Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Vermont Police looking to ID attempted burglary suspect
Vermont State Police are looking to identify an attempted burglary suspect caught on surveillance footage in Peru.
New Hampshire driver killed during Wednesday wind storm
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down...
Woman killed in fatal tractor trailer crash
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A woman is dead following a deadly crash in Brattleboro on Wednesday morning with a tractor-trailer. The Brattleboro Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Vernon Street and Royal Road around 9:57 a.m. Investigators said the driver of the sedan, who has not...
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
Family of ‘Radiant' Slain NH Woman Opens Up About ‘Unfathomable Loss'
The bereaved family of a woman fatally shot in northern New Hampshire last week, in what prosecutors are calling second-degree murder, has released a statement about their loss. Esmae Doucette, 23, was shot Wednesday evening at the Dana Place Apartments in Jackson and died in the hospital days later, police...
Milford man charged with driving drunk at 116 MPH in NH
TILTON, N.H. – A Milford man was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they clocked him going 116 MPH without a license.A trooper stopped 25-year-old Freddy Morocho-Carchi on Interstate 93 in Tilton just before 11 p.m.Morocho-Carchi was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, having an open container of alcohol, operating without a valid license, and reckless operation.He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Franklin District Court at a later date. Over the weekend, two Massachusetts men were charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they were driving over 100 MPH.
St. Johnsbury man arrested
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 44-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury early this morning. Police say they checked on a suspicious vehicle on Spring Street at around 3:25 a.m. Shawn Rich, of St. Johnsbury, was an occupant in the vehicle and had three active arrest warrants. He was also...
Man Charged in Shooting Death of Woman at Dana Place in Jackson
JACKSON – Police have arrested Brandon Mitchell, 22, of Jackson, for the murder of Esmae Doucette, 23, at the Dana Place Apartments, according to Attorney General John Formella. At about 7:24 p.m. on Nov. 30, Jackson police were dispatched to a reported gunshot injury at the Dana Place Apartments...
Driver shoots himself after traffic stop on Sherburne Pass
KILLINGTON—On Tuesday, Nov. 29 at approximately 2:15 p.m. a Rutland County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle on Route 4 in Killington near the top of Sherburne Pass for a motor vehicle infraction. After the deputy approached the vehicle and identified himself to the lone male in the car,...
New England is home to the most beautiful town in America
New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
Man and dog attacked by bear outside New Hampshire home
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Jim Hurley described the horrifying moments he and his 10-year-old terrier named Toby were attacked by a bear outside their New Hampshire home."When I walked out and saw those two bears staring at me right there, then panic set in," Hurley said.Hurley said he let his dog out around 7 p.m. on Saturday in Goffstown. Moments later he heard a terrifying sound. When he ran out the house he was confronted with a bear and her two cubs. The bear took a swipe at him and his dog. "A swipe from a wide paw like 'Get out...
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
Authorities identify man, woman who died in murder-suicide in New Hampshire
NEW LONDON, NH — New Hampshire officials identify the man and woman who died in a murder-suicide inside their New London home on Tuesday. Peggy Brown, 73, and Douglas Lyon, 78, were found dead inside their Shaker Road home just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said Ms. Brown and Mr. Lyon were domestic partners who lived together.
Major Drug Investigation Underway in Vermont
Vermont State Police, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies are conducting a major drug investigation in Springfield on Wednesday morning. According to WPTZ-TV, there is an increased police presence in the area of Valley Street, where arrest and search warrants are being served. Police said the operation is related...
Man charged with shooting man in head on Manchester street says he acted in self-defense
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the middle of South Willow Street in Manchester is asking for bail. Tyrese Harris, 22, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. His attorneys said he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, on Oct. 29, but prosecutors said Harris had other options.
Manchester woman missing for 41 years last seen with killer Terry Rasmussen, also known as 'Bob Evans'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been 41 years since a Manchester woman was reported missing and investigators still don't know what happened to her. Denise Beaudin was 23 years old when she vanished. She was last seen by family on Thanksgiving in 1981, with her boyfriend, then-37-year-old Terry Rasmussen. Officials...
