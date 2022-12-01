Looking back on his 18 years in Congress, outgoing Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey said the legislative accomplishment he’s most proud of is the 2017 tax reform bill. Toomey reflected on his time in office recently in an interview with NBC 10 at his Allentown office. Toomey said the tax reform law has “made America a more attractive place to invest and work – so I think it’s been a remarkable success.”

2 DAYS AGO