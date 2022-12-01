Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Supreme Court Likely to Rule That Biden Student Loan Plan Is Illegal, Experts Say. Here's What That Means for Borrowers
The Supreme Court will decide whether or not the president's debt relief policy causes harm to the plaintiffs or is an overreach of executive authority. Legal experts say the Supreme Court is likely to end the forgiveness plan, given its conservative majority. Long before the president acted, Republicans had criticized...
NBC Los Angeles
Op-Ed: FTX Crash Shows Cryptocurrency Market Needs Bank-Like Regulation
Rob Nichols is the president and CEO of the American Bankers Association and Dennis Kelleher is president and CEO of Better Markets, a Washington-based nonprofit that promotes financial markets reform. The recent turmoil in the trillion-dollar crypto sector, including FTX's sudden liquidity crisis and spectacular collapse, has updated the concept...
Comments / 0