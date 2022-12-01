Read full article on original website
dee real
4d ago
let me get this straight right they are homeless and she is disabled in a wheelchair and she panhandling everyday?? and it a couple???? not trying to be funny but am I missing something?? because in my OPINION They are full of 💩💩💩💩💩
Reply
2
Related
WCJB
Marion County precautionary water boil notice
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Dunkin’ Dounts impact in the Ocala Community
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunkin’ Donuts serves more than 3 million customers each day and hosting numerous locations here in Ocala. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz see how the popular coffee shop company is impacting the Ocala community.
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
villages-news.com
The Villages has destroyed our small towns
You people have no business thinking of the non-Villages residents as “outsiders.” We were here in these “used to be rural towns” long before you showed up. You’ve destroyed our small towns and cattle farms and poisoned our southern hospitality with your nasty Yankee dispositions.
wuft.org
This RTS driver tries to spread holiday joy — every day — via his bus header
For one Gainesville bus driver, it’s the holiday season year-round. January through December, Steven Sowders displays “happy holidays” on his bus header to celebrate a national holiday, big or small, every day. Sowders has worked for the Gainesville Regional Transit System for nearly eight years. For most...
WCJB
A family of 7′s home went up in flames
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A family of 7 from Marion County is without a home after their mobile home caught fire this afternoon. Marion County Fire Rescue officials say units got to the 6000 block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield around 4:30 p.m. None of the three adults or...
WCJB
Woman arrested for setting dog on fire in Gainesville, filming the crime
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a homeless woman accused of lighting a dog on fire in an apparent act of revenge against the dog’s owner. According to the arrest report, Tequila Atkins, 37, of Ocala, was taking care of two dogs that belonged to a man she was dating last Thursday in the area of the Walgreens on East University Avenue. Atkins was reportedly upset with the man.
Farm Share distributes to those in need
LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
WESH
Marion County couple's Hyundai inspected after devastating fire
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 Investigates is getting an exclusive look at the inspection of a Hyundai that burned in a fire that destroyed it along with another vehicle and much of an Ocala home. An engineer, an expert on determining the cause of fires, was hired by...
wuft.org
A local cemetery in Cedar Key finds shocking discoveries about its history
CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Hurricanes are destructive forces of nature that take with it memories, valuables and for this Florida city, its history. The Cedar Key Historical Society started research on the Cedar Key Cemetery five years ago, where they found out that 30 unmarked graves were located there.
Independent Florida Alligator
Nationwide shootings, bomb threats prompts Alachua County school safety expansion
About a month into the 2021 school year, Gainesville High School students evacuated to a nearby Lowe’s during the first of four false bomb threats that Fall. Eliza Acharya, an 18-year-old UF applied physiology and kinesiology freshman, was a senior at GHS at the time of the bomb threats. All the threats were called in by students, causing schoolwide evacuations before police secured the area and determined the threats to be false.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Lake title on line
A few weeks of seemingly sub-par fishing finally started to improve noticeably around the Thanksgiving holiday. Heading up several good inshore gulf reports were Charlie McCallister and Joe Yarborough. The well-experienced Gainesville anglers fished out of Crystal River on Saturday. They waited in a drizzly overcast for the tide to...
WCJB
MSCO identifies victim of first homicide in Dunnellon in 32 years
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The sheriff’s office is releasing the name of the man killed in Dunnellon in the first suspected homicide in the city in the last 32 years according to city leaders. Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials say Eric Daugherty, 41, was killed on Walnut Street in...
fox35orlando.com
Family of 7 loses everything after Marion County house fire, including dog
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A family of seven in Marion County has been displaced after a fire ripped through their home Sunday afternoon, fire officials said. Around 4:27 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units responded to the fire at the 6000 Block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield. Several people reportedly called 911 to report the home was on fire. The family was not home when the fire started, but three dogs were inside.
wuft.org
After a low turnout last year, Special Olympics Florida had over 400 athletes participate in the Race for Inclusion
After crossing the finish line with aching muscles and a rapid-beating heart, Chris Nikic knew he had proven himself yet again. The 23-year-old athlete with Down syndrome was the first Special Olympics Florida athlete to complete the second annual Race for Inclusion at Flavet Field Saturday. Special Olympics Florida collaborated...
villages-news.com
Scary situation at The Villages Hospital
Visited friends and family in The Villages several years ago. Celebrated by having dinner out in Lake Sumter. My poor wife got extremely sick. Scared, I took her to the emergency room at The Villages Hospital. A young doctor drugged her and totally misdiagnosed her. Said she required open heart surgery. About the same time I got sick. Turned our we both were suffering from food poisoning! I had to threaten legal action to remove her. She was better the next day. Scary, yes. Frightening.
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
WCJB
2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Christmas Parade 2022
The annual Crystal River Christmas Parade winded its way south Saturday, Dec.3, along U.S. 19 from NW 3rd Street to Paradise Point. Spectators enjoyed Christmas-themed performances and watched the dazzling Christmas floats made by various organizations in the community. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance by the end as well.
wuft.org
Gainesville City Commissioners vote to nearly double their salaries
Gainesville City Commissioners voted 4-1 on Thursday to change the method by which their salaries are calculated, nearly doubling their pay. The salaries will not be fixed, given population changes, but based upon the figures from this fiscal year, the change will increase city commissioner salaries from $37,000 to $71,000 and the mayor’s salary from $47,000 to $89,000, according to the ordinance. The change will cost the city about $290,000 to $403,000 per year.
Comments / 2