KTAR.com

Houston restaurant to open first Arizona location in Scottsdale

Federal American Grill, a restaurant concept based in Houston, will open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale in the coming weeks. The chain, which was founded by Matt Brice in 2013, has taken over a 7,200-square-foot standalone building in the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center off of the Loop 101 and Mayo Blvd. on the boarder of Phoenix and Scottsdale.
fox26houston.com

Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged

HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
Click2Houston.com

Meet ‘Servi’: University of Houston Hilton College rolls out 1st restaurant-based food service robot in Houston

HOUSTON – As dean of the University of Houston Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership, Dennis Reynolds is constantly looking for the newest technologies and innovations to keep his program front and center on the world hospitality stage. His latest find is a state-of-the-art food service robot called “Servi,” now on duty in Eric’s Restaurant at the Hilton University of Houston.
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston

There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
iheart.com

Houston-Area Restaurant Voted Best Burger In TX, Among The Best In The U.S.

A longtime local fave has been voted best burger in the state of Texas. Reader's Digest put in the work, did the necessary eating, and compiled a list of the best burgers in every state. The Texas winner was Tookie's Hamburgers & More in Kemah. You're probably familiar with Tookie's,...
Click2Houston.com

WATCH: Around the Table with Animal Advocates

Texas leads the nation in animal shelter deaths, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. The organization says for every 10 dogs that enter an animal shelter here, only four are adopted. That means the rest are euthanized. Shelters and rescues across the Houston region are struggling to address the...
Greyson F

Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town

A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
Click2Houston.com

Galleria launches buy in store, deliver to home service for holiday shopping

HOUSTON – Tired of carrying loads of bags throughout the mall while holiday shopping? The Galleria is now offering a hand-free shopping service that will allow customers to shop bag-free at participating stores. The service, powered by Dropit, a retail technology company, can be downloaded through the “Dropit” app...
Click2Houston.com

Leaves on the ground? 🍂 This is what experts recommend you should do

HOUSTON – The weather is cooler in Houston, which means leaves are changing their color and falling off the trees. Houstonians may be wondering -- what to do with the leaves on the ground?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says having leaves on the ground surprisingly has many benefits...
KHOU

A look inside Naskila Casino, "The Luckiest Spot In Texas"

HOUSTON — Visitors can bet on having a good time when they visit Naskila Casino. Located on the Alabama-Coushatta reservation in Livingston, TX, the casino is about an hour and a half away from Houston. If you'd like to save on gas, the casino offers bus rides on the Naskila Express. For $10, riders will receive round-trip service from one of several pick-up locations throughout Houston as well as $25 in free gameplay.
Click2Houston.com

Report shows aging Houston water plants require multimillion-dollar upgrades, replacements

HOUSTON – The water purification plant that lost power, forcing a citywide boil order, requires multimillion-dollar upgrades and replacements due to poor conditions, according to an engineering report obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates. The East Water Purification Plant (EWPP) operates three plants serving roughly two million customers in the...
Click2Houston.com

Who is the greatest baker ever?

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, who is the greatest baker ever? A woman from Manvel is competing for the title. She’ll join the team in studio, Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. You can catch the show in the player below:
Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: The Elephant Project

HOUSTON – Despite a ban on the international trade in ivory, elephants around the world are still being poached in large numbers. The Elephant Project has helped aid in the rescue, rehabilitation, and protection of hundreds of elephants globally.
Click2Houston.com

3 of Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives back in custody

HOUSTON – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are now back in custody. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Patrick Carrier was arrested in Houston. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Eduardo Fuentes was arrested in Edinburg, and Jaquille Chefney was arrested in Austin. Carrier, 47, of Houston,...

