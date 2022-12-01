ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah National Guard Airman dies in Guam after medical emergency, leaves behind daughter and pregnant wife

By Derick Fox, Kade Garner
 4 days ago

ROY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – An Airman assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing of the Utah Air National Guard died on Tuesday, Nov. 29 after medical complications while on a routine deployment to Guam.

According to the Utah Air National Guard, Tech. Sgt. Burton Patrick Juengel, a resident of Roy, Utah, had an unexpected medical emergency on Friday, Nov. 25. He was taken to the emergency room at the Guam Regional Medical Center where doctors worked to diagnose and alleviate his condition.

1 arrested after cameras found in University of Utah student life center restrooms

Despite ongoing treatments and continued efforts of hospital staff, Juengel passed away on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife, Kaylee, who is also a member of the Utah Air National Guard, and their daughter and an unborn child.

“This is a tremendous tragedy for all of us deployed on this mission,” said Lt. Col. Philip Schembri, unit commander for the deployment. “Tech Sgt. Juengel was an outstanding Airman and performed his job with enthusiasm and a positivity that motivated those around him.”

While this is a shock for the Juengel family, family friend Addie Williams tells ABC4 Kaylee is doing well.

“We just need to remind her to take care of herself just as much because she does have an unborn child, but she is doing good. She’s healthy, the baby is healthy, she’s doing good as much as she can.”

Williams told ABC4 that it’s hard to help a friend who is currently so far away. However, with the expenses that come with life and Christmas just weeks away, Williams set up a GoFundMe account for the family as well as an Amazon registry to help Kaylee and her children.

The news of his death hit home for Williams as a close friend and as a woman whose husband is being deployed later this month. “It was heartbreaking,” she stated. “I wouldn’t know what to do as a mother, and she’s pregnant.”

11-year-old girl identified as the victim of deadly Salt Lake crash

“It was so unexpected,” Williams said. “No one had any idea and could have planned or prevented this at this moment.”

Juengel is described as having lived by the Air Force values: “Integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do.” Air National Guard officials say he was a trained professional who sacrificed everything to support the mission he was called to perform.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of an outstanding Airman and express our heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, and family,” said Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack, commander of the Utah Air National Guard.

His wife and parents were able to visit Juengel in the hospital before he passed.

Arrangements for a dignified transfer from Guam to Utah are being made.

