Double murder suspect expected in Nash County court
Eric Coley is charged with murder after two adults were found shot to death inside a car in Rocky Mount.
WITN
Months-long investigation leads to Pitt County drug arrest
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A nearly four-month sheriff’s office investigation has resulted in a man facing several drug charges. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that on November 29th deputies arrested James Ward, 50, of Greenville following an investigation that started in August. Deputies said that Ward...
cbs17
Suspect charged in killing of mother of 4, man in Rocky Mount makes court appearance
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of killing two people in a car in Rocky Mount made his first court appearance Monday to hear the charges against him. Eric Coley was arrested over the weekend in the killings of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown. The...
carolinacoastonline.com
Acoustic threat detection technology helps detect gunshots and assists in arrests of shooters in Edenton
EDENTON - The Edenton Police Department partnered with Acoem USA to implement Acoustic Threat Detection (ATD) technology to combat the community’s recent increase in gun violence incidents. These real-time alerts triggered by ATD sensors notify police precisely when and where gun violence incidents occur. This results in a faster, more accurate response to the scene to better recover evidence, interview witnesses and tend to gunshot victims.
cbs17
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An organization that calls attention to unsolved killings has posted a billboard in Rocky Mount about two cold cases in Nash County, officials said. The sign was erected Thursday at Golden East mall on Wesleyan Boulevard, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Hailey Rypkema, 17, was last seen Friday night in a red hoodie with black sweatpants according to the sheriff’s office. WITN is told Rypkema is 5 ft. 3 with a...
WITN
POLICE: Man who asked for help with locked vehicle arrested for drugs
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after police said the same officers he called for help getting into his unlocked car, ended up finding drugs inside. Roanoke Rapids police said on December 2nd, Cedric Carter asked police for help after getting locked out of his vehicle.
Two charged after North Carolina inmate killed
The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office reports an inmate was killed late Wednesday night. Two suspects have been arrested.
WITN
Rocky Mount Police arrest shooter in double homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left two people dead. Rocky Mount Police say the Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division and Homicide Unit arrested Eric Coley, 42, for his involvement in a double homicide in the 1400 block of Construction Drive. Police...
Man arrested, charged in Rocky Mount double murder
A man has been arrested and charged in the murder of Destiny Wiggins and Devone Brown, police said.
Man died from October shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — A man has died following a Norfolk shooting in October, the Norfolk Police Department said Monday. On October 22 around 10 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Nicholson Street after reports of a gunshot victim, the department said. Once there, officers found a man...
13newsnow.com
1 sent to hospital, 1 detained following shooting in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital, and another was detained following a shooting in Newport News Sunday, according to the Newport News Police Department. Just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Americana Drive after someone reported hearing gunshots. Once there,...
25-year-old charged after shooting on Americana Drive in Newport News
Police said 25-year-old Pele Tyreek Jackson is charged following a shooting on Americana Drive in Newport News on Sunday morning.
WAVY News 10
Services held for victims of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Funerals and visitations have been held for several of the victims in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. The funeral for Tyneka Johnson, 22, who loved music and dancing, was held Saturday at First Baptist Church South Hill in Chesapeake. A funeral service for Randy Blevins...
FOX Carolina
Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
Man arrested on murder charges in Rocky Mount case where toddlers were found in car with 2 bodies
A man is now behind bars accused of shooting and killing two adults inside a car in Rocky Mount and leaving two children alive in the backseat.
WITN
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
One dead, one seriously hurt after shooting on E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man seriously hurt Monday morning. According to a tweet from police, a call came in about the shooting around 1 a.m. on the 1800 block of E. Little Creek Road. When...
cbs17
Nearly 1 year later, Rocky Mount family honors man killed in QVC plant fire
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – December 18 marks the one year anniversary since the massive QVC distribution fire that killed a young man and left thousands without jobs. According to social media posts, a billboard on North Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount will display a sign of remembrance for the life of Kevon Ricks, the young man killed in the massive QVC fire almost a year ago.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Ahoskie shootings injure two
AHOSKIE – Two local teens were shot within minutes of each other here last night (Saturday) and the police are searching for a suspect or suspects. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said his detectives are currently investigating the shootings. The first happened around 8:19 p.m. at which time the...
