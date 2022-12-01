ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCAX

Burlington business community on edge after deadly downtown stabbing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Still no arrest in the deadly stabbing of a man inside a Burlington restaurant after the bars closed Sunday morning. I spoke with the mayor and the business community following the city’s fifth homicide this year. “I want to offer my condolences to the Sharrif...
VTDigger

State police identify victim in fatal Eden shooting

Vermont State Police have identified 66-year-old David Peatman as the victim in last week’s fatal shooting in Eden, according to a press release from the agency. Peatman was shot and killed at his own home on Griggs Road the night of Dec. 1, state police said. Officials have said they believe the people responsible for the shooting fled the scene, though have not publicly named any suspects.
WCAX

Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington chocolatier is working to pick up the pieces after a driver crashed into their building. NU Chocolat says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost control, hit the curb in the intersection, caught air and drove right through their window. A...
WCAX

BREAKING: Burlington stabbing leaves one dead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing downtown overnight. Police say just after 3:00 a.m. they received several calls of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a man with stab wounds. Police have not released...
VTDigger

Man stabbed to death in 5th Burlington homicide of the year

According to the Burlington Police Department, 23-year-old Abubakar Sharrif was found bleeding from apparent stab wounds early Sunday morning at a restaurant downtown. He was pronounced dead at a hospital later that morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man stabbed to death in 5th Burlington homicide of the year.
mychamplainvalley.com

Potential person of interest in Eden homicide case

Potential person of interest in Eden homicide investigation. A St. Johnsbury man arrested on Friday on unrelated charges may be a person of interest in Thursday night’s deadly shooting in Lamoille County. Shawn Rich, 44, has not been named a suspect. However, the Caledonian-Record reports that court documents link...
suncommunitynews.com

City Police investigate downtown stabbing

PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh City Police are actively investigating a stabbing that happened inside Retro Live Dance Club at 14 Margaret St. early Saturday morning. Anyone present in Retro Live at about 1 a.m. Dec. 3 who has information on the assault is encouraged to call Plattsburgh City Police at 518-563-3411 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 518-726-0794.
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested for pulling guns during fight in Cabot

CABOT — Two people were arrested in Cabot yesterday. Authorities were notified of a citizen dispute on Cabot Road at around 9:20 a.m. The complainant told police that Andrew Buckley, 35, of Cabot, had come to the home brandishing a firearm following a verbal dispute. Troopers responded to the...
newportdispatch.com

Eden man shot dead at home on Griggs Road

EDEN — Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred in Eden last week. Authorities were notified of a shot fired at a home on Griggs Road at around 10:20 p.m. Police say they located a deceased man at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates the parties involved fled...
The Valley Reporter

Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case

Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...
WCAX

Police: Rutland shoplifter stopped by bystanders

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A would-be Rutland shoplifter was stopped in his tracks by bystanders last weekend. It happened at the Home Depot on Saturday. Police say Timothy Shaw, 42, of Rutland, attempted to steal more than $2,000 worth of tools and other equipment from the store. When he tried to leave, police say witnesses restrained him in the parking lot until officers arrived.
mynbc5.com

Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit

WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for VOC in Highgate

HIGHGATE — A 56-year-old man was charged following an incident in Highgate back in October. On October 25, authorities were notified of a verbal disturbance that occurred outside a home on Christina Drive at around 2:40 p.m. Police say that Jeffrey Cota, of Bakersfield, was involved in the disturbance.
mynbc5.com

Lake Placid police 'ticket' drivers with cash surprises during holiday season

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Sgt. Strack with the Lake Placid Police Department spent Monday patrolling traffic and sometimes issuing tickets. While some of the drivers who got pulled over are guilty of common traffic violations, Strack and other members of the department aren't only handing out tickets: this month, they’re also giving out second chances, sometimes paired with $100 cash.

