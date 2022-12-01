Read full article on original website
KIRO 7 Seattle
Asian shares lower as strong data hit hopes for dovish Fed
BANGKOK — (AP) — Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street pulled back as surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the difficulty of the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. U.S. futures gained and oil prices also advanced.
