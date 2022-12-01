Read full article on original website
Related
wgno.com
Zulu Club gives back this holiday
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans
NOLA ChristmasFest is back! Celebrating its 9th year in New Orleans, this fun-filled holiday themed indoor attraction features almost 300,000 square feet of holiday themed rides, giant ice slides, as well as a real ice-skating rink. NOLA ChristmasFest will take place for 10 days starting on Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 30th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
wbrz.com
Residents of River Parishes busy building bonfires for Christmas Eve celebration
GARYVILLE - It's bonfire season for the River Parishes, and one group is already getting to work on their annual creation. Joshua Weidert spearheads a local group called "Blood, Sweat and Bonfires." Weidert, along with the friends he grew up with, use knowledge passed down through generations to build unique and eye-catching bonfires each year.
999ktdy.com
Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend
In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Thibodaux Christmas Parade
The Thibodaux Christmas Parade rolled this weekend in the city with large crowds turning out to get in the Christmas spirit. See photos of the event online. PHOTOS BY ADDY MELANCON | GAZETTE PUBLISHER.
Flashbak
A Night Of Beer, Dancing and Free Crabs at A Louisiana Roadhouse in September 1938
In September 1938, photographer Russell Lee, on assignment with the Farm Security Administration to document everyday life in the US, spent a Friday evening at Danos’ Night Club, a roadhouse off Highway 1 in Raceland, Louisiana. It was the night of the free weekly crab boil. Raceland is a...
houmatimes.com
Cheryl Yvonne LaRose
Cheryl Yvonne LaRose, 42, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Cheryl is a native of Glasgow, Scotland and longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana. A memorial service will be held in Cheryl’s honor at a later date. Cheryl is survived by her husband,...
Two adults, young child rescued from sludge pit in Kenner
Two adults and a child were rescued from a sinking vehicle in Kenner.
houmatimes.com
Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!
Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
Louisiana woman rescues puppies from culvert after spending hours on the road
Multiple puppies are safe and warm thanks to the efforts of a Denham Springs woman named Tiffany Duke.
houmatimes.com
Geraldine “Gerry” Duval Fanguy
Geraldine “Gerry” Duval Fanguy, 83, native and life-long resident of Houma, LA, beloved wife, mother, aunt, sister, and friend, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. Geraldine is survived by her son, Lance Fanguy, his wife, Blake Andrews-Fanguy and is considered a second Mom to many more. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Fanguy, and brothers, Hilary and Lovelace.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes
Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
houmatimes.com
Mary Eloise Babin Cade
Mary Eloise Babin Cade, 95, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1:28 am. Born June 7, 1927, she was a native of Port Allen, LA and resident of Houma, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 9:00 AM...
The SPCA said he couldn’t take his dog home over a records issue; when he came back his dog was dead
NEW ORLEANS — The mission of the Louisiana SPCA is to “promote, protect and advance the well-being of Louisiana’s companion animals.”. But two Saturdays ago, workers at the New Orleans animal shelter, run by the SPCA, mistakenly put down a beloved pet belonging to the Spencer family in New Orleans East.
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Louisiana Woman Dies in December 2 Camper Fire, Authorities Still Investigating the Cause
Louisiana Woman Dies in December 2 Camper Fire, Authorities Still Investigating the Cause. Gonzales, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LASFM) revealed on December 2, 2022, that deputies are still investigating a deadly camper fire in Gonzales, Louisiana that claimed the life of a female occupant. According to...
houmatimes.com
St. Bernadette Catholic School to host Live Nativity
St. Bernadette Catholic School invites the community to celebrate the season with their Live Nativity, tomorrow night, December 6, 2022 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. The 19 year old tradition will feature members of the St. Bernadette Choir. “This is a long running St. Bernadette tradition, and we love having the community here with us to celebrate advent,” said Principal Elise LeBoeuf.
historydaily.org
63 Chilling Photos Of Abandoned Places
Six Flags Jazzland in New Orleans, Louisiana. The park was severely damaged by Hurricane Katrina has been abandoned ever since. Get ready for some rotting, decaying, dilapidated structures that scream safety concerns. Yes, we have 63 photos of abandoned buildings from all over the world, that we are pretty darn sure are haunted. Let's dive into some ultra-creepy amusement parks that have been closed for decades and are now filled with the silent screams of kids that have long departed. Or the crumbling remnants of once glorious hotels that are now inhabited by rats and other types of vermin. We'll also journey to empty sports stadiums that have been left to rot; long after the last victory lap has been run. Also, see what's left of an Austrian nightclub after it was ravaged by a fire. Yes, basically, we have 63 locations that would make for a courageous urban explorer's dream. One thing that wont be abandoned is this photo gallery - because these images are fascinating. Onward!
houmatimes.com
HyperVelocity, Houma’s New Race Track, to Host Grand Opening This Sat. Dec. 3
After a few days of a soft opening, HyperVelocity Racetrack will officially have its grand opening day this Saturday, December 3!. The new indoor go-karting track and entertainment center in Houma’s Southland Mall Suite 1043 will officially open this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The business’s first day for the soft opening was on Black Friday, November 25, and co-owner Mosun Ejike shared with The Times that the soft opening went well, “We are so grateful for everyone that showed up to support a local family-owned business,” she said. She also shared that they learned a lot and will implement what they learned during the soft opening moving forward.
Comments / 0