Burlington business community on edge after deadly downtown stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Still no arrest in the deadly stabbing of a man inside a Burlington restaurant after the bars closed Sunday morning. I spoke with the mayor and the business community following the city’s fifth homicide this year. “I want to offer my condolences to the Sharrif...
State police identify victim in fatal Eden shooting
Vermont State Police have identified 66-year-old David Peatman as the victim in last week’s fatal shooting in Eden, according to a press release from the agency. Peatman was shot and killed at his own home on Griggs Road the night of Dec. 1, state police said. Officials have said they believe the people responsible for the shooting fled the scene, though have not publicly named any suspects.
Man arrested for trying to sell stolen veteran grave markers to recycling company
WILLISTON, Vt. — A St. Albans man was arrested on Sunday after he attempted to sell stolen veteran grave markers to a recycling company back in October. Williston Police said 36-year-old James Perron tried to sell 34 brass grave markers to All Metals Recycling in Williston on Oct. 21.
Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington chocolatier is working to pick up the pieces after a driver crashed into their building. NU Chocolat says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost control, hit the curb in the intersection, caught air and drove right through their window. A...
BREAKING: Burlington stabbing leaves one dead
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing downtown overnight. Police say just after 3:00 a.m. they received several calls of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a man with stab wounds. Police have not released...
Police: Lake Placid man arrested for stealing more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — A Lake Placid man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stole more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford's over the course of several months. New York State Police arrested 35-year-old Vadim Bacsan at the Hannaford in North Elba on Saturday evening following a complaint from store employees.
Man stabbed to death in 5th Burlington homicide of the year
According to the Burlington Police Department, 23-year-old Abubakar Sharrif was found bleeding from apparent stab wounds early Sunday morning at a restaurant downtown. He was pronounced dead at a hospital later that morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man stabbed to death in 5th Burlington homicide of the year.
Potential person of interest in Eden homicide case
Potential person of interest in Eden homicide investigation. A St. Johnsbury man arrested on Friday on unrelated charges may be a person of interest in Thursday night’s deadly shooting in Lamoille County. Shawn Rich, 44, has not been named a suspect. However, the Caledonian-Record reports that court documents link...
City Police investigate downtown stabbing
PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh City Police are actively investigating a stabbing that happened inside Retro Live Dance Club at 14 Margaret St. early Saturday morning. Anyone present in Retro Live at about 1 a.m. Dec. 3 who has information on the assault is encouraged to call Plattsburgh City Police at 518-563-3411 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 518-726-0794.
Two arrested for pulling guns during fight in Cabot
CABOT — Two people were arrested in Cabot yesterday. Authorities were notified of a citizen dispute on Cabot Road at around 9:20 a.m. The complainant told police that Andrew Buckley, 35, of Cabot, had come to the home brandishing a firearm following a verbal dispute. Troopers responded to the...
Warren County Sheriff warning of local scammer
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is warning people of the area of a local scammer, who is primarily targeting senior citizens.
Eden man shot dead at home on Griggs Road
EDEN — Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred in Eden last week. Authorities were notified of a shot fired at a home on Griggs Road at around 10:20 p.m. Police say they located a deceased man at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates the parties involved fled...
Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case
Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...
Police: Rutland shoplifter stopped by bystanders
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A would-be Rutland shoplifter was stopped in his tracks by bystanders last weekend. It happened at the Home Depot on Saturday. Police say Timothy Shaw, 42, of Rutland, attempted to steal more than $2,000 worth of tools and other equipment from the store. When he tried to leave, police say witnesses restrained him in the parking lot until officers arrived.
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
Man arrested for VOC in Highgate
HIGHGATE — A 56-year-old man was charged following an incident in Highgate back in October. On October 25, authorities were notified of a verbal disturbance that occurred outside a home on Christina Drive at around 2:40 p.m. Police say that Jeffrey Cota, of Bakersfield, was involved in the disturbance.
Lake Placid police 'ticket' drivers with cash surprises during holiday season
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Sgt. Strack with the Lake Placid Police Department spent Monday patrolling traffic and sometimes issuing tickets. While some of the drivers who got pulled over are guilty of common traffic violations, Strack and other members of the department aren't only handing out tickets: this month, they’re also giving out second chances, sometimes paired with $100 cash.
