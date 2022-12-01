Read full article on original website
Medina County District Library offers time-saving services this holiday season
MEDINA, Ohio -- During this busy holiday season, the Medina County District Library has some time-saving services for you. Holiday preparations, children on break from school, or travel to see family can make it a struggle to pick up and return library items. MCDL makes it easy to fit the library into your hectic schedule.
John Carroll University plans mixed-use development at its Fairmount Circle gateway
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Representatives of John Carroll University have presented a preliminary plan to the city to redevelop the school’s south gateway at Fairmount Circle. A plan was presented before the University Heights Planning Commission on Thursday (Dec. 1) that would entail three phases of construction and would...
UH affiliate sells Brook Park building to Tennessee real estate company
BROOK PARK, Ohio - University Hospitals has sold its imaging center in Brook Park to a Tennessee company. According to Cuyahoga County records, CHCT Ohio LLC bought the 36-year-old building from a UH affiliate, which owned the property at 5260 Smith Road for 11 years. CHCT is affiliated with Community...
Cleveland Clinic should be able to charge for medical consultations via MyChart
A Plain Dealer reader writes that the Cleveland Clinic is now charging for the use of its online feature, MyChart, apart from “the most mundane things like scheduling appointments and refilling prescriptions” (”Clinic should be ashamed at charging for MyChart use it once promoted,” Nov. 30). This is a gross misrepresentation of the facts.
Solon council approves redevelopment of Circle K gas station, convenience store
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has approved the redevelopment of a Circle K gas station and convenience store at 29605 Aurora Road. Mac’s Convenience Stores, owner of the property, had requested a raze-and-rebuild of the station and store through Anthony Coyne, president and managing partner of the Mansour Gavin law firm of Cleveland.
City Council bans Cleveland from doing business with companies that practice wage theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council approved on Monday an ordinance banning the city of Cleveland from doing business with companies found to practice wage theft and those that commit payroll fraud. The new law bars Cleveland from granting financial assistance to such companies or entering into contracts with...
Cleveland expected to approve hiring bonuses and mental health services for first responders and dispatchers: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland City Council at its meeting tonight is expected to approve $2.2 million in spending on two projects to provide benefits to dispatchers and first responders. The money, which is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, includes $1.9 million to provide $3,000 signing bonuses for new...
Proof Bar-BQ moving from Tremont to Ohio City
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Proof Bar-BQ is on the move. The restaurant, which prided itself on barbecue and bourbon, will close its location in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Friday, Dec. 23, and reopen at Lorain Avenue and W. 41st Street in Ohio City next year, its owners said. “I would...
Cleveland demotes police commander over his work with private security businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland police commander has been demoted to lieutenant over his work with private security companies. Safety Director Karrie Howard notified Michael Butler on Friday of the move, a police spokeswoman said. Butler earned $121,900 a year as a commander, according to city payroll records. The demotion could cut about a third of his pay.
Cleveland Jewish News
10 physicians join Crystal Clinic staff
Ten orthopedic surgeons recently joined Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic’s medical staff, including nine with affiliations to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, which recently closed a portion of its hospital, according to a news release. The arrangement will provide St. Vincent Charity Medical Center patients and the Northeast Ohio region with expanded access to Crystal Clinic’s orthopedic care, the release said.
Street Craftery offers creativity, community in downtown Akron with arts & crafts events
AKRON, Ohio – Sewing and crafting have been lifelong passions for Akron resident Da’Shika Street. Now, the Central Hower High School alumna is sharing that passion with others through Street Craftery – a do-it-yourself studio for people of all ages in downtown Akron. Street’s journey from crafter...
Avon Lake community gets first look at potential school renovations or construction
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- As we head toward a new year, Avon Lake City Schools is looking at the future of the district’s buildings. District officials held a public forum Nov. 10 to give residents a first look at possibilities for school construction projects. The goal since December 2020...
Ground broken on waterpark for Hall of Fame Village in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – Seems like the one thing that is a constant at the Hall of Fame Village is change. The area has been a construction zone with ongoing projects, planned restaurants and buildings popping up near a renovated Tom Benson Stadium. Monday, ground was broken in the latest phase: A waterpark.
Cuyahoga County awarded grants to 55 small businesses. Here’s who got them: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County has announced the recipients of 55 small business grants, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. The grants, which ranged from $10,000 to $50,000, totaled $1.5 million and were allocated to a variety of companies, including fitness centers, car care companies, graphic design companies and others, according to a news release from Cuyahoga County.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best & Fun Things to Do in Medina (Ohio)
Medina, an extraordinary city, is the county seat of Medina County, Ohio, United States. Medina city had a population estimated at twenty-six thousand, ninety-four people at the 2020 census. Aside from being one of the most wonderful places to live, Medina is one of the magnificent places to spend your...
Two Akron schools temporarily locked down after seventh grader brings gun to school
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two schools went into lockdown Monday afternoon when authorities learned that a student had brought a gun to school. Before 2 p.m. Monday, a group of seventh- and eighth-grade students at Litchfield Community Learning Center informed several staff members of a rumor that a student had a weapon in his bag, the district’s spokesman, Mark Williamson, said.
Brothers accused of swindling $7 million in coronavirus-related loans for some 70 fake businesses, all registered in Euclid
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Three brothers are accused of swindling the federal government out of some $7 million in small-business loans and grants aimed at helping companies survive the coronavirus pandemic. Zaur Kalantarli, Ali Kalantarli and Aydin Kalantarov created some 70 fake businesses, all with the same address in Euclid, that...
Shipping container ‘she sheds’? Not in Strongsville; council approves ban
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city has banned giant shipping containers and railroad cars in residential districts. City Council voted 6-0 in favor of the ban Nov. 21. The previous month, three council members -- Kelly Kosek, Tom Clark and Ann Roff -- had expressed support for allowing residential shipping containers and/or railroad cars under certain conditions.
Select Northeast Ohio post offices open on Sundays for holiday season
The United States Postal Service will open several of its offices in Northeast Ohio on Sundays for the holiday season.
‘Crime is happening in the suburbs, too’: Racist letters found near several Cuyahoga Falls apartments
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Racist letters were placed in apartment complexes in the city, leaving residents worried about their safety and angry about the hateful messages. After spending time with friends and family Thanksgiving evening, Deborah Smith returned to her townhouse near the 1000 block of Seibel Drive, where she noticed papers spewed across the parking lot. She opened one of the papers to find a letter using slurs toward Black people and other intimidating language allegedly from another tenant.
