One person seriously injured in head on collision on US 136
Hamilton, Ill.- One person was seriously injured in an accident on US-136 in Hamilton, Illinois on Saturday, December 3rd. TV Station WGEM reports that a vehicle was traveling westbound on US-136 near Broadway street in Hamilton at about 9:30 PM Saturday when another vehicle going eastbound crossed the center line, and the two vehicles collided head-on.
Fairfield man arrested following standoff with police
Fairfield, IA- A Fairfield man was arrested Thursday, December 1st, following a standoff with police. Jesus Garcia-Goytia of Fairfield has been charged with Interference with Official Acts and Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. TV station KTVO reports that Fairfield Police Officers were contacted by Garcia-Goytia’s family due to them...
Officer Involved Shooting in Mount Pleasant under Investigation
(Mt. Pleasant) A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on critical incident leave pending an officer-involved shooting investigation. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 block of Mainstreet for a male being held at gunpoint. When officers arrived, they encountered a man calling for help from the bathroom window. He exited the home through the bathroom window; while attempting to make contact with the subject, the subject brandished a weapon, and an officer discharged their weapon, striking the person in the right arm.
Iowa DCI investigating after officer shoots suspect in Mt. Pleasant incident
The Mission of Hope needed a hand after the November incident, and it was fortunate that it got the support it needed in the following weeks. Show You Care: Fairfax man hoping to delight, and help, this holiday season. Updated: 6 hours ago. KCRG-TV9's Kristin Rogers reports on an annual...
Armed suspect injured in officer involved shooting in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An armed suspect was injured in an officer involved shooting in Mount Pleasant Saturday night. At around 10:04 p.m. officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Main Street. According to an Iowa Division […]
Two injured in Hancock County crash
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says that two juveniles were injured Thursday, December 1st, in a single-vehicle crash. According to a news release, at about 7:39 AM Thursday the Hancock County 911 Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North.
3-hour standoff in Fairfield ends with arrest of man with knife
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is charged following a three-hour standoff in Fairfield Thursday night. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding identifies the suspect as Jesus Garcia-Goytia, of Fairfield. He faces charges of interference with official acts and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The whole ordeal started...
Bomb-like device taped to front of northeast Missouri sheriff's office
KAHOKA, Mo. — A Heartland man is accused of attaching a device that looked like a bomb to the front of a northeast Missouri sheriff's office. It happened last Thursday morning at the Clark County Sheriff's Office in Kahoka. The suspect is Jacob Ryan McFarland, 27, of Kahoka. According...
Juvenile life-flighted to hospital after Hancock County crash
CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — One of two juveniles involved in a vehicle crash in Hancock County on Thursday had to be life-flighted to a hospital for treatment. Around 7:39 a.m., emergency crews responded to a wreck on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North where a Dodge Ram had left the roadway and entered a ditch, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement officer shoots suspect who allegedly held man at gunpoint in Mt. Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - An officer is on leave pending an investigation after they shot a suspect in the arm on Saturday evening, according to officials. At around 10:04 p.m. on Saturday, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Main Street. The man who called for help told dispatchers that they were being held at gunpoint. Officials from those agencies made contact with a man at the scene who was calling for help from a bathroom window. The man escaped through the bathroom window.
Live Animal Christmas Show Performance for Washington Residents
Forty-eight years ago, Marion Avenue Baptist Church put together the very first Live Animal Christmas Play. What started out as a simple production has turned into a Christmas event. Taking place in the church auditorium, the play features a series of theatrical scenes bringing to life the Christmas story. There is a special performance of the Live Animal Christmas Show scheduled exclusively for residents of Washington County on Wednesday, December 7th at 6 PM, this and every performance of the show are free of charge.
CP Rail Holiday Train to arrive in Muscatine this weekend
The CP Rail Holiday Train will stop in Muscatine at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Riverside Park (between Iowa and Chestnut). Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason will perform between 7:45 and 8:15 p.m. This event is the first CP has held since 2019, as virtual Holiday Train shows...
Iowa Farm Sanctuary works to nurse animals back to health after rescuing hundreds from “deplorable” living conditions in Washington County
North Linn boys and girls sweep Springville in Friday night doubleheader. An Iowa City man who killed his wife over some significant financial losses will spend decades in prison. But the latest census shows a population of 5,282 people. That's up from around 3,000 just five years prior.
GoFundMe account started for southeast Iowa man involved in weekend crash
SOUTHEAST IOWA — A Fairfield, Iowa, employer is asking for donations for a southeast Iowa man who lost his wife and mother-in-law in a weekend crash. Faircast Inc. started a GoFundMe account for Sean Reid, of Stockport, Iowa. Reid is an employee at Faircast Inc. Reid was driving a...
Ash Arrested on Drug Charges
Marrissa Ash, 39 of Ottumwa was arrested on Thursday after appearing at the Washington County courthouse. A warrant had been issued for Ash on Nov 28th with probable cause of possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense. During a July traffic stop drug paraphernalia relating to methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Ash had three previous drug charges prior to this arrest.
Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
Siemens: Fort Madison announcement independent of Hutchinson process
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Fort Madison, Iowa newspaper is reporting that its Siemens Gamesa facility is hiring again to restart production. Hutch Post reached out to a spokesperson for Siemens to ask if they knew the timeline yet for the Hutchinson plant. "Due to the different production processes between...
Grand Opening at Woodlawn Cemetery Gates & Shelter Project
After a five-year process of applying for grants, approving bids, and then finally getting restoration underway, the grand opening of Woodlawn Cemetery Gates and Shelter Project is scheduled for Monday, December 5th. Join the Washington Chamber as they cut the ribbon at 3:30 at 501 W. Adams St in Washington. The beginning of this project began on May 5th, 2017, when the City Council first began looking for grants.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Bailey Rees and Katie Leichty
On today’s program, we are talking with Bailey Rees and Katie Leichty about the I Dare You Award, and what the 4-H program has to offer.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH TREVOR SHERPING & OLIVIA KAHLER
On today’s program, we’re talking with Kalona Public Library Director, Trevor Sherping, and Director of Youth Services, Olivia Kahler, about the library’s success in the year 2022.
