Vermont Police looking to ID attempted burglary suspect
Vermont State Police are looking to identify an attempted burglary suspect caught on surveillance footage in Peru.
VTDigger
Autopsy reveals incarcerated person at Springfield prison died of natural causes
An autopsy revealed that Charles Mould, a 74-year-old from Bennington who died last week at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, died of natural causes, according to Vermont State Police. Department of Corrections staff found Mould in his cell early in the morning on Nov. 30, according to a state...
mychamplainvalley.com
Potential person of interest in Eden homicide case
Potential person of interest in Eden homicide investigation. A St. Johnsbury man arrested on Friday on unrelated charges may be a person of interest in Thursday night’s deadly shooting in Lamoille County. Shawn Rich, 44, has not been named a suspect. However, the Caledonian-Record reports that court documents link...
mynbc5.com
Police search for woman who broke into Peru home
PERU, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking into a report of a suspicious person who broke into a Peru home on Saturday. The homeowners saw this woman on their security cameras. The person in the clip was not known to them. It was later discovered that a window...
WCAX
Burlington business community on edge after deadly downtown stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Still no arrest in the deadly stabbing of a man inside a Burlington restaurant after the bars closed Sunday morning. I spoke with the mayor and the business community following the city’s fifth homicide this year. “I want to offer my condolences to the Sharrif...
WCAX
BREAKING: Burlington stabbing leaves one dead
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing downtown overnight. Police say just after 3:00 a.m. they received several calls of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a man with stab wounds. Police have not released...
WCAX
Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington chocolatier is working to pick up the pieces after a driver crashed into their building. NU Chocolat says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost control, hit the curb in the intersection, caught air and drove right through their window. A...
Man stabbed to death in 5th Burlington homicide of the year
According to the Burlington Police Department, 23-year-old Abubakar Sharrif was found bleeding from apparent stab wounds early Sunday morning at a restaurant downtown. He was pronounced dead at a hospital later that morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man stabbed to death in 5th Burlington homicide of the year.
No suspects in fatal stabbing at downtown restaurant
Abubakar Sharrif, 23, died Sunday at UVM Medical Center.
mynbc5.com
Police: Lake Placid man arrested for stealing more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — A Lake Placid man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stole more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford's over the course of several months. New York State Police arrested 35-year-old Vadim Bacsan at the Hannaford in North Elba on Saturday evening following a complaint from store employees.
WCAX
Police: Man tried to sell markers stolen from veterans’ graves
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of markers stolen from the graves of veterans were recovered after police were notified a man was trying to sell them. All Metals Recycling in Williston called the police after James Perron, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly tried to sell 34 brass medallions, which according to police is a felony.
mynbc5.com
Man arrested for trying to sell stolen veteran grave markers to recycling company
WILLISTON, Vt. — A St. Albans man was arrested on Sunday after he attempted to sell stolen veteran grave markers to a recycling company back in October. Williston Police said 36-year-old James Perron tried to sell 34 brass grave markers to All Metals Recycling in Williston on Oct. 21.
Fatal shooting in Eden ruled a homicide: autopsy
Troopers believe that the victim was targeted and that there's no threat to public safety.
‘We are devastated’: Family of young woman shot to death in NH speaks out about ‘unfathomable loss’
JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a young woman who was fatally shot in New Hampshire is speaking out about their “unfathomable loss” as the 21-year-old suspect in her death gets set to face a judge. “We are devastated by the sudden and shocking death of our...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested for pulling guns during fight in Cabot
CABOT — Two people were arrested in Cabot yesterday. Authorities were notified of a citizen dispute on Cabot Road at around 9:20 a.m. The complainant told police that Andrew Buckley, 35, of Cabot, had come to the home brandishing a firearm following a verbal dispute. Troopers responded to the...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speed in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — Police say a 31-year-old man from Vergennes is facing charges. A vehicle was clocked by police traveling at 100 miles-per-hour in a 45 miles-per-hour zone on Vermont Route 17 in New Haven. Police initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Timothy Gebo. Gebo was...
mynbc5.com
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
Police: Armed Pownal trailer park burglar nabbed
A Bennington man was arrested on Thursday, after a months-long investigation into an armed robbery at Burdick Trailer Park in Pownal, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
The Valley Reporter
Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case
Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
