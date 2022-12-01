ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Benzinga

Investor Sentiment Drops Amid Concerns Over Further Fed Rate Increases

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an easing in the investor sentiment after the Dow Jones tumbled by around 500 points on Monday. US stocks declined in the previous session amid concerns over further Fed policy tightening after ISM services index came in better-than-expected for the month of November.
Reuters

Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply while the relaxing of China's COVID curbs bolstered the demand outlook.

