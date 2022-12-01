ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFXR

Electrical fire in Danville leaves home damaged

By Odyssey Fields
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sth3X_0jTpW97u00

UPDATE 12/1 2:01 p.m. : The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a house fire at 2035 Westover Drive on Thursday, Dec. 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters say the first unit arrived and found fire at the front corner of the home. Several crews also responded including two fire marshals, a safety officer, and a medical unit. Firefighters say everyone was able to evacuate the home with no injuries.

The Danville Fire Department determined the fire was electrical. They say the utility department was able to control the electricity and the gas going into the home while crews extinguished the fire.

Fire officials say the fire left extensive damage to the second floor and the attic of the home.

UPDATE 12/1 11:17 a.m.: The Danville Fire Department says the fire on the 200 block of Westover Drive is now contained.

Firefighters say several crews responded to a house fire Thursday morning. They say there were no reported injuries.

The Danville Fire Department determined the fire was accidental.

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department is asking the community to avoid the 200 block of Westover Drive.

According to a Facebook post, several crews are currently working on a house fire. Firefighters say Westover Drive is currently closed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
wakg.com

Danville Police Launch Stop, Pop, and Lock

The Danville Police Department has launched a new initiative called Stop, Pop, and Lock. The initiative is to remind people to lock their cars and homes according to Sgt. Ferguson. “The main thing is to inform people to not leave your cars running unattended, not leave your doors unlocked when...
WSET

22-year-old arrested in relation to dumpster fires: Officials

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested an individual in relation to a series of dumpster fires. The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested 22-year-old Javontae Dazshaun Graves of Lynchburg and charged him with four counts of arson in relation to a series of dumpster fires in the vicinity of Old Forest Road last Friday.
WXII 12

Fire at Greensboro Family Dollar store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
WSLS

Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off

ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Firefighters extinguish car fire Friday night

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department says they were called out to an apartment complex in the town of Bedford for a vehicle fire. Firefighters say they responded at 9:38 p.m. on Friday night to find the fire in the small engine compartment. They say the fire was extinguished quickly and there were no injuries.
WFMY NEWS2

Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive

WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
WSET

Fire destroys Campbell Co. home

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of crews from Campbell County, Concord and Rustburg fire departments worked to get a blaze under control at a house in Campbell County early Friday morning. According to authorities, the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Clover Lane. No...
WSLS

Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence

ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
WFMY NEWS2

4-year-old dead after crash on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers responded to the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road where a two-car crash involving injuries occurred. Asman Zahinda, 42, was driving north on Freeman Mill Road with his 4-year-old niece in the back seat. She was not in a child restraint seat. Jem...
wvtf.org

Testing continues to determine level of GenX in Roanoke River

State environmental regulators and the Western Virginia Water Authority are continuing to test for GenX in the Roanoke River. The source of the contamination has been traced to a company in Elliston called ProChem, but the water authority is trying to find out just how much of the compound is still reaching the river.
CBS 17

2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in NC home: sheriff’s office

WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently […]
FOX8 News

1 killed in Winston-Salem car crash: police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the cause of a crash that killed one person on Saturday morning. At around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 4800 block of Morningside Drive after getting a report of a crash. Investigators say that Shawonda Denise Wright, 38, of Winston-Salem, was driving […]
WDBJ7.com

Sheetz opens new location in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After delaying the grand opening celebration, a new gas station/convenience store is opening. Sheetz is offering free coffee and soda at the new location on Orange Avenue NE, at the intersection with King Street, all day Monday. And if that wasn’t enough, there will be prizes...
busytourist.com

27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Roanoke (Virginia)

Roanoke is the eighth most populous city in the state of Virginia. Situated in the Roanoke Valley, the city is surrounded by pristine natural settings, magnificent bodies of water, and public parks aplenty. Additionally, the city is surrounded by lively arts and culture as well as a bustling downtown hub.
WXII 12

4-year-old girl dies after crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A four-year-old girl has died after a car crash Sunday in Greensboro. The Greensboro Police Department said Asman Zahinda, 42, of Greensboro, was driving northbound on Freeman Mill Road. They said his 4-year-old niece was in the rear passenger seat and was not wearing a seat belt. Police said Zahinda disregarded a red light resulting in a crash with another vehicle at Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road. The family of that vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wakg.com

Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County

Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
WFXR

WFXR

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy