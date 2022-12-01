Read full article on original website
Related
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
UK risks sleepwalking into food supply crisis, says farmers’ union
NFU warns farmers are struggling with soaring cost of fuel, fertiliser and feed
Russia's Jan-Nov oil output up 2% ahead of EU ban, price caps
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia's January-November oil and gas condensate rose 2.2% from a year earlier to 488 million tonnes, the Interfax news agency said on Tuesday, citing Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
Asian stocks draw highest monthly foreign inflows in two years
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Foreign net monthly inflows into Asian equities hit a two-year high in November on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut the pace of its interest rate hikes.
Benzinga
Investor Sentiment Drops Amid Concerns Over Further Fed Rate Increases
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an easing in the investor sentiment after the Dow Jones tumbled by around 500 points on Monday. US stocks declined in the previous session amid concerns over further Fed policy tightening after ISM services index came in better-than-expected for the month of November.
Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply while the relaxing of China's COVID curbs bolstered the demand outlook.
