Maryville native performs at the Bijou Theatre
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Welcome back beloved singers, songwriters, and musicians, who all have ties to the region. The Appalachia Sessions will kick off on Monday, December 5 at the Bijou Theatre. This is event is the first of its kind and will showcase big names that came from the Appalachian area. Tickets are on sale now.
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
Appalachia live televised concert special arrives in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bijou Theatre will host a live televised Christmas concert special on Monday, Dec. 5, featuring country musicians from the Appalachian region. Artists like Mark Wills, Chris Blue, Emily Ann Roberts and Jackie Lee will perform for more than 700 people in attendance and viewers watching from home.
Gatlinburg starting off the Christmas season with Fantasy of Lights parade
December is finally here and the Christmas spirit is already in the air. The annual Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights parade kicked off on Friday night officially ringing in the holiday season.
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (12/4 – 12/13/2022)
If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those looking for a unique way to see Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season can do so underground in East Tennessee. Christmas in the Cave will be held at the historic Cherokee Caverns, located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weeks in December. The attraction will be open on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can join in on the fun from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
‘CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey’ coming to Knoxville
Show attendees will be encouraged to dance and sing along, so be sure to wear comfortable shoes.
Grieving Knoxville couple searches for path forward
The victims of a Knoxville camper fire that killed one person and burned their family home are speaking out. Grieving Knoxville couple searches for path forward. The victims of a Knoxville camper fire that killed one person and burned their family home are speaking out. Best Winter Camping Sites. Morristown...
More than 250 kids get $200 Christmas shopping spree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the annual Weigel’s Family Christmas event took place in Knoxville, giving more than 250 underprivileged kids in East Tennessee a shopping spree at Target. Weigel’s, a convenience store chain based in Powell, Tennessee, organized and provided funding for the event. Bill Weigel, chairman...
Clayton Homes workers raise $68K for Morristown Regional Cancer Center
An East Tennessee business used a friend competition to help people diagnosed with cancer.
Drug overdoses increase during holidays
A Tennessee counselor is sending out a word of warning this holiday season. Fentanyl is getting stronger and one dose of the life-saving drug Narcan may not be enough to prevent an overdose. Drug overdoses increase during holidays. A Tennessee counselor is sending out a word of warning this holiday...
Low budget DIY Christmas crafts ideas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As time continues to fly by and we are now in the month of December, there’s hardly any time, or enough money in our wallets, to consider gifts and decorations. DIYing might not be your thing, but when it doesn’t take a lot of effort and isn’t time consuming, these options from Julie Loven, known as the Effortless Girl, may be some to consider.
Pest control response to mice in Hardin Valley Elementary
A mice infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary School has led district officials to implement pest control measures, including moving at least one class to a different part of the school. Pest control response to mice in Hardin Valley Elementary. A mice infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary School has led district...
Christmas in Jefferson County in 1886
Some readers, particularly those in Jefferson County, may be interested in Christmas events which occurred in Dandridge and White Pine many years ago. In both instances, the activities in those times were common for the holiday season, and at times were done in Cocke County, too. The first event was...
Knoxville sees high Flu Activity
Knoxville is at the top of the list for the highest flu activity in the country's top 10 markets. According to Walgreens Flu Index, Knoxville and Tennessee are among the spots with the highest flu levels leaving everyone from kids to teens to seniors at risk of contracting it. Knoxville...
Should Confederate imagery be part of a Christmas parade? Knoxville organizers think so
Every year at the Christmas parade in downtown Knoxville, there's one float that chills the holiday cheer: the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The group calls itself a heritage organization that honors the men who fought for the South during the Civil War. But to countless others – including Black Americans and those with knowledge of East Tennessee's deep support for the Union during the war − the group is viewed as supporting white supremacy and distorting our nation's history.
How much rain could East Tennessee get this week?
An umbrella might be needed throughout this week in East Tennessee.
What you'll pay at the pump
AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. Currently, Morristown boasts a population of nearly 31,000 people, but those are just the folks who live there. The population swells to about 18,000 every morning with people who drive to the city to go to work, to go to school, to shop, to eat, which begs the question. If you're going to do all of those things here, why don't you just live here?
Alice in Appalachia Brings Whimsy to Market Square
The latest offering from Paula West and the West family businesses on Market Square is Alice in Appalachia. Part retail space, part bar, part event space, the business is different from anything else you’ll find in the city. Offering up surprises for the children and adults alike, it’s a place that merits exploring. I sat down with Paula to learn more about the genesis of the business and what customers might expect.
New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
