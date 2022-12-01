RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The terminal renovations and expansions project was discussed Monday at the Rapid City Regional Airport Board meeting. As Rapid City is expanding with new opportunities and upgrades, the airport board members spoke on the pre-design process of the schematics for the expansions. The board members dove into the different options for the design work, allowing them to look at the design to determine what they thought about the visual representation.

