Dominik Livaković Makes History in World Cup Penalty Shootout Vs. Japan
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. In a tight round of 16 contest against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, the Vatreni emerged victorious in the first penalty shootout of the tournament.
Lionel Messi Gives Argentina Lead With First Career World Cup Knockout Stage Goal
Lionel Messi took the field for his 1,000th career game and what could be his final career World Cup match. But he's doing everything within his power to make sure the latter is not the case. Messi broke a scoreless tie by scoring his first career knockout stage goal to...
Brazil Defeats South Korea, Advances to 8th Straight World Cup Quarterfinal
Brazil rolled to a 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday, setting up a date with Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinal. It's the eighth straight World Cup where Brazil has advanced to the quarterfinals, with its last round of 16 loss coming in 1990 against Argentina.
Raheem Sterling's Home Robbed in England, Left Qatar to See Family
Raheem Sterling left England’s World Cup squad ahead of its round of 16 matchup against Senegal on Sunday after a robbery occurred at his London home on Saturday night. It is believed that the intruders were armed and that Sterling’s family were inside the home when the robbery occurred, according to The Athletic.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo to Sign With Saudi Arabian Team Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has found a new team...and a new league. The Portuguese soccer legend is set to sign a two-and-a-half year contract worth a potential $200 million per season with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, according to Spain's national newspaper Marca. Days prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA...
Brazil Dominates First Half, Leads South Korea With Quarterfinals Spot in Sight
After the most impressive first half of the World Cup in Qatar, Brazil leads South Korea 4-0 in their round of 16 match. The South American nation was in total control from the opening whistle to the final one of the first half. Four different players scored -- Vinicius Junior,...
Brazil, Neymar Strike Early For 3-0 Lead in Opening Minutes vs. South Korea
Brazil isn't messing around. In the first 30 minutes of Monday's round of 16 game against South Korea, the five-time World Cup champions asserted their dominance by taking a commanding 3-0 lead. First it was Vinicius Junior finding the back of the net in the seventh minute. A cross found...
Report: USMNT Breakout Star Yunus Musah a Potential January Transfer Candidate
The January transfer window is approaching, and it could be time for some players to move to a new club. This window will be quite different than any other January as it comes after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is typically held in the summer. Some...
Julian Alvarez Pounces on Goalkeeper's Botched Clearance, Argentina Leads 2-0
The assist on Argentina's second goal goes to Australia's goalkeeper Mathew Ryan. Julian Alvarez capitalized on a costly mistake by Ryan to give Argentina a 2-0 lead over Australia in the 57th minute of their round of 16 matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Ryan received a...
USA vs. Netherlands: Live World Cup Updates
The USMNT was eliminated from World Cup contention on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter's squad lost to the Netherlands 3-1, with the Dutch claiming the first spot in the quarterfinals while the U.S. is heading home. Christian Pulisic played after getting injured in the U.S.'s final group stage game, but it was...
Why Does the Netherlands Wear Orange?
The Netherlands is back in the Round of 16 and sporting its orange kits for the fourth time in Qatar. The color, which also happens to be the team nickname, is one of the most recognizable brands in national sports. Even more than captain Virgil Van Dijk’s infamous bun, the color has come to represent a rich soccer tradition in the small, northern European country.
Winners, Losers From USA's Round of 16 World Cup Defeat vs. Netherlands
The United States' journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup has come to a disappointing end. After losing to the Netherlands 3-1 in an entertaining round of 16 battle on Saturday, the U.S. will be wondering what went wrong in a game that could've been won. Memphis Depay's opening goal...
Daley Blind Doubles Netherlands' Lead Over USMNT Before Halftime
The United States' 2022 World Cup hopes just took a big dent. Right before halftime of the USMNT's round of 16 contest against the Netherlands on Saturday, Dutch defender Daley Blind made it 2-0 in added time. Similar to how Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Denzel...
Tankers Seen Heading to Russia as Oil Price Cap Goes Into Effect on Exports
On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
Manufacturing Orders From China Down 40% in Unrelenting Demand Collapse
U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." China to U.S. container volume was down 21% between August and November.
Sale of hybrid cars double that of EVs in Australia with experts blaming lack of electric incentives
Hybrid vehicles that combine battery and fuel technology are proving increasingly popular in Australia with sales double that of more expensive electric-only cars. Sales figures released this week show that low-emissions cars are soaring in popularity. The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries data reveals more than 8,500 hybrid vehicles were...
Apple Explores Moving Some IPad Production to India, Sources Say
Apple has talked to Indian officials about locating some iPad manufacturing in the country as U.S.-China relations sour and China's Covid crackdowns snarl supply chains. Apple already manufactures older iPhones and some iPhone 14s in India. The biggest barrier now is a lack of local manufacturing expertise. India is exploring...
Who Will Be Time's 2022 Person the Year? See the Contenders
On Monday, Dec. 5, Time revealed its 10-person shortlist for 2022 Person of the Year, narrowed down by the magazine’s editors based on who they felt had the most influence on the world this year. Every year since 1927, Time’s Person of the Year has set activists, world leaders,...
