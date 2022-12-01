ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VTDigger

Autopsy reveals incarcerated person at Springfield prison died of natural causes

An autopsy revealed that Charles Mould, a 74-year-old from Bennington who died last week at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, died of natural causes, according to Vermont State Police. Department of Corrections staff found Mould in his cell early in the morning on Nov. 30, according to a state...
mychamplainvalley.com

Potential person of interest in Eden homicide case

Potential person of interest in Eden homicide investigation. A St. Johnsbury man arrested on Friday on unrelated charges may be a person of interest in Thursday night’s deadly shooting in Lamoille County. Shawn Rich, 44, has not been named a suspect. However, the Caledonian-Record reports that court documents link...
mynbc5.com

Police search for woman who broke into Peru home

PERU, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking into a report of a suspicious person who broke into a Peru home on Saturday. The homeowners saw this woman on their security cameras. The person in the clip was not known to them. It was later discovered that a window...
WCAX

Burlington business community on edge after deadly downtown stabbing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Still no arrest in the deadly stabbing of a man inside a Burlington restaurant after the bars closed Sunday morning. I spoke with the mayor and the business community following the city’s fifth homicide this year. “I want to offer my condolences to the Sharrif...
WCAX

BREAKING: Burlington stabbing leaves one dead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing downtown overnight. Police say just after 3:00 a.m. they received several calls of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a man with stab wounds. Police have not released...
WCAX

Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington chocolatier is working to pick up the pieces after a driver crashed into their building. NU Chocolat says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost control, hit the curb in the intersection, caught air and drove right through their window. A...
VTDigger

Man stabbed to death in 5th Burlington homicide of the year

According to the Burlington Police Department, 23-year-old Abubakar Sharrif was found bleeding from apparent stab wounds early Sunday morning at a restaurant downtown. He was pronounced dead at a hospital later that morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man stabbed to death in 5th Burlington homicide of the year.
WCAX

Police: Man tried to sell markers stolen from veterans’ graves

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of markers stolen from the graves of veterans were recovered after police were notified a man was trying to sell them. All Metals Recycling in Williston called the police after James Perron, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly tried to sell 34 brass medallions, which according to police is a felony.
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested for pulling guns during fight in Cabot

CABOT — Two people were arrested in Cabot yesterday. Authorities were notified of a citizen dispute on Cabot Road at around 9:20 a.m. The complainant told police that Andrew Buckley, 35, of Cabot, had come to the home brandishing a firearm following a verbal dispute. Troopers responded to the...
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speed in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police say a 31-year-old man from Vergennes is facing charges. A vehicle was clocked by police traveling at 100 miles-per-hour in a 45 miles-per-hour zone on Vermont Route 17 in New Haven. Police initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Timothy Gebo. Gebo was...
mynbc5.com

Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit

WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
The Valley Reporter

Investigators examine items found in Messier disappearance case

Weeks after the pickup truck belonging to Donald Messier was pulled from the Winooski River in Duxbury, investigators continue to pore over newly-found objects in the river that may provide clues in the 2006 missing person case. Vermont State Police divers and several volunteers returned to the river recently to...
WCAX

Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.

