England soccer star flies home from World Cup after armed intruders broke into his family home in London
Raheem Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday night because of the incident.
Will the United States automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup?
With their 2022 World Cup hopes dashed by a loss Saturday to the Netherlands in the round of 16, the United States men’s soccer team now turns their eyes towards the 2026 World Cup. With the second youngest team in the 2022 World Cup, there is hope that despite the exit in the round of 16, the team can put together a deeper run in the 2026 World Cup.
World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe upstages Olivier Giroud after goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Thierry Henry, Just Fontaine. France have seen some incredible players in their...
In a London restaurant, Senegalese hold heads high despite England disappointment
Lions of Teranga fans gathered with cautious optimism, but left with hopes lost and eyes on the next African Cup Nations
2022 World Cup Quarterfinals Bracket, Schedule, Teams
The field of teams remaining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup soon will be down to eight. The knockout stage began on Saturday, with Argentina and the Netherlands each advancing to set up the tournament’s first quarterfinal matchup. Lionel Messi, playing in what could be his final World Cup,...
Sterling misses England's World Cup match with Senegal
Raheem Sterling has been ruled out of England's World Cup round of 16 match with Senegal because of a "family matter."
World Cup bracket updated: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage schedule, printable wall chart; France advance
We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to 16 teams vying for the prize. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
Brazil, Neymar Strike Early For 3-0 Lead in Opening Minutes vs. South Korea
Brazil isn't messing around. In the first 30 minutes of Monday's round of 16 game against South Korea, the five-time World Cup champions asserted their dominance by taking a commanding 3-0 lead. First it was Vinicius Junior finding the back of the net in the seventh minute. A cross found...
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Round of 16, Pt. 2
Here’s the thing about the World Cup: eventually, most Tottenham Hotspur players will go home as not-winners. That’s the case for Son Heung-Min today, whose Korea side fell to a clinical Brazil 4-1. But he got a big hug before and after the match from Brazil forward Richarlison, and it was pretty easy to see the affection the two have for each other.
England Seeks Win Over Senegal in 2022 World Cup Round of 16: Here's How to Watch
After 48 group stage games, the round of 16 has officially commenced. To finish off the action on Sunday, England will battle Senegal in the knockout stage for a chance to further advance in the tournament. England finished the group stage at the top of the Group B leaderboard, beating...
Pele: Brazil assistant coach asks people to "send a prayer" to legendary forward
Brazil's assistant coach Cesar Sampaio has asked that everyone "send a prayer" to Pele, who is currently in hospital. Three-time World Cup winner Pele, 82, has been in hospital since Tuesday and on Saturday reassured fans that he is "strong with a lot of hope". The Brazil great's statement came...
UCI Track Champions League 2022: Katie Archibald's London win not enough to retain endurance title
Katie Archibald relinquished the women's endurance title in the UCI Track Champions League despite winning the final elimination race in London. The Scot, 28, closed the gap on overall leader Jennifer Valente in the women's scratch race at Lee Valley VeloPark. But Valente took second in the elimination to secure...
Brazil Manager Joins Dance Celebration for Third Goal Vs. South Korea
Brazil are raining goals against South Korea. In their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, Brazil took a commanding 3-0 lead in just 28 minutes. Vinicius Jr. and Neymar got the first two goals within the first 12 minutes, and Richarlison added his name to the score sheet about 15 minutes later. The celebrations among the players were already in full effect, but it went up another level when the striker went to the touchline and started his pigeon dance with manager Tite.
Fans Explode With Pride as Argentina Advances to Quarterfinals Following 2-1 Victory Over Australia
Let’s just say Lionel Messi has been prolific. He is part of a well-oiled Argentine football squad. Throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the star forward has scored three goals for Argentina, including one on Saturday, which led the Blue and Whites to dominate Australia and advance to the quarterfinals.
Ivan Perišić Scores Equalizer for Croatia Vs. Japan in Round of 16
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The reigning World Cup runners-up are on the board in the round of 16. Ivan Perišić drew Croatia level with Japan at 1-1 with a goal in the 55th...
World Cup 2022: Why Senegal have nothing to lose against England - Jermaine Jenas
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Senegal have some very talented players but the biggest weapon...
World Cup 2022: Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal counters critics by reaching quarter-finals
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Louis van Gaal is a taste many football purists in the Netherlands still struggle to acquire...
Suarez a World Cup great for Uruguay, ‘the devil’ for others
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The day before what was likely his last World Cup game, Luis Suarez walked into the room, sat down and placed himself squarely in the spotlight — again. Then a Ghanaian journalist let it all out: Ghana wants to “retire you,” he said to the Uruguay forward. You are “the devil himself.” You need to apologize to my country for what you did.
