WITN

Months-long investigation leads to Pitt County drug arrest

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A nearly four-month sheriff’s office investigation has resulted in a man facing several drug charges. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that on November 29th deputies arrested James Ward, 50, of Greenville following an investigation that started in August. Deputies said that Ward...
carolinacoastonline.com

Acoustic threat detection technology helps detect gunshots and assists in arrests of shooters in Edenton

EDENTON - The Edenton Police Department partnered with Acoem USA to implement Acoustic Threat Detection (ATD) technology to combat the community’s recent increase in gun violence incidents. These real-time alerts triggered by ATD sensors notify police precisely when and where gun violence incidents occur. This results in a faster, more accurate response to the scene to better recover evidence, interview witnesses and tend to gunshot victims.
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Hailey Rypkema, 17, was last seen Friday night in a red hoodie with black sweatpants according to the sheriff’s office. WITN is told Rypkema is 5 ft. 3 with a...
WITN

POLICE: Man who asked for help with locked vehicle arrested for drugs

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after police said the same officers he called for help getting into his unlocked car, ended up finding drugs inside. Roanoke Rapids police said on December 2nd, Cedric Carter asked police for help after getting locked out of his vehicle.
WITN

Rocky Mount Police arrest shooter in double homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left two people dead. Rocky Mount Police say the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division and Homicide Unit arrested Eric Coley, 42, for his involvement in a double homicide in the 1400 block of Construction Drive. Police...
13News Now

Man died from October shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has died following a Norfolk shooting in October, the Norfolk Police Department said Monday. On October 22 around 10 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street after reports of a gunshot victim, the department said. Once there, officers found a man...
13newsnow.com

1 sent to hospital, 1 detained following shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was detained following a shooting in Newport News Sunday, according to the Newport News Police Department. Just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Americana Drive after someone reported hearing gunshots. Once there,...
WAVY News 10

Services held for victims of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Funerals and visitations have been held for several of the victims in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. The funeral for Tyneka Johnson, 22, who loved music and dancing, was held Saturday at First Baptist Church South Hill in Chesapeake. A funeral service for Randy Blevins...
FOX Carolina

Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
WITN

Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
cbs17

Nearly 1 year later, Rocky Mount family honors man killed in QVC plant fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – December 18 marks the one year anniversary since the massive QVC distribution fire that killed a young man and left thousands without jobs. According to social media posts, a billboard on North Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount will display a sign of remembrance for the life of Kevon Ricks, the young man killed in the massive QVC fire almost a year ago.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Ahoskie shootings injure two

AHOSKIE – Two local teens were shot within minutes of each other here last night (Saturday) and the police are searching for a suspect or suspects. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said his detectives are currently investigating the shootings. The first happened around 8:19 p.m. at which time the...

