Grand Junction Shares Slang Terms Only a True Coloradan Will Know
If you told your friends you needed to make a run to the store to pick up some Colorado Kool-Air, would they know you are making a Coors beer run? If your buddy offered you his seats in the rockpile for the weekend would you realize you are about to see a Colorado Rockies game?
Can You See the Northern Lights in the Colorado Sky?
Many years ago, when I was working nights on one of our stations, I saw a red hue in the sky. It was around 11 p.m. when I saw it. I was the only one in the building, and it was a little unnerving, to say the least. I took a few phone calls from listeners who all claimed they saw it too. I wasn’t a news person, but they too, were wondering if I could see it, and what it was. During those calls, we speculated it could be the Northern Lights, or perhaps some sort of UFO. To this day, I’m not sure what it was we saw.
It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado
Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
Colorado is Home to a Fascinating Seven-Story Mausoleum
Like any civilized area with a lot of history, Colorado is, out of necessity, full of cemeteries. However, one cemetery also has an enormously tall building that serves the same purpose; being the final resting place for deceased Coloradans that is truly unique. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's gigantic,...
The 5 Festive Pop-Up ‘Miracle Bars’ Around Colorado for 2022
The holidays are made for letting loose, a bit. A newer tradition to help folks do just that, is back across Colorado's Front Range, from Estes Park to Greenwood Village. Born in 2014, these "Miracle Bars," are Christmas-themed cocktail bars that span the world, with great holiday cocktails, Christmas décor, along with the nostalgic feel of Christmases past. You show up, have a "cup of cheer" and forget about the stress of the holidays.
Popular Colorado Holiday Light Event Opens This Week. Have You Been?
'Tis the season for Colorado families and those visiting to seek out holiday fun around our great state. This newer holiday tradition is set to return again for 2022, with its opening night happening this Friday, November 25th. Popular Holiday Light Event Is Back In Colorado For 2022. Pardon me...
Do You Know Who Stole This From Colorado’s Mesa Verde?
United States Park Rangers at Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park ask your help to track down a utility trailer and those responsible for stealing it. Have you seen this vehicle?. Stolen From Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park. Check out the video above. This footage, captured in the early morning hours...
Is it Illegal to Not Dim Bright Lights While Driving in Colorado?
Have you ever wondered if it's illegal in Colorado for somebody to not dim their headlights for oncoming traffic?. We've all felt the irritation - and perhaps even rage- when we have been blinded by oncoming headlights that weren't dimmed. I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one who has voiced some choice words for an inconsiderate - or forgetful driver. Of course, nobody's perfect. Has anyone among us - at some point- failed to dim our headlights for oncoming traffic?
Colorado + Utah Parks Among Top 10 Most Dangerous National Parks
While America's National Parks can be some of the most beautiful places on Earth, they can also be some of the most dangerous places to visit. 57 deaths have occurred inside Colorado's National Parks. 71 deaths have occurred inside Utah's National Parks. Scroll on to find out which National Parks saw the most fatalities.
Have You Eaten at This Unique Colorado Restaurant Inspired by Steve Martin?
Steve Martin is definitely one of our national treasures. From his comedy, to his dramatic roles, to his banjo playing abilities. Steve's connection to Colorado dates back to his song, "King Tut;" there's also a restaurant that seems to love Steve very much. When you think of how a restaurant...
The Oldest Living Dog Was Adopted From a Colorado Shelter
Throughout the month of November, animal rescues and shelters across Colorado focused their efforts on helping older pets find forever homes. And in honor of November being 'National Adopt a Senior Pet Month,' comes an inspiring story that wouldn't have been possible without the help of a Colorado shelter. Although...
Is Hard Kombucha the Latest Drink Trend Sweeping Across Colorado?
One of the latest trends in alcoholic beverages to be sweeping across Colorado involves a drink that some enjoy not just for the taste, but for health benefits as well. Get ready for hard kombucha to take the state by storm. What is Hard Kombucha?. In case you're not familiar,...
15 Towns In Utah With The Dirtiest Sounding Names
Do you have the sense of humor of a 13-year-old boy? Me too. I can’t tell you how many times I have "huh huh huh"'ed like Beavis and Butthead just because I saw a sign that had the word WOOD on it. Whenever I go to Island Grinds in...
13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument
The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
How Could Coloradans Say That This is Our Favorite Drink in Fall?
Fall in the Rockies is wonderful. The leaves change, our puffy vests come out, the holidays arrive, and we all spend time with friends and family. When we do gather, a study says that this drink is our favorite for fall. Of all the options out there for warm things...
25 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Largest Mineral Hot Springs Pool
Living in Colorado means you are not far from the healing powers of our state's many hot springs and geothermal pools. In fact, Colorado is home to one of the largest outdoor geothermal pools in the world. Located in Glenwood Springs, the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool was established in 1888....
The Rudest Towns in Colorado According to Grand Junction
Ask someone in Colorado which towns the rudest people live in and they will probably answer with a town that is close to a huge ski resort. Which Colorado towns do you think need a lesson in hospitality?. What is the best thing you can do to a rude person?...
Flashback: What it was Like Skiing in Aspen in 1965
Colorado is home to a few of the most famous ski mountains in the world, including, of course, Aspen. Aspen has been featured in movies such as Dumb and Dumber and has seen the likes of countless celebrities and the super-rich spend time on the slopes. Aspen has been around...
Colorado Town Makes List of Safest and Most Charming in America
A community in Colorado has been named not only one of the safest but one of the most charming "towns and cities" in America. The website Must See Places published a prestigious list of "11 Small Towns and Cities in The US That Are Safe AND Charming." One city making the list can be found in Jefferson County, with a small portion of its area extending into Adams County, Colorado.
This Colorado Structure Is One Of The Tallest In The World
Did you know there's a manmade structure in Colorado that stands at 1,995 feet? At that height, it's one of the tallest manmade structures in the world. You'll find this amazing tower east of Denver, Colorado. According to Wikipedia, it ranks as the 41st tallest structure on Earth. WARNING: Under...
