Holiday lights spread throughout Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is that time of the year when houses all over the nation are either beginning to decorate their homes or have already done so for the holiday season. What better way to appreciate the hard work put into holiday decorations that homeowners put up...
Mitchell Tech Bike Build
The 2022 KOTA Care and Share Food Drive kicked off Friday, Nov. 218, with the Bagels in the Street event. Several B-1B Lancer bombers have been deployed to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The bombers are from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, S.D. This is the second bomber deployment to the Pacific region this year.
“Left the event with a sense of pride,” says Box Elder mayor after B-21 Raider unveiling
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday night, the new B-21 Raider was unveiled in Palmdale, Calif., and excitement is still in the air in regard to this new piece of technology that will call the Black Hills its home. South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson was one of the many people...
City of Sturgis helps kickstart school’s custom motorcycle build
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A team of Mitchell Tech students are customizing a Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle that will be auctioned Jan. 243-28 at the Las Vegas Mecum Auction. The build is being supported by the City of Sturgis and Helping with Horsepower. The city provided the motorcycle, and...
The yearly “Black Hills Indian Market” features indigenous art on exhibit at Dahl Arts Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Dahl Arts Center celebrated Native American culture Saturday with an art show. The annual Black Hills Indian Art Market returned this year to the Vucurevich Event Center, featuring paintings and clothing available to buy, as well as food and music. Duwana Two Bulls co-coordinated...
KEVN Nano Particles
Black Hills State: Ranked 20th for best teaching in the Midwest. This achievement goes to show what goes into the staff and programs at Black Hills State, and what the future holds for the university. Rapid City Area Schools look to use grant money. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:57...
Rapid City Regional Airport board discusses renovations and expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The terminal renovations and expansions project was discussed Monday at the Rapid City Regional Airport Board meeting. As Rapid City is expanding with new opportunities and upgrades, the airport board members spoke on the pre-design process of the schematics for the expansions. The board members dove into the different options for the design work, allowing them to look at the design to determine what they thought about the visual representation.
RCPD investigating unattended death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death Saturday morning. The body of an adult male was discovered in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue. According to a release by the Rapid City Police Department, detectives say...
Slight chance of snow today; Dry and cool most of the rest of the week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level disturbance will move across the area this morning. Some light snow will accompany this system, with the best chance of any small accumulation being north of I-90. Temperatures will be cold today with highs mostly in the 20s. The rest of the week will be dry, with cool temperatures through Thursday, then a brief warm-up Friday before cooler, seasonable temperatures return for the weekend.
Friday Night Frenzy, December 2, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing six games in a row, the Badlands Sabres got back on track Friday night, earning a home victory over Great Falls. Plus, the South Dakota Coyotes’ impressive volleyball season comes to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 50-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning near Rapid City. Names of the people involved in the crash have not been released. The crash was just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of North Haines Avenue and Hale Place, which is five miles north of Rapid City.
An SDM scientific breakthrough right out of a sci-fi movie could change the manufacturing industry
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a scientific breakthrough so big it could change the manufacturing field, but so small it can’t be seen. That breakthrough happened at South Dakota Mines where nanoscience and biomedical engineer assistant professor Dr. Shan Zhou and his team at South Dakota Mines have been working on a new technology involving nanoparticles.
