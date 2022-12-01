ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDAF

Border officers arrest West Texan accused of aggravated assault of a child

By Ryan Henry
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369CBs_0jTpVqWL00

PRESIDIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A West Texas man was arrested by US. border officials who connected him with an outstanding warrant for his arrest related to an aggravated assault of a child.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Presidio arrested the 55-year-old man, a U.S. citizen, on Monday as he was returning from Mexico.

South Texas county judge again invites Biden to see ‘unmanageable’ situation at border

Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

“The man was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant out of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland, Texas,” CBP stated in a news release.

The federal agency did not disclose his identity in the release.

Ruling: 4 years prison for deported migrant who returned to Brownsville

He was turned over to “local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency,” CBP stated.

The arrest was one of 23 NCIC fugitive apprehensions made by area CBP officers during the last week, according to the federal agency. Those taken into custody were being sought on a variety of charges to include assault, larceny, domestic abuse and dangerous drugs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for suspect in sporting goods theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 18, a man, woman, and three children pictured below, entered Dick’s Sporting Goods and visited the golf section. Investigators said the man then picked up more […]
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating HEB theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on November 29, the man and woman pictured below entered an HEB store and walked away with more than $550 worth of unpaid merchandise.  Anyone who recognizes either suspect […]
cbs7.com

Semi-truck snags powerlines in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police department is on scene near 8th and Nabors where semi-truck hit power lines and a transformer, knocking them down. OPD had to block the area until electricity could be shut off and the area made safe.S ome of the businesses in the area will be closed.
ABC Big 2 News

Passenger ejected and killed in HWY 385 rollover

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person was killed on Friday night in a solo-vehicle rollover in Andrews County. An information release from the Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on December 2nd at 7:20 A.M on US 385, five miles south of Andrews. A 2019 Freightliner truck, driven by Aaron Bustillos, 24, […]
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of stalking ex-wife

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 60-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after his former spouse said he’d come all the way from Florida to stalk her. Roberto Batista Martinez has been charged with stalking.  According to an affidavit, on November 30, a 38-year-old woman drove to the Odessa Police Department to ask for help and […]
ABC Big 2 News

Odessan accused of damaging unfinished homes for copper wire

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after an undercover investigation into reported break-ins at a home under construction. Justin Allen Sims has been charged with two counts of Burglary and Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument.  According to an affidavit, on November 23 and 28, officers with the Odessa Police […]
ABC Big 2 News

Man said he stored stolen truck in South Odessa to use as needed, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle. Zephanian Batie, 23,has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest.  According to an affidavit, on November 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department observed a stolen gray Dodge Ram […]
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas — One Person has been killed in a crash in Midland County on December 1. 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery of Midland was killed in the fatal crash that occurred on SH 158 at 5:20 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that Montgomery, driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner, was traveling...
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene.  According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
ABC Big 2 News

Convicted drunk driver sentenced to 20 years

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- District Attorney Dusty Gallivan today announced that an Odessa woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a drunk driving arrest from 2020. Dessirae Keneson, 38, was charged with a felony because of her previous drunk driving convictions. Jail records indicate Keneson was arrested on April 19, 2020 […]
NewsWest 9

MPD asking for help locating suspects in 17-year-old's death

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are asking for the public's help locating suspects involved in a deadly shooting. On Nov. 30, police responded to reports of a shooting near the ReNew Andrews apartments on Midland Drive. A 17-year-old who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds later died. Investigators believe there...
cbs7.com

Midland man ejected from vehicle dies

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Benjamin Montgomery, from Midland was traveling west on SH 158 and for an unknown reason veered across the oncoming traffic lane. According to the Texas DPS crash report, Montgomery then struck a fence and rolled over multiple times. He was ejected during the crash and died.
ABC Big 2 News

False 911 calls end in arrest for Odessa woman

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after she allegedly called 911 multiple times and asked for help she didn’t truly need. Myra Ramirez, 37, has been charged with False Report to Induce Emergency Response.  According to an affidavit, on November 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
ABC Big 2 News

17-year-old killed in Wednesday night shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting that left one person dead.  According to a news release, around 5:00 p.m. on November 30, MPD officers and Midland Fire Department EMS responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of N Midland Drive after someone called 911 to report […]
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested in connection with October bar fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week in connection with a bar fight in October that left one person unconscious. James Anthony Kennedy, 28, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to court records, on October 22, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
ABC Big 2 News

Traffic stop leads to arrest of two charged with drug related offenses

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested Thanksgiving morning after investigators said they pulled over a driver in a stolen vehicle and found drugs inside. Zachary Brazell, 40, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. Jose Ornelas, 37, has been […]
MySanAntonio

Rig Report: Drilling down in Midland County, Permian

There was very little change in the nation’s drilling activity as crews returned from the Thanksgiving holiday. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday its US rig count, which it has released weekly since the 1940s, was unchanged at 784 for the week. That’s still 215 rigs more than the 569 counted the previous year.
ABC Big 2 News

Man shoots another man in self-defense at Midland gas station

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland man was arrested after a shooting at a gas station. According to a city of Midland press release, on Saturday, November 26th at approximately 8:30 P.M., Midland Police Department officers were called to the DK Convenience Store in the 5800 block of W. Interstate 20 in reference to shots […]
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/6/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/6/22. A Spring treat is in the forecast for the next few days as a ridge of high pressure to our south is keeping Arctic air well to our north. West to southwesterly winds will keep temperatures above seasonal levels through Wednesday as the 70′s take hold. A passing disturbance will put more clouds in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday along with a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm for parts of West Texas.
KDAF

KDAF

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy