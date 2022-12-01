Read full article on original website
wuft.org
This RTS driver tries to spread holiday joy — every day — via his bus header
For one Gainesville bus driver, it’s the holiday season year-round. January through December, Steven Sowders displays “happy holidays” on his bus header to celebrate a national holiday, big or small, every day. Sowders has worked for the Gainesville Regional Transit System for nearly eight years. For most...
WCJB
A state wide blood drive arrives at Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state-wide blood drive will include Gainesville on Dec, 3rd. OneBlood and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are teaming up to bring the blood donation drive to Gainesville as well as 70 other locations in one day. OneBlood donation busses will be located...
Gators Postseason Transfer Tracker: OLB David Reese Entering Portal
Your one-stop shop for the Gators' transfer portal movement following the 2022 season.
Farm Share distributes to those in need
LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
wuft.org
Longboarding and skateboarding competition challenges competitors at Boulware Springs Park
Miami Ultraskate record-holder Neena Beena hosted a longboard and skateboard event Sunday at the Boulware Springs Park trailhead with “awesome prizes,” competitors said. The free seventh annual Briefcase Push Race challenged riders in a 10K race and 2-mile race on the Gainesville-Hawthorne State Trail, and a dizzy race, freestyle competition and best trick competition in the trailhead parking lot.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville woman accused of lighting dog on fire
Gainesville — Gainesville Police accuse Tequila Atkins of pouring gas on her friends' dogs and lighting one on fire. They say this happened last week in a wooded area between the Walgreens at 1120 East University and NE 3rd Avenue. Police say Atkins got into an argument with her...
SWAC Champion FAMU Rattlers fall to SEC Champion Gators
Rattlers' season ends in a valiant effort against Florida. The post SWAC Champion FAMU Rattlers fall to SEC Champion Gators appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WCJB
Gainesville residents on alert after rash of car burglaries near UF campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville residents were in for some not so pleasant surprises this past week. Gainesville and University of Florida Police say they’re responding to a rise in smash and grab break-ins. Burglars broke into more than 30 cars in several different complexes along Southwest 13th Street early...
wuft.org
Police: Gainesville woman set girlfriend’s dog on fire out of spite
A Gainesville woman remains jailed Monday over allegations she doused gasoline on her girlfriend’s dog tied to a tree and set it on fire after they argued, court records showed. She sent a video of the dog burning out of spite to her girlfriend, police said. Tequila Quashea Atkins,...
wuft.org
After a low turnout last year, Special Olympics Florida had over 400 athletes participate in the Race for Inclusion
After crossing the finish line with aching muscles and a rapid-beating heart, Chris Nikic knew he had proven himself yet again. The 23-year-old athlete with Down syndrome was the first Special Olympics Florida athlete to complete the second annual Race for Inclusion at Flavet Field Saturday. Special Olympics Florida collaborated...
wuft.org
The future of the Thelma A. Boltin Center: a taxpayer’s burden or historic preservation?
The historic Thelma A. Boltin Center, a once bustling entertainment space for Gainesville residents, now lies silent as the building slowly succumbs to the trials of time. Located at 516 NE 2nd Ave. and built in 1943 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal initiative, the community center has a rich history, but it’s falling apart. Delayed renovation plans, pandemic shutdowns and out-of-date construction techniques have the city at odds over the future of the center.
wuft.org
Artwalk Gainesville creates a monthly sanctuary for both expression and community
As the 1980s came to a close, a group of Gainesville artists, armed with chalk, drew footprints that led from one downtown gallery to another. Their “artwalk” was contained and simple. After 30 years of wear and weather, the feet have washed away — but they would be...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Lake title on line
A few weeks of seemingly sub-par fishing finally started to improve noticeably around the Thanksgiving holiday. Heading up several good inshore gulf reports were Charlie McCallister and Joe Yarborough. The well-experienced Gainesville anglers fished out of Crystal River on Saturday. They waited in a drizzly overcast for the tide to...
usf.edu
Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
wuft.org
Gainesville bars receive unexpected boost from World Cup watchers
Casey Foran went to class from 10:40 to 12:35, then at 1:30, she headed over to The Swamp Restaurant to watch the United States take on Iran in the final game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage. She cheered for the US alongside 500 fellow UF students for the full 90-minute game.
wuft.org
A new Newberry Christmas tradition transforms its downtown into a gingerbread village
NEWBERRY, Fla. — The city of Newberry has worked tirelessly to put together its first annual Gingerbread Village holiday celebration. With the streets lined with Christmas lights, event goers enjoyed a vintage Christmas market, the Firehouse art gallery in downtown Newberry and free hot cocoa. The Newberry Gingerbread Village...
iheart.com
Three Florida Teams Heading To Bowl Games
Three Florida college football teams are going bowling. The Florida Gators are going to the Las Vegas Bowl, where they will play #17 Oregon State on December 17th. The UCF Knights will play Duke in the Military Bowl on December 28th. Keep it locked to 95.3 WDAE & AM 620...
WCJB
Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
WCJB
Marion County precautionary water boil notice
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
