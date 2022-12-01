Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Then & Now: Cole finds success at Signature Bank
Editor’s Note: The following story appeared in the Nov. 21 issue of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal. “Then & Now” is a profile of a past member of the Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 class. ———————– Brian Cole, president of...
talkbusiness.net
Pace of job growth slows in most Arkansas metro areas
Metro job gains in central Arkansas, Northwest Arkansas and the Fort Smith metro accounted for almost all of the state job gain increase in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Jobless rates in five of the eight metro areas within or including parts of Arkansas were...
talkbusiness.net
Year-to-date Fort Smith metro building permit values up 48%
Construction in the Fort Smith metro has already set a new record in 2022. Greenwood, Van Buren and Fort Smith building permits totaled $445.622 million through the first 11 months of the year, up 48% compared with the same period in 2021. The three cities had $32.153 million in recorded...
KHBS
December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas
CINCINNATI — The strongest December tornado in Arkansas came on New Year's Eve 2010. An EF-3 tornado killed 10 people in Benton, Washington and Adair counties. December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas, but they do happen. There were only 13 tornadoes in the area between 1950 and 2021. The...
Reenactment of Battle of Prairie Grove returns after four years
In remembrance of the 160th anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Prairie Grove, the historic battlefield put together Arkansas' largest Civil War reenactment after four years.
Pancakes with the Grinch event to be held in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith and the Fort Smith Police Department have partnered to host a fun holiday event for the community. The pancakes with the Grinch event will be held at the Riverfront on Dec. 10 from 9-10:30 a.m. There will be free pancakes,...
City of Fort Smith reminding residents of storm drain safety
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith sent out a reminder to residents to not dump household chemicals or used motor oils on the ground or in storm drains. The city says this can cause polluted stormwater runoff which degrades our creeks, rivers, and lakes. Here are...
Springdale educator named Assistant Principal of 2022
An assistant principal for the Springdale School District has been named the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year.
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Liberty Bowl Tickets On Sale
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks are headed to Memphis to take on Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. Season ticket holders and Razorback Foundation members who preordered Liberty Bowl tickets will have their order request fulfilled. Those who preordered can expect to receive an email from the Razorback Ticket Center early this week and credit cards will be charged on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Fort Smith National Cemetry hosts annual 'Christmas Honors' ceremony
FORT SMITH, Ark. — This holiday season, families, friends, and volunteers transformed the Fort Smith national cemetery by placing 17,000 wreaths across 32 acres on headstones to honor veterans. "We just realized it's just surely never going to be an adequate way to adequately thank the veterans for all...
KHBS
Johnson County, Arkansas, sheriff's arrest was part of FBI investigation, affidavit states
ALMA, Ark. — AnArkansas state trooper arrested the Johnson County Sheriff as part of an FBI investigation, according to the affidavit of probable cause the trooper wrote. Trooper First Class Matt Price wrote that an FBI agent contacted him Saturday and said the agency had been watching Sheriff Jimmy Stephens in reference to a corruption and narcotics investigation.
Fort Smith police find missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman updates Barry Odom's future at Arkansas as Hogs shift to bowl prep
Sam Pittman revealed on a media teleconference that defensive coordinator Barry Odom was with him on Sunday recruiting in Texas, and that the Arkansas coach expects his coordinators to coach in the Liberty Bowl. Odom was reportedly a top candidate at Tulsa in recent days, but reports suggest that Odom...
Local children’s hospitals seeing high volumes of respiratory illness
Some children's hospitals around the nation have begun to reach capacity, but Northwest Arkansas children's hospitals say that they are busy but still managing the situation effectively.
Johnson County sheriff faces felony charges, ASP says
Sheriff Jimmy Stephens of Johnson County is being held at the Crawford County Detention Center after Arkansas State Police found drugs and guns during a traffic stop.
County sheriff in Arkansas arrested on felony drug and firearm charges
A county sheriff in Arkansas was arrested Saturday after he was found in possession of drugs and guns.
nwahomepage.com
SEC has 11 schools in bowl games, one in playoff
FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has 11 of its 14 schools in bowl games this season including Georgia the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Only Auburn, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt failed to get the six wins necessary for a bowl invite. Each of them went 5-7. Georgia...
KHBS
Seb. Co. Prosecutor investigating after City of Bonanza employee accused of embezzling city money
BONANZA, Ark. — The Sebastian County Prosecutor is investigating after the City of Bonanza's administrative assistant, who is also the mayor's daughter, allegedly embezzled more than $38,000 from the city. Mayor Elmer Nelson testified in front of the state joint legislative auditing committee Friday. "I was totally unaware of...
Arkansas football state championships at a glance
Thursday, Dec. 1 8-Man ChampionshipIzard County Consolidated 38, Rector 28 Friday, Dec. 2Class 2A ChampionshiopHazen 44, Carlisle 6 Class 7A ChampionshipBryant 36, Bentonvile 7 Saturday, Dec. 3Class 5A ChampionshipShiloh Christian vs. Little Rock Parkview, noon Class 6A ...
