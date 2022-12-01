ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian shares lower as strong data hit hopes for dovish Fed

BANGKOK — (AP) — Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street pulled back as surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the difficulty of the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. U.S. futures gained and oil prices also advanced.
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy