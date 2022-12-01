Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Houston restaurant to open first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Federal American Grill, a restaurant concept based in Houston, will open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale in the coming weeks. The chain, which was founded by Matt Brice in 2013, has taken over a 7,200-square-foot standalone building in the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center off of the Loop 101 and Mayo Blvd. on the boarder of Phoenix and Scottsdale.
fox26houston.com
Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged
HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
Click2Houston.com
Meet ‘Servi’: University of Houston Hilton College rolls out 1st restaurant-based food service robot in Houston
HOUSTON – As dean of the University of Houston Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership, Dennis Reynolds is constantly looking for the newest technologies and innovations to keep his program front and center on the world hospitality stage. His latest find is a state-of-the-art food service robot called “Servi,” now on duty in Eric’s Restaurant at the Hilton University of Houston.
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
iheart.com
Houston-Area Restaurant Voted Best Burger In TX, Among The Best In The U.S.
A longtime local fave has been voted best burger in the state of Texas. Reader's Digest put in the work, did the necessary eating, and compiled a list of the best burgers in every state. The Texas winner was Tookie's Hamburgers & More in Kemah. You're probably familiar with Tookie's,...
Click2Houston.com
WATCH: Around the Table with Animal Advocates
Texas leads the nation in animal shelter deaths, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. The organization says for every 10 dogs that enter an animal shelter here, only four are adopted. That means the rest are euthanized. Shelters and rescues across the Houston region are struggling to address the...
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town
A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
Click2Houston.com
Galleria launches buy in store, deliver to home service for holiday shopping
HOUSTON – Tired of carrying loads of bags throughout the mall while holiday shopping? The Galleria is now offering a hand-free shopping service that will allow customers to shop bag-free at participating stores. The service, powered by Dropit, a retail technology company, can be downloaded through the “Dropit” app...
cw39.com
Kemah restaurant has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
Click2Houston.com
Leaves on the ground? 🍂 This is what experts recommend you should do
HOUSTON – The weather is cooler in Houston, which means leaves are changing their color and falling off the trees. Houstonians may be wondering -- what to do with the leaves on the ground?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says having leaves on the ground surprisingly has many benefits...
Click2Houston.com
Highway 6 in Santa Fe shut down in both directions due to water main break, TxDOT says
SANTA FE, Texas – A water main break has shut down both directions of Highway 6 and Warpath Avenue in Santa Fe, according to officials with the Texas Department of Transportation. According to TxDOT in a tweet, the turn lanes in both directions were affected. Crews are onsite assisting...
KHOU
A look inside Naskila Casino, "The Luckiest Spot In Texas"
HOUSTON — Visitors can bet on having a good time when they visit Naskila Casino. Located on the Alabama-Coushatta reservation in Livingston, TX, the casino is about an hour and a half away from Houston. If you'd like to save on gas, the casino offers bus rides on the Naskila Express. For $10, riders will receive round-trip service from one of several pick-up locations throughout Houston as well as $25 in free gameplay.
Couple's murder-suicide is 2nd in Houston area in less than 24 hours
Authorities say the 24-year-old woman's family saw her unresponsive and bleeding inside an apartment after not hearing from her or her husband.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Animal shelter crisis - Texas leads the country in animal shelter deaths
Host Khambrel Marshall speaks to two representatives from City of Houston BARC and Houston Humane Society to address the overcrowding crisis at animal shelters. Two Houston-area groups are putting focus on mental health first at schools and for Black men. Seeking solutions for crowded shelters. There is not one day...
Click2Houston.com
Search continues for missing former UH student who disappeared during weekend camping trip, officials say
HOUSTON – Investigators continue the search for a former University of Houston student who disappeared during a camping trip. Aamir Ali, 22, went camping with a couple of friends at Canyon Lake Texas, which is northeast of San Antonio, for the weekend. He was last seen around 9 p.m.,...
Click2Houston.com
Report shows aging Houston water plants require multimillion-dollar upgrades, replacements
HOUSTON – The water purification plant that lost power, forcing a citywide boil order, requires multimillion-dollar upgrades and replacements due to poor conditions, according to an engineering report obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates. The East Water Purification Plant (EWPP) operates three plants serving roughly two million customers in the...
Click2Houston.com
Who is the greatest baker ever?
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, who is the greatest baker ever? A woman from Manvel is competing for the title. She’ll join the team in studio, Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. You can catch the show in the player below:
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: The Elephant Project
HOUSTON – Despite a ban on the international trade in ivory, elephants around the world are still being poached in large numbers. The Elephant Project has helped aid in the rescue, rehabilitation, and protection of hundreds of elephants globally.
Click2Houston.com
3 of Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives back in custody
HOUSTON – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are now back in custody. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Patrick Carrier was arrested in Houston. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Eduardo Fuentes was arrested in Edinburg, and Jaquille Chefney was arrested in Austin. Carrier, 47, of Houston,...
Click2Houston.com
RodeoHouston tickets go on sale Thursday for Lauren Daigle, Cody Jinks, Chainsmokers | Here’s what you need to know
HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Monday that tickets are going on sale this Thursday for three entertainers slated to perform at the 2023 Rodeo. Lauren Daigle will appear on March 2, 2023, The Chainsmokers are scheduled for March 10 and Cody Jinks will take center stage on March 13.
Comments / 0