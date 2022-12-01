ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proof Bar-BQ moving from Tremont to Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Proof Bar-BQ is on the move. The restaurant, which prided itself on barbecue and bourbon, will close its location in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Friday, Dec. 23, and reopen at Lorain Avenue and W. 41st Street in Ohio City next year, its owners said. “I would...
Cleveland demotes police commander over his work with private security businesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland police commander has been demoted to lieutenant over his work with private security companies. Safety Director Karrie Howard notified Michael Butler on Friday of the move, a police spokeswoman said. Butler earned $121,900 a year as a commander, according to city payroll records. The demotion could cut about a third of his pay.
10 physicians join Crystal Clinic staff

Ten orthopedic surgeons recently joined Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic’s medical staff, including nine with affiliations to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, which recently closed a portion of its hospital, according to a news release. The arrangement will provide St. Vincent Charity Medical Center patients and the Northeast Ohio region with expanded access to Crystal Clinic’s orthopedic care, the release said.
Ground broken on waterpark for Hall of Fame Village in Canton

CANTON, Ohio – Seems like the one thing that is a constant at the Hall of Fame Village is change. The area has been a construction zone with ongoing projects, planned restaurants and buildings popping up near a renovated Tom Benson Stadium. Monday, ground was broken in the latest phase: A waterpark.
Cuyahoga County awarded grants to 55 small businesses. Here’s who got them: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County has announced the recipients of 55 small business grants, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The grants, which ranged from $10,000 to $50,000, totaled $1.5 million and were allocated to a variety of companies, including fitness centers, car care companies, graphic design companies and others, according to a news release from Cuyahoga County.
15 Best & Fun Things to Do in Medina (Ohio)

Medina, an extraordinary city, is the county seat of Medina County, Ohio, United States. Medina city had a population estimated at twenty-six thousand, ninety-four people at the 2020 census. Aside from being one of the most wonderful places to live, Medina is one of the magnificent places to spend your...
Two Akron schools temporarily locked down after seventh grader brings gun to school

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two schools went into lockdown Monday afternoon when authorities learned that a student had brought a gun to school. Before 2 p.m. Monday, a group of seventh- and eighth-grade students at Litchfield Community Learning Center informed several staff members of a rumor that a student had a weapon in his bag, the district’s spokesman, Mark Williamson, said.
Shipping container ‘she sheds’? Not in Strongsville; council approves ban

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city has banned giant shipping containers and railroad cars in residential districts. City Council voted 6-0 in favor of the ban Nov. 21. The previous month, three council members -- Kelly Kosek, Tom Clark and Ann Roff -- had expressed support for allowing residential shipping containers and/or railroad cars under certain conditions.
‘Crime is happening in the suburbs, too’: Racist letters found near several Cuyahoga Falls apartments

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Racist letters were placed in apartment complexes in the city, leaving residents worried about their safety and angry about the hateful messages. After spending time with friends and family Thanksgiving evening, Deborah Smith returned to her townhouse near the 1000 block of Seibel Drive, where she noticed papers spewed across the parking lot. She opened one of the papers to find a letter using slurs toward Black people and other intimidating language allegedly from another tenant.
