Electrical fire in Danville leaves home damaged

UPDATE 12/1 2:01 p.m. : The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a house fire at 2035 Westover Drive on Thursday, Dec. 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters say the first unit arrived and found fire at the front corner of the home. Several crews also responded including two fire marshals, a safety officer, and a medical unit. Firefighters say everyone was able to evacuate the home with no injuries.

The Danville Fire Department determined the fire was electrical. They say the utility department was able to control the electricity and the gas going into the home while crews extinguished the fire.

Fire officials say the fire left extensive damage to the second floor and the attic of the home.

UPDATE 12/1 11:17 a.m.: The Danville Fire Department says the fire on the 200 block of Westover Drive is now contained.

Firefighters say several crews responded to a house fire Thursday morning. They say there were no reported injuries.

The Danville Fire Department determined the fire was accidental.

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department is asking the community to avoid the 200 block of Westover Drive.

According to a Facebook post, several crews are currently working on a house fire. Firefighters say Westover Drive is currently closed.

