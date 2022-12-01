ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boston

5 takeaways as Celtics beat Raptors for back-to-back road wins

In one of their more gutsy performances of the season, the Celtics claimed another road win on Monday. The Celtics quietly put together one of their more impressive wins of the season on Monday, claiming a 116-110 victory over the Raptors — their second straight to start their road trip, and their second game in as many nights.

