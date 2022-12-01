Read full article on original website
Related
Wallen Adds More New York and Mass Shows on Upcoming World Tour!
Fans just can't get enough of country superstar Morgan Wallen. Just a few months after he wrapped up his incredibly successful 2022 arena tour, the storied singer/songwriter has shown no signs of slowing down and announced an even bigger, Wallen-sized stadium tour for 2023. When details were originally announced a...
Metallica Announce Gillette Stadium Shows! Who Are the 4 Special Guests?
In recent weeks we have announced a few concert tours coming to the Capital Region in 2023. Dead & Company and Foreigner have Farewell Tours that will make their way to SPAC next Summer. Bruce Springsteen will play MVP Arena, March of 2023 and John Mellencamp will be at the Palace in Albany next June to name a few.
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0