Polk County man attacks victim with bat before hitting him with car, police say

By Rebekah Nelson
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
A Polk County man attacked another man with a bat at a gas station on Nov. 29, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Police said that Jose Padilla Torres, 44, came out of the Chevron store and started yelling at the victim across the parking lot around 7:55 a.m. When the victim crossed through the aisle of pumps to see what he was yelling about, Torres allegedly reached into his car, pulled out an aluminum bat and started to hit the victim.

The victim managed to block the attack with his hand, which caused a minor injury. Police said the victim then tackled Torres to the ground in order to stop him from continuing the attack.

Aracelis Hernandez Santiago, 44, was sitting in the passenger seat of Torres's car during the attack. When Torres was tackled to the ground, she got out of the car and continued the attack by swinging the bat at the victim.

The victim's girlfriend, who was also sitting in the passenger seat of the victim's car during the attack, got out of the car to confront Santiago and stop her from hitting the victim.

Once things started to calm down, both Torres, Santiago and the victim's girlfriend returned to their respective cars. The victim stood outside Torres's car, waiting for him to leave.

Police said that once Torres began to back up, he quickly shifted gears and sped forward, hitting the victim. The impact caused the victim to bounce onto the hood and hit the windshield.

After the victim rolled off and started to walk to the passenger side of his own car, Torres allegedly sped around the pumps and tried to hit the victim a second time. He then circled around the pumps and attempted to hit him a third time.

Once the victim finally started to leave the parking lot in his car, police said Torres struck the right rear side of the victim's car as he sped through the parking lot for the fourth time.

While both parties drove in different directions upon leaving, they ended up at the same intersection Avenue V Northeast and 2nd Street Northeast. Another verbal altercation ensued before officers arrived and took Torres and Santiago into custody.

Torres and Santiago were booked into the Polk County Jail. Torres was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (F2) and criminal mischief of more than $1000. Santiago was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

