on Saturday as the suspect crossed the border. According to authorities, the 19 year old man is the prime suspect in the shooting and killing...
Deputy Facing Four Felony Charges Related to Alleged Defrauding
EL CENTRO – An Imperial County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing four felony charges that allege he defrauded a fallen officer’s fund and lied to an employee appeals board. William Ayala, 34, was arrested by local Sheriff’s Office personnel at the agency’s administrative building in connection to...
Local high school put on lock down, shots fired in area say police
YUMA - Yuma Police have been investigating the reason why shots were fired on December 1st 2022, at 8 in the morning. The shots were fired in the area of 300 block of East 19th Street. Official's say a shot was fired by a man, later identified as 27 year-old...
Governor Doug Ducey office will hold judicial interviews for Yuma County Superior Court
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has been informing the public that members of his office will conduct on-site interviews for candidates who have applied for a judicial vacancy on the Superior Court in Yuma County. Judicial interviews will take place Tuesday, December 6 at the Yuma County Courthouse, 250...
Deaths in Yuma increase from inhaling "poppers"
YUMA - Health care providers are reporting increases in deaths and hospitalizations related to intentional ingestion or inhalation of nitrite products for recreational use, including sexual experience enhancement. Commonly referred to as “poppers,” these products contain chemical substances similar to the prescription medication, amyl nitrite, which is prescribed for the...
Arizona’s four food banks get major boost as demand soars
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's four regional food banks are partnering with Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) to restock the shelves this holiday season. Overall, St. Mary's Food Bank, United Food Bank, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, and the Yuma Community Food Bank reported a rising demand for their services.
No Jackpot Winner in SuperLotto Plus, But Ticket Worth $30K Sold in Imperial County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $13 million. There was one ticket sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, at Jimmie’s Market in Winterhaven, in Imperial County. It is worth $30,540, the California Lottery announced.
Tracking another weather system before drier days arrive
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It was a foggy start to our Monday, but thankfully we are much clearer for our afternoon with increasing clouds by tonight. Taking a look back from Saturday we had some active weather which brought Yuma a little bit of rain and chillier-than-normal temperatures. Winds...
These Imperial Valley Farmers Want to Pay More for Their Colorado River Water
Alex Jack says he’s not charged enough for the water he uses at his Imperial Valley farm. Because the Colorado River water shared by him and his neighboring farmers who make up the vast agricultural economy in the middle of the desert is so cheap, he says, farmers have little incentive to conserve.
Yuma Receives Two Communications Awards
The City of Yuma Communications Team was recently recognized with two awards from the City-County Communications and Marketing Association (3CMA), a national organization that supports local government communicators. The City took home the Award of Excellence in the category Video – Best Regularly Scheduled Programming for “Charlemos Yuma,” the Spanish-language...
