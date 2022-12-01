Six Flags Jazzland in New Orleans, Louisiana. The park was severely damaged by Hurricane Katrina has been abandoned ever since. Get ready for some rotting, decaying, dilapidated structures that scream safety concerns. Yes, we have 63 photos of abandoned buildings from all over the world, that we are pretty darn sure are haunted. Let's dive into some ultra-creepy amusement parks that have been closed for decades and are now filled with the silent screams of kids that have long departed. Or the crumbling remnants of once glorious hotels that are now inhabited by rats and other types of vermin. We'll also journey to empty sports stadiums that have been left to rot; long after the last victory lap has been run. Also, see what's left of an Austrian nightclub after it was ravaged by a fire. Yes, basically, we have 63 locations that would make for a courageous urban explorer's dream. One thing that wont be abandoned is this photo gallery - because these images are fascinating. Onward!

5 DAYS AGO