Colorado State

Can You See the Northern Lights in the Colorado Sky?

Many years ago, when I was working nights on one of our stations, I saw a red hue in the sky. It was around 11 p.m. when I saw it. I was the only one in the building, and it was a little unnerving, to say the least. I took a few phone calls from listeners who all claimed they saw it too. I wasn’t a news person, but they too, were wondering if I could see it, and what it was. During those calls, we speculated it could be the Northern Lights, or perhaps some sort of UFO. To this day, I’m not sure what it was we saw.
It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado

Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
Colorado is Home to a Fascinating Seven-Story Mausoleum

Like any civilized area with a lot of history, Colorado is, out of necessity, full of cemeteries. However, one cemetery also has an enormously tall building that serves the same purpose; being the final resting place for deceased Coloradans that is truly unique. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's gigantic,...
The 5 Festive Pop-Up ‘Miracle Bars’ Around Colorado for 2022

The holidays are made for letting loose, a bit. A newer tradition to help folks do just that, is back across Colorado's Front Range, from Estes Park to Greenwood Village. Born in 2014, these "Miracle Bars," are Christmas-themed cocktail bars that span the world, with great holiday cocktails, Christmas décor, along with the nostalgic feel of Christmases past. You show up, have a "cup of cheer" and forget about the stress of the holidays.
Do You Know Who Stole This From Colorado’s Mesa Verde?

United States Park Rangers at Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park ask your help to track down a utility trailer and those responsible for stealing it. Have you seen this vehicle?. Stolen From Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park. Check out the video above. This footage, captured in the early morning hours...
Is it Illegal to Not Dim Bright Lights While Driving in Colorado?

Have you ever wondered if it's illegal in Colorado for somebody to not dim their headlights for oncoming traffic?. We've all felt the irritation - and perhaps even rage- when we have been blinded by oncoming headlights that weren't dimmed. I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one who has voiced some choice words for an inconsiderate - or forgetful driver. Of course, nobody's perfect. Has anyone among us - at some point- failed to dim our headlights for oncoming traffic?
Colorado + Utah Parks Among Top 10 Most Dangerous National Parks

While America's National Parks can be some of the most beautiful places on Earth, they can also be some of the most dangerous places to visit. 57 deaths have occurred inside Colorado's National Parks. 71 deaths have occurred inside Utah's National Parks. Scroll on to find out which National Parks saw the most fatalities.
The Oldest Living Dog Was Adopted From a Colorado Shelter

Throughout the month of November, animal rescues and shelters across Colorado focused their efforts on helping older pets find forever homes. And in honor of November being 'National Adopt a Senior Pet Month,' comes an inspiring story that wouldn't have been possible without the help of a Colorado shelter. Although...
13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument

The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
Flashback: What it was Like Skiing in Aspen in 1965

Colorado is home to a few of the most famous ski mountains in the world, including, of course, Aspen. Aspen has been featured in movies such as Dumb and Dumber and has seen the likes of countless celebrities and the super-rich spend time on the slopes. Aspen has been around...
Colorado Town Makes List of Safest and Most Charming in America

A community in Colorado has been named not only one of the safest but one of the most charming "towns and cities" in America. The website Must See Places published a prestigious list of "11 Small Towns and Cities in The US That Are Safe AND Charming." One city making the list can be found in Jefferson County, with a small portion of its area extending into Adams County, Colorado.
This Colorado Structure Is One Of The Tallest In The World

Did you know there's a manmade structure in Colorado that stands at 1,995 feet? At that height, it's one of the tallest manmade structures in the world. You'll find this amazing tower east of Denver, Colorado. According to Wikipedia, it ranks as the 41st tallest structure on Earth. WARNING: Under...
