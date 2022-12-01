Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Woman asks Vitamix for empty boxes after cats take over one with new blender inside
Facebook user Jessica Gerson-Neeves pleaded with Vitamix for three empty boxes, one for each of her cats. The blender company was happy to send some over.
Gladys Knight, U2, George Clooney among this year’s Kennedy Center honorees
WASHINGTON (AP) — Performers such as Gladys Knight or the Irish band U2 usually would be headlining a concert for thousands but at Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors the tables will be turned as they and other artists will be the ones feted for their lifetime of artistic contributions.
Bob McGrath, actor and musician of ‘Sesame Street’ fame, dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street” has died at the age of 90. McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0