Visited friends and family in The Villages several years ago. Celebrated by having dinner out in Lake Sumter. My poor wife got extremely sick. Scared, I took her to the emergency room at The Villages Hospital. A young doctor drugged her and totally misdiagnosed her. Said she required open heart surgery. About the same time I got sick. Turned our we both were suffering from food poisoning! I had to threaten legal action to remove her. She was better the next day. Scary, yes. Frightening.

3 DAYS AGO